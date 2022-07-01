AP News Summary at 2:31 p.m. EDT

Russian missiles kill at least 21 in Ukraine's Odesa region

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in a coastal town near the port city of Odesa have killed at least 21 people, including two children. Video of the pre-dawn attack Friday showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka. The Ukrainian president’s office said three X-22 missiles fired by Russian bombers struck an apartment building and a campsite. The assault came after Russian forces withdrew from a nearby Black Sea island on Thursday. Russia took control of Snake Island in the opening days of the war. The withdrawal of its troops had given Ukrainian's cautious hope that Odesa, home to Ukraine's biggest port, might be less at risk.

Abortion, women's rights grow as priorities: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll finds a growing percentage of Americans calling out abortion or women’s rights as priorities for the government in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially among Democrats and those who support abortion access. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 22% of U.S. adults name abortion or women’s rights in an open-ended question as one of five problems they want the government to work on. That’s nearly tripled since December. The poll, which included interviews conducted before and after the Supreme Court’s ruling, finds prioritization of the issues grew sharply following the decision.

Shifting abortion laws cause confusion for patients, clinics

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The evolving legal landscape around abortion access is causing confusion for providers and patients across the country after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In Florida, a new law banning abortions after 15 weeks went into effect Friday, after a judge said he would sign an order next week temporarily blocking it. Patients in Kentucky who were forced to cancel appointments with abortion providers this week are now scrambling to reschedule after a court there blocked the state’s restrictions. Elsewhere, clinics are reporting an influx of new patients from out of state, overwhelming providers and leading heath centers to tailor procedures to the legality of abortion in a person’s home state.

Environmental justice advocates slam Supreme Court ruling

The Supreme Court decision Thursday to limit how the Environmental Protection Agency may regulate carbon dioxide emissions could make an already grave situation worse for those most affected by air pollution and climate change, community residents and advocates fear. Environmental and climate justice advocates from across the United States are calling on the EPA to find other ways to limit carbon dioxide emissions and air pollution and on Congress to grant the agency the authority to do so.

Same-sex couples updating legal status after abortion ruling

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion is causing anxiety for people in same-sex marriages, particularly those with children. The decision last week overturning Roe v. Wade didn't directly affect the 2015 ruling that paved the way for gay marriage. But lawyers say now they're getting questions from same-sex couples worried about the legal status of their marriages and keeping their children. Alabama lawyer Sydney Duncan has received dozens of emails and calls in just a few days. Justice Clarence Thomas has called on colleagues to reconsider cases that allowed same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception.

In a small village, prayers and hope for missing migrants

SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — The wait for news has been agonizing for families from Mexico to Honduras whose relatives were being smuggled through south Texas this week. Now they hope for what before would have been dreaded -- capture by the Border Patrol, even hospitalization -- anything but confirmation that their loved ones were among the 53 migrants who died inside a sweltering trailer in Texas. Then again, at least they would know. For now parents re-read last messages, swipe through photos, wait for a phone call and pray.

WNBA's Brittney Griner goes on trial in Russian court

MOSCOW (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner has gone on trial in a Russian court on charges of possessing cannabis oil. Griner was arrested in February at a Moscow airport while traveling to play for a Russian team. The Phoenix Mercury center and two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The next session was set for July 7. A U.S. Embassy official who was in court said she spoke with Griner, who “is doing as well as can be expected in these difficult circumstances.” Her case comes at an extraordinarily low point in Moscow-Washington relations. Griner was arrested less than a week before Russia sent troops into Ukraine, which aggravated already high tensions.

Experts: US Court fractures decades of Native American law

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding state authority to prosecute some crimes on Native American land is upending decades of law in support of tribal sovereignty. The Wednesday ruling veers from the trend of increasing tribes' ability to prosecute all crimes on reservations, regardless of who is involved. Federal Indian law experts say the high court's decision in an Oklahoma case is concerning. While it doesn't directly impact tribal court systems, the experts say it does not enhance tribes' right to govern themselves on their own territory. It also cast tribes as part of states rather than the sovereign nations they are, infuriating many across Indian Country.

Putin's week: Facing NATO expansion, West's unity on Ukraine

It hasn't been an easy week for Russian President Vladimir Putin. He took his first foreign trip since the invasion of Ukraine to shore up relations with troublesome Central Asian allies. He watched as NATO declared Moscow its main enemy and invited Russia’s neighbors Sweden and Finland to join the alliance. And he was forced to deny that his troops had yet again attacked a civilian target in Ukraine. Countering a show of Western unity over Ukraine at a series of summits in Europe this week, Putin sought to cast the moves by the U.S. and its allies as a proof of their hostile intent, and he vowed to press the offensive against Ukraine.

Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (AP) — Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid. A former White House aide this week described Trump as an unhinged leader with no regard for the safety of elected officials in either party as he clung to power on Jan. 6, 2021. Republican voters — and Trump’s would-be rivals in the 2024 presidential race — took notice. In Iowa several voters signaled Thursday they were open to another presidential candidate. Aides for multiple GOP presidential prospects have indicated they felt increasingly emboldened to challenge Trump in 2024 following the explosive new testimony.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0