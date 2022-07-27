AP News Summary at 2:06 a.m. EDT

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

SYDNEY (AP) — U.S. officials say they have little fear that China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House Speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press that if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. They say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide overlapping rings of protection.

Biden, Xi to hold talks amid new tensions over Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden plans to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, according to a U.S. official. It's their first conversation in four months, and it's scheduled to take place amid new tension between Washington and Beijing over China’s claims on Taiwan. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly plans to visit the island, which governs itself even though China considers it part of its territory. Besides Taiwan, other topics of conversation could include North Korea’s nuclear program, Russia’s war in Ukraine, efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and U.S. tariffs imposed on China.

The AP Interview: Japan minister says women 'underestimated'

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s minister for gender equality called the country’s dangerously low births and plunging population a national crisis and blamed “indifference and ignorance” in the male-dominated Japanese parliament. In an interview with The Associated Press, Seiko Noda couched the steadily dwindling number of children born in Japan as an existential threat. She says the nation won’t have enough troops, police or firefighters in coming decades if it continues. Japan is the world’s third biggest economy but it has struggled to make the society more inclusive. There are concerns both within Japan and abroad about how the country will reverse what critics call a deep-seated history of male chauvinism that has contributed to the low birthrate.

Strong quake kills 2, injures dozens in northern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A strong earthquake has killed at least two people, injured dozens and cracked buildings in the northern Philippines. It prompted many people in the capital, including from two hospitals and office buildings, to run outdoors. Scientists say the 7-magnitude quake Wednesday morning was centered around Abra province in a mountainous area, where one person was killed and 25 injured. Another villager died and several more injured in another province near Abra. A safety officer in a town near the epicenter told The Associated Press, “The ground shook like I was on a swing." The quake’s strength was lowered from the initial 7.3 magnitude after further analysis. Scientists expected more aftershocks.

GOP's links to extremism surface in congressional primary

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional candidate in Washington state whose compelling personal story of military valor and unfathomable loss helped him win former President Donald Trump’s support is connected to right-wing extremists. Republican Joe Kent has openly displayed ties to far-right and extremist organizations since announcing his primary challenge to Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler in Washington state. That includes groups that have drawn law enforcement scrutiny over their involvement in the Jan. 6. insurrection. Kent's campaign says he rejects racism and bigotry. Taken broadly, Kent’s recent relationships and activities reinforce concerns about the GOP’s ties to extremist groups.

Hawley, Cruz escape Jan. 6 probe, have no regrets over role

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas led the Senate challenge on Jan. 6, 2021, to Joe Biden's victory. But the senators have largely escaped the House panel's investigation into the Capitol attack. In all, a dozen GOP senators initially planned to challenge Donald Trump’s defeat. But unlike their House GOP counterparts, the Republican senators have not been called to testify. That's left senators to explain themselves on their own terms. Hawley, for one, says he doesn't regret his actions. Neither Hawley nor Cruz will say whether he would appear before the committee if called.

US economy sending mixed signals: Here's what it all means

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy is caught in an awkward, painful place. A confusing one, too. Growth appears to be sputtering, home sales are tumbling and economists warn of a potential recession ahead. But consumers keep spending, businesses keep posting profits and the economy keeps adding hundreds of thousands of jobs each month. In the midst of it all, prices have accelerated to four-decade highs, and the Federal Reserve is desperately trying to douse the inflationary flames with higher interest rates. That’s making borrowing more expensive for households and businesses. The Fed hopes to pull off the triple axel of central banking: Slow the economy just enough to curb inflation without causing a recession.

Civilian medic commands respect on Ukraine war's front lines

DONETSK REGION, Ukaine (AP) — The founder of a medical nonprofit organization drives all over Ukraine's Donetsk region to deliver first-aid kits, equipment and training to soldiers and paramedics near the front lines of Russia's war in Ukraine. A helmet and a protective vest aren’t part of her uniform, but high heels and dresses are as she visits Ukrainian field positions and hospitals. Nataliia Voronkova is a civilian and a volunteer, and looking like one is important to her, even in a combat zone. Voronkova has spent more than eight years providing emergency medical training and supplies for Ukrainian forces. She says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February has created exponentially more need and challenges.

Argentines yearn for Evita, 70 years after her death

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentines have gathered to mourn iconic Argentine leader María Eva Duarte de Perón, 70 years after her death. The late leader commonly known as Evita continues to awaken passions in Argentina as some of her followers believe her legacy is more relevant than ever at a time when poverty and inequality are rising as the economy remains stagnated amid galloping inflation. Evita has been the subject of countless books, movies, TV shows and even a Broadway musical, but for some of her oldest, most ardent followers the connection with the actress-turned-political leader is much more personal as they remember how she touched their lives.

No one wins U.S. Mega Millions, jackpot now over $1B

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to $1.02 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize. After no winner on Tuesday, the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will be the nation’s fourth-largest lottery prize. The jackpot has grown so large because there have been 29 consecutive drawings without anyone winning the top prize. Tuesday’s numbers were: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The $1.02 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 30 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for the next drawing is an estimated $602.5 million.