AP News Summary at 2:06 a.m. EDT

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba, aims at Florida as possible Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds are lashing Cuba’s western tip as it roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane. Officials in Cuba’s Pinar del Rio province have evacuated 50,000 people, set up 55 shelters and taken steps to protect crops in warehouses in Cuba’s main tobacco-growing region ahead of Ian’s expected landfall early Tuesday as a major hurricane. The National Hurricane Center the island’s west coast could see as much as 14 feet of storm surge. After passing over Cuba, Ian was forecast to strengthen further before reaching Florida as early as Wednesday.

Putin's call-up fuels Russians' anger, protests and violence

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Five days after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has triggered outraged protests across Russia, a fearful exodus of men of fighting age from the country, and acts of violence. There have been demonstrations — not just in the usual places like Moscow and St. Petersburg — but also in the remote far north province of Yakutia and in the poor, southern region of Dagestan. A gunman opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and gravely wounded the military commandant. One analyst says Putin is risking a lot because of the mobilization and is losing some support.

Tense Japan holds funeral for assassinated ex-leader Abe

TOKYO (AP) — A rare and controversial state funeral for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began in tense Japan where the event for one of the country’s most divisive leader has deeply split public opinion. Protests are planned, but hundreds of people carrying bouquets of flowers queued Tuesday morning at flower-laying stands at a nearby park. One person leaving flowers praised Abe as “a great figure who brought Japan back to the international level.” U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and other dignitaries are among the 4,300 people attending. But Group of Seven leaders and Japan’s main opposition parties are not. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says his mentor Abe deserves a state funeral. He and Abe's widow will be among the speakers.

Jury to be picked for Oath Keeper boss' Jan. 6 sedition case

Jury selection is expected to get underway Tuesday in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates are charged with seditious conspiracy. Stewart Rhodes and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial. Authorities allege there was a serious, weekslong plot to violently stop the transfer of presidential power from election-denier Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has rammed an asteroid in an unprecedented test to see if a potentially menacing space rock could be knocked off course. The galactic grand slam occurred at a harmless asteroid 7 million miles away Monday. The Dart spacecraft plowed into the small space rock at 14,000 mph. Scientists say the impact should have carved out a crater and hurled streams of rocks and dirt into space. Most importantly, though, scientists are hoping the collision altered the asteroid’s orbit. NASA won’t know how much the spacecraft nudged the asteroid for a couple of months.

UN meeting produces sense that a 'new epoch' is arriving

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The war in Ukraine and its global fallout transfixed the meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly this year. When it wasn’t out front, it lurked in the background of virtually every speech. There were near-unanimous calls for an end to the seven-month war, with rich and poor countries decrying the fallout from the conflict. They referred to widespread shortages and rising prices not only for food but for energy, inflation hitting the cost of living everywhere, and growing global inequality. The speeches and side meetings produced no breakthroughs toward peace, but they did put the top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine in the same room for the first time in many months.

At UN, a fleeting opportunity to tell their nations' stories

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Pakistan’s new prime minister stepped onto the U.N. podium to spin a tale of floods and climate change. Shahbaz Sharif began: “As I stand here today to tell the story of my country ...” At its core, that was what every world leader was here to do during the past week. One after another, they took the fleeting opportunity to craft a story about their nation and the world. They hoped the tales would make others sit up and listen. Some did it better than others.

As Cantonese language wanes, efforts grow to preserve it

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Three decades ago, finding opportunities to learn the Cantonese language in San Francisco wasn’t hard. But today in the city that’s drawn Cantonese speakers from South China for over 150 years, there is fear that political and social upheaval are gradually diminishing the language. The Chinese government’s push for wider use of Mandarin, which is already the national language, along with the country’s changing migration patterns have contributed to an undeniable shift away from Cantonese. It’s a change that has reverberated from East to West. From the U.S. to the U.K. and beyond, there is worry that Cantonese won't survive in some families for another generation.

Teen interest in long-lasting birth control soars after Roe

Experts say the U.S. Supreme Court’s June ruling overturning Roe v. Wade appears to be sending more teens to their doctors in search of birth control, including long-acting reversible forms like intrauterine devices and implants. Waits for appointments are growing in some areas, Planned Parenthood is getting a flood of questions and doctors report demand even among teens who aren’t sexually active. Some patients are especially fearful because some of the new abortion laws don’t include exceptions for sexual assault. Dr. Peggy Stager said dedicated spots for insertion of the Nexplanon implant are consistently filled at her Ohio practice and requests for contraceptive refills have increased 30% to 40% since the Court's June ruling.

Lamb's 1-handed TD catch gives Dallas 23-16 win over Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — CeeDee Lamb made a one-handed touchdown catch with 8:30 to play to cap a go-ahead drive, and the Dallas Cowboys beat the New York Giants 23-16. Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 1-yard run to ignite a comeback from a seven-point deficit and Brett Maher kicked three field goals as the Cowboys beat the Giants for the 10th time in 11 games. Cooper Rush threw for 210 yards and a 1-yard TD in winning his second straight start. Saquon Barkley scored on a 36-yard touchdown run and Graham Gano added three field goals for the Giants.