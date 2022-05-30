AP News Summary at 2:06 a.m. EDT

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The Justice Department says it'll review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting. It's an unusual federal look back that's been prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow. Department spokesman Anthony Coley says the review will be conducted in a fair, impartial and independent manner and the findings will be made public. The announcement came as President Joe Biden was visiting Uvalde, where he and first lady Jill Biden paid their respects at a memorial to the 19 students and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School last Tuesday.

Ukraine, Russia battle in the east as Zelenskyy visits front

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian troops are trading blows in fierce close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city. Local officials reported Russian forces “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk on Sunday, a situation that the Ukrainian president described as “indescribably difficult.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says 90% of the buildings in Sievierodonetsk have been damaged. The city has emerged as an epicenter of Russia’s quest to conquer Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region. Russia also stepped up efforts to take nearby Lysychansk, where constant shelling was reported. Zelenskyy himself made a rare frontline visit to soldiers in Kharkiv. He declared “I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom."

As China seeks big Pacific deal, many in Fiji see benefits

SUVA, Fiji (AP) — For Georgina Matilda, working for Chinese infrastructure company China Railway means that she can put food on the table for her children. Like many Fijians, Matilda sees a benefit in foreign investment wherever it comes from, so long as it uplifts the people. The welcoming attitude by many in Fiji and elsewhere in the South Pacific comes as China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi sweeps through on an island-hopping tour amid growing international concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the region. On Monday, Wang hosts a key meeting in Fiji with foreign ministers from 10 Pacific nations he hopes will endorse a sweeping new agreement covering everything from security to fisheries. But some nations, including Micronesia, are pushing back.

Wreckage of plane with 22 on board found in Nepal mountains

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal's army says the wreckage of a plane missing since Sunday in the mountains was located Monday. There was no word on survivors among the 22 people aboard. The army posted on Twitter an aerial photo of the wreckage site with parts of the aircraft scattered around the mountainside. No other details were given. The Tara Air plane was on a 20-minute scheduled flight Sunday from the resort town of Pokhara to the mountain town of Jomsom. Contact with the airport tower was lost when the plane was close to landing in an area of deep river gorges and mountaintops.

Ex-rebel, businessman to vie in Colombia presidential runoff

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian voters have opted for a dramatic change in presidential politics, choosing a leftist former rebel and an outsider populist businessman to advance to a runoff election in June. They hope a new face can pull them out of the economic damage from the pandemic. Leftist Sen. Gustavo Petro on Sunday led the field of six candidates in Sunday's opening round with just over 40% of the votes. Real estate tycoon Rodolfo Hernández, who has no close ties to any political parties, finished second with more than 28%. Both are far from the conservative and moderates that have long governed the South American country. They will face off June 19 amid the same polarized environment and growing discontent over increasing inequality and inflation that shadowed the election’s first round

Season's 1st hurricane aims heavy hit at Mexico tourist zone

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Agatha — the season’s first — is heading for a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast amid warnings of dangerous storm surge and flooding from heavy rains. Agatha formed on Sunday, and it quickly gained power. The U.S. National Hurricane Center predicts it will make landfall as a powerful Category 3 hurricane Monday afternoon or evening. The storm is moving toward the area near Puerto Escondido and Puerto Angel in the southern state of Oaxaca. That region includes the laid-back tourist resorts of Huatulco, Mazunte and Zipolite. Late Sunday, Agatha had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph (175 kph) — just 1 mph below the threshold for Category 3.

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A movement known as Christian nationalism is making its presence known in many Republican primary races this year. Most prominent is the campaign of Doug Mastriano, who easily won the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania. He has made his faith central to his personal story and has woven his conservative Christian beliefs and symbols into his campaign. Mastriano and many other candidates reject the label of Christian nationalist. They say they're applying their values to their politics, just as any citizen would. But scholars say the label fits those who support a fusion of American and Christian values, symbols and identity.

How Biden, cops and advocates forged deal on police and race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Negotiations that led to the executive order on race and policing signed last week by President Joe Biden had been in danger of breaking down. Earlier this year, law enforcement groups believed the order was shaping up as too harsh toward officers. Instead of seeing the effort fall apart, the White House and the Fraternal Order of Police agreed to start over. The final version brought together law enforcement leaders, civil rights activists, and families of people who had been killed by police. While no one seeking a policing overhaul thinks Biden's order goes far enough, many consider it an important step forward.

'Real Housewives' franchise takes its drama to flashy Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The American ‘Real Housewives’ franchise is taking its glamour and soap opera abroad for the first time. This institution of network reality television is coming for the skyscraper-studded sheikhdom of Dubai. “The Real Housewives of Dubai” debuts on Wednesday, inducting six new women into the Bravo network’s crown jewel of catfights and marital meltdowns that is beloved, binged and hate-watched around the world. Dubai might be across the world from the California gated community where the reality show empire premiered in 2006. But cast members say their extravagant, party-hard lives debunk stereotypes about the United Arab Emirates, a Gulf Arab federation where Islam is the official religion.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0