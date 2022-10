AP News Summary at 2:09 p.m. EDT

Russian authorities advise civilians to leave Ukraine region

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian-installed authorities have urged all residents of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson to leave immediately ahead of an expected Ukrainian advance. The regional pro-Kremlin administration on Saturday strongly encouraged civilians to use boat crossings over the Dnieper River to evacuate deeper into Russian-held territory. They cited a tense situation on the front and the threat of shelling and alleged plans for “terror attacks” by Kyiv. Kherson has been in Russian hands since the early days of the invasion in February. The city is the capital of a region of the same name, one of four Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month.

Biden juggling long list of issues to please Dem coalition

WASHINGTON (AP) — With Election Day fast approaching, President Joe Biden is hoping to counter Republican momentum and he's trying to be everything to everyone. But that makes it hard for him to say he’s focused on any single issue above all others as he tries to appeal to a diverse Democratic base. Biden says he's tackling "multiple, multiple, multiple issues, and they’re all important." The coalition of Democratic voters that he needs to turn out Nov. 8 is diverse in terms of race, age, education and geography. This pool of voters has an expansive list of overlapping and competing interests on crime, civil rights, climate change, the federal budget and more.

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year. Customs and Border Protection said late Friday that migrants were stopped more than 227,000 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.

Dems push Medicaid expansion for left-behind rural Georgia

ARLINGTON, Ga. (AP) — Democrats want Georgia to join 38 other states in expanding the state-federal Medicaid health insurance program to cover all able-bodied adults. To press that point, the Democratic nominee for governor, Stacey Abrams, opened her campaign at the site of a rural Georgia hospital that had closed. More than 450,000 Georgians could gain coverage if Medicaid were broadened. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has his own less expansive plan and he says it would be better. Medicaid expansion is also an issue in 10 other nonexpansion states that are electing governors or lawmakers this year. In South Dakota, voters will decide a referendum on expansion. In Kansas and Wisconsin, Democratic governors are seeking reelection after failing to persuade Republican legislatures to broaden coverage.

Inflation protests across Europe threaten political turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Across Europe, soaring inflation is behind a wave of protests and strikes that underscores growing discontent with the spiraling cost of living and threatens to unleash political turmoil. With British Prime Minister Liz Truss forced to resign less than two months into the job after her economic plans sparked chaos in financial markets and further bruised an ailing economy, the risk to political leaders became clearer as people demand action. A risk consultancy says the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sharply raised the risk of civil unrest in Europe. The war has led to higher energy bills and food prices.

Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn has grown to Category 4 force as it heads for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds increased to 130 mph by early Saturday, though it could weaken before hitting land. The storm was centered about 155 miles south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta. The forecast called for Roslyn to take a path close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday night or early Sunday before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday morning.

City where George Floyd was killed struggles to recruit cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring a force that was down by one-third at one point. Officers told recruits they would be working in a vibrant city with all the career paths that come in a large department. But they also acknowledged the dangers of the job, and the duty new officers would face to rebuild trust in the community. One potential recruit, Cyrus Collins, told AP he “doesn't want people of color to be against cops.” Another said he thought he could “bring more heart into the police force.”

Alex Jones seeks new trial after $1B Sandy Hook verdict

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has asked a Connecticut judge to throw out a nearly $1 billion verdict against him and order a new trial in a lawsuit by Sandy Hook families over Jones' lies that the 2012 Newtown school shooting was a hoax. The verdict came this month in a lawsuit by relatives of eight children and adults killed in the shooting who testified they were harassed and threatened because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones asked for a new trial Friday, calling the trial in Connecticut unfair and “a substantial miscarriage of justice.” A lawyer for the Sandy Hook families says they will oppose Jones' request. Twenty children and six educators died in the shooting.

EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. Under Britain's parliamentary system, the public never actually votes for its prime minister. Instead, voters tick the box for a representative from their local area, who then becomes one of Britain’s 650 Members of Parliament. The party that wins a majority forms a government and puts their leader into the prime minister's seat. If that leader falls from grace, the party — and only the party — gets to choose a new leader and new prime minister.

Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

NEW YORK (AP) — Joanna Simon, a mezzo-soprano and one of the three singing Simon sisters, has died. She was 85. The eldest sister of pop star Carly Simon died just a day before the death of her sister, Lucy. That's according to Lucy's daughter Julie on Facebook. Carly Simon is now the last survivor of her four siblings. They lost brother Peter, a photographer, in 2018 at age 71. All three had cancer. Joanna Simon rose to fame in the opera world and as a concert performer in the 1960s. She was a frequent guest on TV talk shows. After her retirement from singing, she became an arts correspondent for PBS’s “MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour." She won an Emmy there in 1991 for a report on mental illness and creativity. She was the companion of Walter Cronkite from 2005 until his death in 2009.