AP News Summary at 2:14 p.m. EDT

Ukraine war far from over as Russia renews strikes in Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond after warning that it planned to step up missile strikes on the capital. The strikes on Saturday were a reminder to Ukrainians and their Western supporters that the whole country remains under threat despite Russia’s pivot toward a new offensive in the east. Moscow says the renewed attacks targeted Ukrainian military sites. But each day brings more civilian victims of a war that has shattered European security. As Russia prepared for the anticipated offensive, a mother wept over her 15-year-old son’s body. The teenager and at least eight other people died after rockets hit a residential area of the northeast city of Kharkiv.

'I feel so lost': The elderly in Ukraine, left behind, mourn

MYKULYCHI, Ukraine (AP) — Seventy-year-old Nadiya Trubchaninova hitchhiked daily from her village to the shattered Ukrainian town of Bucha seeking her son's body. She is one of the many elderly people who stayed behind as millions of Ukrainians fled. Some, like Trubchaninova, survived the first weeks of the war only to find it had taken their children. She spent more than a week trying to bring her son home for a proper burial. But his was just one body among hundreds, part of an investigation into war crimes that has grown to global significance. Finally she buried him on Saturday in a field under a cast-iron sky.

US Army using lessons from Ukraine war to aid own training

FORT IRWIN, Calif. (AP) — U.S. Army trainers are using lessons learned from the Russian war against Ukraine as they prepare soldiers for future fights against a major adversary such as Russia or China. The role-players in this month’s exercise at a training center in California's Mojave Desert speak Russian and the enemy force is using a steady stream of social media posts to make false accusations against the American brigade preparing to attack. In the coming weeks, the planned training scenario for the next brigade coming in will focus on how to battle an enemy willing to destroy a city with rocket and missile fire in order to conquer it.

Police stops of Black people often filled with fear, anxiety

Video shows Patrick Lyoya disobeyed an officer during an April 4 traffic stop, tried to run, then wrestled with the officer over his Taser before the officer fatally shot him in Grand Rapids, Michigan. For a number of Black men and women, resisting arrest during encounters with police for minor traffic stops have been deadly. Experts say anxiety levels of the people stopped and even the officers involved can be high, adding to the tension. Jason Johnson is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund. He says Black men who encounter police often assume they will be victims of brutality.

'Magic mushrooms' for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The medicinal use of hallucinogenic mushrooms is making inroads in U.S. states as military veterans advocate for the therapeutic value of psychedelic drugs, including in conservative states like Utah, Texas and Oklahoma. At least four states have approved studying their medicinal properties in the last two years and several U.S. cities have also decriminalized so-called magic mushrooms. Oregon is the first, and so far only, state to legalize the therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychedelic active ingredient found in certain mushrooms. But studying them has gotten approval not only in blue states like Hawaii, Connecticut and Maryland but also GOP-led Utah, Texas, and Oklahoma, where the state House passed a bill this year.

Some state lawmakers calling it quits, can't afford to serve

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Various state legislators around the country are calling it quits this year, in part because of the low pay. It's an issue especially in part-time legislatures like Connecticut, where the base salary of $28,000 hasn't been raised in 21 years. There's concern that the low pay will discourage people of modest means from running, making legislatures less diverse racially, economically, and age and gender-wise. Bills increasing legislator pay were proposed in several states this year, including Connecticut, Georgia, Oregon, and New Mexico, which is the nation’s only unsalaried legislature. But so far they’ve faltered. Some lawmakers fear that voting themselves a pay raise will rankle the voters.

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The “cake” was made from frozen fruit juice, sweet potatoes, carrots and sugar cane and it lasted about 15 minutes once giant panda mama Mei Xiang and her cub Xiao Qi Ji got hold of it. The National Zoo’s most famous tenants had an enthusiastic breakfast Saturday in front of adoring crowds as the zoo celebrated 50 years of its iconic panda exchange agreement with the Chinese government. In addition to hailing the 1972 agreement sparked by President Richard Nixon’s landmark visit to China, Saturday’s celebration also highlighted the success of the global giant panda breeding program, which has helped bring the bears back from the brink of extinction.

Crews fight New Mexico fire as some evacuations lift

RUIDOSO, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have lifted some evacuation orders for a southern New Mexico mountain community hit by wildfire. Firefighters are working Saturday to contain a wind-driven blaze that killed two people and destroyed over 200 homes. A Village of Ruidoso spokesperson said about 60% of the estimated 4,500 people who were told to evacuate since the fire started Tuesday were allowed to return home late Friday. Evacuation estimates were previously reported to be around 5,000 people. Specific numbers weren’t immediately available. Fire incident commander Dave Bales said crews on Saturday worked to put out hot spots and clear lines along the fire’s perimeter to keep the fire from spreading.

"My golden sunshine": Teen killed by shelling deeply mourned

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a 15-year-old boy have wept over the teen’s body in the partially blockaded Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, where Russian shelling has increased in recent days. The president's office says nine civilians died and more than 50 people were wounded Friday in the attack on a residential area of northeastern city. A moving Associated Press video shows Artem Shevchenko's mother and grandmother mourning him before his body is carried away by paramedics and neighbors. Nina Shevchenko pleads with her dead son to “please open your eyes.” His grandmother calls Artem “my golden sunshine.” Elsewhere in Ukraine's second-largest city, ambulances arrive to treat bloodied people lying in pain on the streets.

Sweden prepares for more clashes as far-right demos continue

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Sweden say they are preparing for violent clashes in southern Sweden following riots that erupted between demonstrators and counter-protesters in the central city of Orebro on Friday ahead of an anti-Islam far right group’s plan to burn a Quran there. Two days of riots in various Swedish cities and towns culminated in the violent clashes that left 12 police officers injured and four police vehicles set on fire. The demonstrations were organized by a the Danish party Stram Kurs, or “Hard Line.” The party is led by Rasmus Paludan, a Danish lawyer who also holds Swedish citizenship.

