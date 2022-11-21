AP News Summary at 2:09 p.m. EST

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crimes charges. The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others. The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night’s attack at Club Q. The hate crime charges would require proving that the gunman was motivated by bias, such as against the victims’ actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity.

Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from liberated areas in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. They fear that infrastructure damage is too severe for people to endure the winter without power, heat and water. Ukraine said residents should move to safer parts of the country, and the government will give them transportation, accommodations and medical care. The World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a “life-threatening” winter. Also Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife made a rare joint public appearance to observe a moment of silence and place candles at a Kyiv memorial for those killed in Ukraine's pro-European Union mass protests in 2014.

Indonesian quake kills at least 162 and injures hundreds

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — An earthquake has toppled buildings on Indonesia’s densely populated main island, killing at least 162 people and injuring hundreds. Residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris. Officials were gathering the toll of those injured and killed by the quake in the remote area. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil says the number of confirmed dead has risen to 162, including many children. He says that more than 13,000 people whose homes were heavily damaged were taken to evacuation centers.

US supply chain under threat as unions, railroads, clash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad engineers accepted their deal with the railroads that will deliver 24% raises but conductors rejected the contract. The votes threaten the health of the economy just before the holidays and cast more doubt on whether the industry will be able to resolve the labor dispute before next month’s deadline without Congress’ help. Monday’s votes by the two biggest railroad unions follows the decision by three other unions to reject their deals with the railroads that the Biden administration helped broker before the original strike deadline in September. Seven other smaller unions have approved the five-year deals that include 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses. But all 12 must approve the contracts to prevent a strike.

FIFA threat makes World Cup teams nix 'One Love' armbands

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA’s threat of on-field punishment for players has pushed World Cup teams to back down. They abandoned a plan Monday for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar’s human rights record. Just hours before the first players wearing the armbands in support of the “One Love” campaign were set to take the field, FIFA warned they would immediately be shown yellow cards. That changed the calculus for the seven European teams. They may have expected to merely be fined. The standoff was just the latest dispute that threatened to overshadow play on the field. Since being awarded the World Cup hosting rights in 2010, conservative Muslim Qatar has faced criticism of its treatment of low-paid migrant workers as well as its criminalization of homosexuality.

Activists: Iranian forces unleash heavy fire on protesters

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Activists say Iranian security forces have used heavy gunfire against protesters in a Kurdish town in the country’s west. They say at least five people were killed during an anti-government protest on Monday that erupted at the funeral of two people killed the day before. Videos circulating online show dozens of protesters taking shelter in alleyways as heavy gunfire echoes through the streets. Some show individuals lying motionless and bloodied on the pavement, while others show residents gathering at a local hospital to donate blood. Iran has been convulsed by anti-government protests since the death in September of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in the custody of the country's morality police in the capital, Tehran.

Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's holiday time at the White House. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, were plunging into the holiday season. Biden participated in the annual pardoning of a Thanksgiving turkey on Monday. The first lady was set to accept delivery of the official White House Christmas tree. And both Bidens were heading to North Carolina later Monday to share a Thanksgiving-style meal with members of the military and their families at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point. The burst of holiday activity follows the president's granddaughter's White House wedding and his 80th birthday over the weekend.

NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's Orion capsule has reached the moon, whipping around the far side and passing within about 80 miles. The close approach occurred Monday as the crew capsule and its three test dummies were on the far side of the moon. Because of the communication blackout, flight controllers in Houston did not know if the critical engine firing went well until the capsule emerged from behind the moon. It's the first time a capsule has visited the moon since the Apollo program 50 years ago. Orion blasted off last Wednesday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center on a three-week flight.

Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming

BURBANK, Calif. (AP) — Bob Iger, the enterprising entertainment executive who brought Star Wars, Pixar and Marvel under the Disney marquee and challenged the streaming dominance of Netflix, will replace his handpicked successor, CEO Bob Chapek, whose two-year tenure has been marked by clashes, missteps and a weakening financial performance. The stunning development comes two weeks after Disney’s quarterly financial performance fell well short of Wall Street expectations on both profit and revenue, a rarity, sending shares tumbling 12%. Shares of The Walt Disney Co. are down 40% this year. The company’s stock jumped almost 9% before the opening bell Monday, with the appointment of Iger effective immediately.

Amid Musk Twitter chaos, athletes & celebs cope just like us

Much like many of Twitter's hundreds of millions of users, professional sports stars and celebrities from the entertainment world are dealing with the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the microblogging app since Elon Musk took it over and began trimming the staff and making other changes. Even the people paid to advise the athletes, actors and singers are not necessarily sure how to proceed as Twitter evolves — or maybe goes away entirely. And the famous folks with millions of followers on Twitter are not necessarily sure the popular site's disappearance would be the sky-is-falling disaster some are making it out to be.