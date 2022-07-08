AP News Summary at 2:05 p.m. EDT

Japan's ex-leader Shinzo Abe assassinated during a speech

NARA, Japan (AP) — Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on a street in western Japan by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech. The attack stunned the nation that has some of the strictest gun control laws anywhere. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead from major damage to his heart and two neck wounds. Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene and identified him as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of Japan’s navy.

Killing stuns world that associates Japan with gun control

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control. The suspect apparently circumvented the nation’s tight gun regulations by building his own weapon. Police say the 15-inch (40-centimeter) device was obviously homemade. One expert compared it to a muzzle-loading gun. Authorities confiscated similar weapons when they raided the suspect’s nearby one-room apartment. Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of Nara for candidates for his governing party. He died at a hospital, two days ahead of parliamentary elections.

Impassioned Biden signs order on abortion access

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed an executive order to protect access to abortion, delivering impassioned remarks condemning the Supreme Court decision that ended that constitutional right. He said it's now up to Congress to fully restore the right, and he implored Americans to “vote, vote, vote, vote” in November to elect sympathetic candidates. Biden on Friday formalized instructions to the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on efforts to limit the ability of women to access federally approved abortion medication or to travel across state lines to access clinical abortion services.

'Dad, that's it. She's dead': Another day of loss in Ukraine

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A woman in eastern Ukraine had gone out to feed the cats when the shelling began in a residential neighborhood. It was afternoon, a time to get errands done. But there is nothing routine about life near the front line. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city and a short drive from the Russian border, lives with the thunder of distant artillery and the sickening boom of shells exploding much closer to home. Natalia Kolesnik had learned to live with the risks. Then, in a grassy courtyard on a hot and sweaty Thursday, the shelling caught her. Her body was one of three found on the littered ground. Her husband, Viktor, didn’t want to let her go.

A robust June jobs report clouds outlook for US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A strong hiring report for June has assuaged fears that the U.S. economy might be on the cusp of a recession — and highlighted the resilience of the nation’s job market. Yet the figures the government released Friday also spotlighted the sharp divide between the healthy labor market and the rest of the economy: Inflation has soared to 40-year highs, consumers are increasingly gloomy, home sales and manufacturing are weakening and the economy might actually have shrunk for the past six months. The contrasting picture suggests an economy at a crossroads. Strong hiring and wage growth could help stave off recession.

Trump White House counsel Cipollone meets with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone has arrived on Capitol Hill for a private interview with the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone has been a sought-after witness over his role trying to prevent then-President Donald Trump from challenging the 2020 presidential election and joining the violent mob at the Capitol. The former Trump counsel was subpoenaed for his testimony. In stunning testimony last week, the panel was told by former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson that Cipollone warned the defeated president would be charged with “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s election.

Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims

CHICAGO (AP) — Mourners are remembering a woman who planned hundreds of events at her synagogue, who was killed with six others when a gunman opened fire on a July Fourth parade near Chicago. The service for 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim was the first of three funerals scheduled for Friday. Friends and family of two beloved grandfathers also plan to gather for services in memory of 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza. The suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, has been charged with seven counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors expect to bring more charges representing the more than 30 people were wounded in the assault in the affluent suburb of Highland Park.

Inflation, expenses rise sharply as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows an upheaval in priorities just months before critical midterm elections. Concerns about inflation and personal finances have surged while COVID has evaporated as a top issue for Americans. Many U.S. adults also prioritize other issues, including abortion, women’s rights and gun policy. In a troubling sign for both parties, the poll finds many Americans say they think neither side of the aisle is better at focusing on the issues important to them or getting things done.

Wild species relied on by billions at risk, report warns

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Every day billions of people depend on wild flora and fauna to obtain food, medicine and energy. But a new U.N.-backed report says that overexploitation, climate change, pollution and deforestation are pushing one million species towards extinction. A less biodiverse planet would hugely impact humans, which use about 50,000 wild species every day. According to the report, 1 out of 5 people in the world’s 7.9 billion population depends on wild species for food and income.

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week

Social media users shared a range of false claims this week. Here are the facts: Experts strongly warn against using herbs as a way to induce abortion, as suggested in popular posts being shared online. A video shows a vintage tank being returned to a warehouse, not being used by Dutch farmers during recent protests. A 2021 Florida law requires public universities to conduct annual “intellectual freedom” surveys, but it doesn't mandate respondents register their political views with the government, and NASA did not attribute climate change to the Earth’s orbit.