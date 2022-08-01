AP News Summary at 2:17 p.m. EDT

Still more rain hits flooded Kentucky mountain communities

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms are hitting flooded Kentucky mountain communities. The rain fell Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Thirty people have already been killed amid the rising water, and hundreds of others remain unaccounted for. Gov. Andy Beshear said that death toll does not include some recently recovered bodies. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday. The National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning.

1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves the port of Odesa

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain has set out from the port of Odesa. The departure of the ship laden with corn follows an internationally brokered deal that is expected to finally allow large stores of Ukrainian crops to reach foreign markets and ease a growing hunger crisis. The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni departed Odesa on Monday morning headed for Lebanon. Russia and Ukraine signed separate agreements with Turkey and the U.N. clearing the way for Ukraine to export 22 million tons of grain and other agricultural goods that have been stuck in Black Sea ports because of Russia’s invasion. Ukraine is one of the world’s key breadbaskets.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended for 6 games

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by two dozen women in Texas during massage treatments. A disciplinary officer who reached that conclusion said his behavior “more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL.” Watson, who played for four seasons with Houston before being traded to Cleveland in March, recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits filed by women alleging sexual harassment and assault during massage therapy appointments in 2020 and 2021. The NFL has three days to appeal the decision by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

Bumps, bipartisanship in long fight for semiconductor bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will soon be signing into law a major bill to revive the U.S. computer chip sector. The back story of how the legislation is reaching his desk after more than 18 months reveals the complexities of bipartisanship, even when all sides agree on the need to act. As administration officials see it, the bill cleared Congress last week because of a deep coalition and persistence. But many Republicans believe they provided crucial support only to be double crossed. Proponents say the billions for computer chips and scientific research could help to cut inflation, create factory jobs, defend the U.S. and allies and preserve an edge against an ambitious China.

What to watch in primaries in Arizona, Michigan, elsewhere

Primary elections are being held in six states on Tuesday. In Missouri, scandal-ridden former Gov. Eric Greitens is attempting a political comeback in his campaign for U.S. Senate. In Michigan, a crowded field of Republican gubernatorial candidates includes a man charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In Arizona, a prominent figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement is running for the U.S. House. Three House Republicans who voted to cross party lines to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly insurrection are also on the ballot Tuesday.

Russell was a champion of activism before winning NBA titles

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell never had to find his voice as an activist. He didn’t know any other way but to speak his mind. Before Russell developed the skills that would eventually make him an 11-time NBA champion, two-time Hall of Famer or Olympic gold medalist, he had a front row seat to racial indignities confronted by his parents growing up in segregated Louisiana. It was the foundation of a path that led him to become one of the most prominent voices of his lifetime to speak out against the prejudices of the day, leading him to take social and political stances that have threaded to today’s generation of athletes.

Griner's trail resumes amid intensified diplomacy

MOSCOW (AP) — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow’s outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is to return to court on Tuesday, a month after the beginning of the trial in which she could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As the trial has progressed, the Biden Administration has faced rising calls for action to win her release. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction would go free.

Pelosi starts Asian tour with speculation over Taiwan visit

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has held talks with Singapore's leaders at the start of her Asian tour as questions swirl over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. Local media in Taiwan say Pelosi is expected to arrive Tuesday night, becoming the highest-ranking elected U.S. official to visit in more than 25 years. Such a visit would spark fury in Beijing, which regards Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly warned of “serious consequences” if the trip goes ahead. In a meeting with Pelosi on Monday, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong welcomed deeper U.S. engagement with the region but stressed the importance of U.S.-China relations for regional peace.

Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink

CHICAGO (AP) — Across the U.S., COVID-19 relief money is helping to subsidize growing numbers of big-city schools with small numbers of students. When the money runs out in a few years, officials will face a difficult choice: Keep the schools open despite the financial strain, or close them, upsetting communities looking for stability for their children. An analysis by Chalkbeat and The Associated Press shows more than one in five New York City elementary schools had fewer than 300 students last school year. In Los Angeles, that figure was over one in four. In Chicago it has grown to nearly one in three.

New this week: 'The Sandman,' 'My Life as a Rolling Stone'

This week’s new entertainment releases include new music from Calvin Harris and a host of his musical friends, the four-part docuseries “My Life as a Rolling Stone” which takes an individual approach to each iconic band member, and Ron Howard tackles the riveting story of the 2018 rescue of a boys’ soccer team from inside a watery cave in the film “Thirteen Lives.” And straight out of San Diego’s Comic-Con, here comes “The Sandman.” Neil Gaiman, who wrote the acclaimed series of graphic novels, developed and is executive producer for the 10-episode series debuting Friday on Netflix starring Tom Sturridge.