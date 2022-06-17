AP News Summary at 2:05 p.m. EDT

FDA authorizes 1st COVID-19 shots for infants, preschoolers

U.S. regulators have authorized the first COVID-19 shots for infants and preschoolers. That paves the way for vaccinations for children under 5 to begin next week. The Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization Friday follows a unanimous recommendation by its advisory panel. The kid-sized shots are made by Moderna and Pfizer. The FDA's action allows the companies to begin shipping millions of preordered doses across the country. A final signoff from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected this weekend. The nation's vaccination campaign began with adults in late 2020, about a year into the coronavirus pandemic.

Man, 71, held in Alabama church shooting that killed 2

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a 71-year-old man used a handgun to fatally shoot two elderly people and wound a third during a potluck dinner at a church. Police Capt. Shane Ware did not identify the suspect in Thursday night's shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. But he says the shooter occasionally attended services at the church. Ware says prosecutors are preparing warrants to charge him with capital murder. Police say the shooter killed an 84-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman, and left another 84-year-old woman wounded. Ware says a person in the room eventually restrained the gunman and held him until police arrived.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

T-shirts? Ice cream? Retailers cash in on Juneteenth

NEW YORK (AP) — Retailers and marketers have been quick to commemorate Juneteenth with an avalanche of merchandise from ice cream to T-shirts to party favors. But many are getting backlash on social media for what critics say is undermining the day. Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday last year to honor the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. A search for Juneteenth items among online sellers like Amazon and J.C. Penney produced everything from toothpicks with pan-African flags to party plates and balloons. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, apologized last month after getting slammed on social media for a Juneteenth ice cream flavor of swirled red velvet and cheesecake under its store label Great Value.

Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6. Common thread: Thirst for power

WASHINGTON (AP) — Watergate and Jan. 6 are a half-century apart, in vastly different eras, and they were about different things. But in both episodes, a Republican president tried to do an end run around democracy. Friday is the 50th anniversary of the Watergate break-in that eventually consumed Richard Nixon's presidency. The anniversary intersects with the continuing House hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol. Mysteries from both affairs endure. Is there a smoking gun yet to emerge in the investigation into Donald Trump's actions leading to the insurrection? And why did Nixon indulge in political malfeasance when he was on a smooth path to reelection?

Students sue for review, changes after Oxford High shooting

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A law firm says about 20 students at a Michigan high school where four students were killed in a mass shooting say their constitutional rights to safety and education have been violated. A federal lawsuit being filed Friday calls for changes to ensure security at Oxford High School near Detroit. The suit names the Oxford Community School District, its former superintendent and several other officials. It seeks an independent review and policy changes, including increased transparency and communication from the district. The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment from the district. Ethan Crumbley has been charged with murder and terrorism in the Nov. 30 shootings that also left six other students and a teacher wounded.

Title IX creating opportunities for international athletes

MILAN (AP) — Maria Bulanova was surprised she could be recruited to the bowling team at Vanderbilt University “all the way from Russia.” It was a chance for Tze-Han Lin to go from Taiwan to the University of Oregon to play golf on a full scholarship. Both of them and many other international athletes playing college sports in the United States had little sense of Title IX when they were younger. But the federal law has opened the door for thousands of female athletes to get an education in the United States.

Companies weigh in on proposed SEC climate disclosure rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Securities and Exchange Commission is moving closer to a final rule that would dramatically change what public companies reveal about the risks posed by climate change to their operations. Public comment on the proposal closed Friday. Companies, auditors, trade groups, lawmakers, individuals and others submitted more than 10,000 comments. Opinions ranged from skepticism about the SEC’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions data at all, to praise that the nation’s top financial regulator was finally looking to mandate climate-related disclosures.

McCartney marks 80th birthday with Springsteen, 60,000 pals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — How better to celebrate an 80th birthday than by singing about “Glory Days” onstage with Bruce Springsteen, and being serenaded by some 60,000 well-wishers? That was Paul McCartney's idea of a good time. Yes, the cute Beatle’ turns 80 this weekend, and he'll likely be resting after wrapping up a short American tour Thursday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. A Jersey rock royal, Jon Bon Jovi, stopped by to deliver a fistful of balloons and lead the audience in a verse of “Happy Birthday.'' McCartney offered 28 songs in a nearly three-hour nonstop set.

