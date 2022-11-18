AP News Summary at 2:09 p.m. EST

Garland names special counsel to lead Trump-related probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. The move Friday was announced just three days after Trump formally launched his 2024 candidacy. It's a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful. The special counsel will report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges. The special counsel's identity hasn't been disclosed.

Where's Putin? Leader leaves bad news on Ukraine to others

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — President Vladimir Putin wasn’t present when his top military officials announced on television that Russia was withdrawing from the city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. As the defense minister and chief commander in Ukraine discussed the retreat in a stiffly recited meeting on Nov. 9, Putin toured a neurological hospital in Moscow. Later that day, he gave a speech at another event but didn't mention the pullout that was arguably Russia’s most humiliating loss in Ukraine. And he hasn't talked about it since then. As Russia faces mounting setbacks in its war, Putin appears to have delegated delivering unpopular news to others, a tactic he also used during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeffries makes historic bid to lead House Dems after Pelosi

WASHINGTON (AP) — The day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would step aside, congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York announced his own history-making bid to lead the House Democrats. Jeffries announced his run Friday and would be the first Black American to helm a major U.S. political party in Congress if successful. The 52-year-old Jeffries gave nod to the “legendary figures” before him, Pelosi and her leadership team. Jeffries encourages his colleagues to embrace this “once-in-a-generation opportunity" to unleash their "full potential as a team.” House Democrats will elect leaders in a closed caucus meeting after Thanksgiving.

Trump 2024 rivals court his donors as primary season begins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican 2024 presidential prospects descend upon Las Vegas this weekend as anxious donors and activists openly consider whether to embrace former President Donald Trump for a third consecutive bid. Trump will be among the only major Republican prospects not in attendance for the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting. Organizers suggest the event marks the unofficial beginning of the 2024 presidential primary season. The former president will speak by video conference — but leading rivals including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence will deliver keynote addresses in person. The gathering comes just four days after Trump became the first candidate to formally launch a 2024 campaign.

Qatar bans sale of beer at World Cup stadiums in about-face

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has banned the sale of beer at World Cup stadiums. It was a sudden U-turn on the deal the conservative Muslim emirate made to secure the soccer tournament only two days before the opening game. The move was the latest sign of the tension of staging the event in the autocratic country where the sale of alcohol is heavily restricted. It’s also a significant blow to World Cup beer sponsor Budweiser and raised questions about how much control FIFA retains over its tournament. When Qatar launched its bid to host the World Cup, the country agreed to FIFA’s requirements of selling alcohol in stadiums. But the details were only released in September, just 11 weeks before the first kickoff. Friday’s statement from FIFA said non-alcoholic beer will still be sold at stadiums.

More Twitter workers flee after Musk's 'hardcore' ultimatum

Twitter is continuing to bleed engineers and other workers after its new owner Elon Musk gave them a choice: either pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance pay. Hundreds of employees signaled they were leaving ahead of a Thursday deadline set by Musk, posting a salute emoji or other symbols familiar to Twitter workers on the company’s internal Slack messaging board. The newest round of departures means the platform is continuing to lose workers just at it's gearing up for the World Cup. The tournament is one of the busiest events on Twitter, and can overwhelm its systems if things go haywire.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist. It's a stunning turnaround for President Joe Biden, who as a candidate denounced Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the killing. It comes in a motion filed by the U.S. in a federal lawsuit brought by the late journalist Jamal Khashoggi's fiancée and the rights group he founded. Khashoggi’s fiancée said after the U.S. filing Thursday he “died again today.” In the filing, the Biden administration supports Prince Mohammed's argument his high office renders him immune from lawsuits in U.S. courts. Saudi officials killed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

Elizabeth Holmes faces sentencing for her Theranos crimes

A federal judge on Friday will decide whether disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes should serve a lengthy prison sentence for duping investors and endangering patients while peddling a bogus blood-testing technology. After being convicted of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year Holmes’ sentencing marks a climactic moment in a saga that has been dissected books and on TV. The federal government wants the 38-year-old Holmes to be sentenced to 15 years in prison. Holmes is arguing for an 18-month sentence, preferably in home confinement; her lawyers say she deserves more lenient treatment as a well-meaning entrepreneur who is now a devoted mother with another child on the way.

To heal after parade tragedy, the Grannies must march again

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Almost a year ago, a driver plowed an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin, killing six people and scarring many more. Four of the victims were from the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of women who find their calling marching in parades throughout the state. The driver was convicted of murder. His actions took the lives of longtime leaders, threatening to extinguish the tight-knit band of women. Somehow, they held on. In a few weeks the calendar will come full circle and march again in the same parade where tragedy struck. To keep moving forward, they need to go back.