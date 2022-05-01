AP News Summary at 2:08 a.m. EDT

Some Ukrainians evacuated from ruins of Mariupol steel plant

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (AP) — Some Ukrainian women and children have been evacuated from a steel plant that is the last defensive stronghold in the bombed-out ruins of the port city of Mariupol. That's according to a Ukrainian official and Russian state news organizations. There has been no confirmation from the United Nations, which is working to broker an evacuation of the hundreds living beneath the sprawling plant. Ukrainian fighters also remain in the plant, the only part of Mariupol not occupied by Russian forces. Video from inside the Soviet-era Azovstal steelworks that two Ukrainian women shared with The Associated Press shows wounded men with stained bandages, open wounds and amputated limbs.

Biden roasts Trump, GOP, himself at correspondents' dinner

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden took the White House press corps' annual gala as an opportunity to make light of the criticism he has faced in his 15 months in office. He also aimed a few barbs at his predecessor and the Republican Party. The White House Correspondents' Association dinner Saturday night ended a two-year pandemic-related hiatus even as the threat of COVID-19 loomed. Biden cracked, “Just imagine if my predecessor came to this dinner this year. Now that would really have been a real coup.” Biden also said he was happy to be with the only group of Americans with a lower approval rating than he has.

Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born singer of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, has died. She was 76. The daughters announced her death on Saturday in a statement provided to The Associated Press. The statement said that they lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness.” It did not elaborate further. The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. Led by Wynonna's powerful vocals and Naomi's harmonies, their hits included “Love Can Build a Bridge," "Mama He’s Crazy," and “Rockin’ With the Rhythm of the Rain." The mother-daughter performers scored 14 No. 1 songs in a career that spanned nearly three decades.

ESSAY: For a gay country boy, Naomi Judd did build a bridge

Over their nearly three decade career, the mother-daughter duo of The Judds scored 14 No. 1 songs. For Jeff McMillan, an editor at The Associated Press, the Judds' music provided a lifeline of sorts throughout his life. That was apparent Saturday after Naomi Judd's death was announced by her daughters. McMillan writes in an appreciation that dealing with bullying as a pre-teen, the insecurities of the narrator of their song “Mama He's Crazy” was relatable. “Love Is Alive” provided comfort after McMillan's father died. Through health troubles and more, McMillan writes that the Judds' lyrics, and their own life stories, provided a source of kinship and strength.

Angelina Jolie makes surprise Ukraine visit, meets children

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hollywood actress and U.N. humanitarian Angelina Jolie has made a surprise visit to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The area's regional governor said Jolie — who has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011 — had come to speak Saturday with displaced Ukrainians who had found refuge in Lviv. Those included children undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the Russian missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station. The attack in the eastern Ukrainian city appeared to deliberately target a crowd of mostly women and children trying to flee a looming Russian offensive, killing at least 52 and wounding dozens. Jolie also visited a school, talking with students and taking selfies with them.

Sen. Rand Paul wants to investigate origins of COVID-19

SMITHFIELD, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has promised to wage a vigorous review into the origins of the coronavirus if Republicans retake the Senate and he lands a committee chairmanship. Paul spoke to supporters at a campaign rally Saturday in Kentucky. The libertarian-leaning Republican is seeking a third term this year in Kentucky. He says he’s in line to assume a committee chairmanship if the GOP wins Senate control after the November election. With that power, he promised to “get to the bottom of where this virus came from.” U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of COVID-19 but believe China’s leaders didn’t know about the virus before the start of the pandemic.

Tornado rips through Kansas; 3 students killed in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Officials say a tornado that barreled through parts of Kansas destroyed or damaged hundreds of homes and buildings, injured several people and left more than 15,000 people without power. In addition to wreckage from the tornado itself, three University of Oklahoma meteorology students traveling back from storm chasing in Kansas were also killed in a crash Friday evening. Authorities say more than 1,000 buildings were affected when a strong twister swept through Andover on Friday evening. In the daylight Saturday, emergency crews found a more widespread path of destruction than was earlier estimated. There were no fatalities or critical injuries from the twister itself, despite the widespread destruction.

Firefighters battling New Mexico blaze brace for wind

Calmer weather conditions in northern New Mexico have helped over 1,000 firefighters battling the nation's largest active wildfire. But fire managers warn of windy conditions expected in the coming days, and officials urged residents to remain vigilant for further possible evacuation orders. A fire operations official says the fire's rapid growth forced crews on Friday to repeatedly change positions because of dangerous conditions. No injuries were reported. The official says improved weather Saturday aided firefighting efforts. The fire has burned at least 166 homes. Wildfires also are burning elsewhere in New Mexico and in Arizona.

Motorcycles rumble through Canadian capital under police eye

OTTAWA (AP) — Motorcycles have rumbled through the streets of Canada’s capital and a memorial service was held at the national War Memorial as a strong police presence kept an eye on the “Rolling Thunder” protest. Many of the people involved in this weekend’s event also took part in the “Freedom Convoy” that shuttered downtown Ottawa for weeks in February. Ottawa police say two people were arrested Saturday and 33 vehicles have been towed from the exclusion zone since Friday morning. Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the National War Memorial, which was a focal point during the early days of the February protests.

Draft Day 3: Kickers and running backs take NFL spotlight

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In Las Vegas, which bills itself as the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” an NFL draft bereft of star quarterback prospects wouldn’t seem a fit. It didn’t matter, though, because as personnel people throughout the league predicted, the 2022 crop was so deep that even in the final four rounds, there were plenty of highlights. They didn’t include the passers very much, but such was the quality of QBs. Running backs and kickers — kickers? — were more of a focus for much of Day 3 on Saturday.

