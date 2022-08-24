AP News Summary at 2:11 p.m. EDT

Big student loan forgiveness plan announced by Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans — and up to $10,000 more for those with the greatest financial need. Biden announced in a Wednesday tweet that borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness. For recipients of Pell Grants, which are reserved for undergraduates with the most significant financial need, the federal government would cancel up to an additional $10,000 in federal loan debt. Biden is also extending a pause on federal student loan payments through the end of 2022.

Ukraine girds for heavy attacks as it marks Independence Day

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is nervously bracing for what President Volodymr Zelenskyy warns could be especially brutal Russian attacks as the country observes its Independence Day and marks the war’s six-month point. Conditions are considered too dangerous to allow any major public celebrations in the capital. Residents of Kyiv woke up to air raid sirens Wednesday, but there were no immediate attacks.

Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle

Abortion rights remains a salient political issue for Democrats, as a special election in New York showed on Tuesday. In other top takeaways from primaries in New York and Florida, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to flex his political muscle, leaning into electoral and cultural divides in the Sunshine State even when he's running unopposed in his state's primary. The impact of redistricting was on full display in New York and Florida on Tuesday night, while the battle between centrist Democrats and more progressive party members persisted. And former President Donald Trump's influence on the GOP remains immeasurable.

Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special House panel looking into the government's coronavirus response says the Trump White House tried to pressure U.S. health experts into reauthorizing the drug hydroxychloroquine that had been discredited as a COVID-19 treatment. The report by the Democratic-led subcommittee provides new evidence of the administration’s efforts to override Food and Drug Administration decisions early in the pandemic. And it sheds light on the role TV personalities such as Fox News' Laura Ingraham and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon now running for the Senate, played in first bringing hydroxychloroquine to the attention of White House officials. The report focuses on pressure at the FDA, the gatekeeper for the drugs, vaccines and other countermeasures against the virus.

Kansas activist sues for a statewide abortion recount

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas anti-abortion activist is suing for a complete hand recount of an election in which voters soundly rejected a proposal to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. Mark Gietzen filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Sedgwick County District Court after a nine-county hand recount that his supporters largely funded wrapped up over the weekend. Fewer than 100 votes changed out of more than 500,000 cast in those counties. The measure failed by about 165,000 votes statewide. Secretary of State Scott Schwab said the recount results should put to rest the unfounded claims of election fraud. Gietzen alleges without evidence that votes statewide might have been vulnerable to the same type of programming error that initially switched results in a county commission race.

Psychologist: School shooter didn't get consistent treatment

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A psychologist who treated Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz when he was 8 years old testified that Cruz was a “peculiar child” who had many behavioral and developmental issues. Frederick Kravitz testified Wednesday that he began treating Cruz in 2007 with his widowed mother telling him her adopted son suffered from anxiety and nervousness and had trouble controlling his temper. But she also said he was friendly and got along fine with his peers, something others have said wasn't true. Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 murders in 2018 at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial will determine if he's sentenced to death or life without parole.

Stocks tick higher as Wall Street waits ahead of Fed speech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher as Wall Street waits in its holding pattern ahead of a highly anticipated speech about interest rates scheduled for the end of the week. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also shook off small early losses to inch higher Tesla shares were one of the strongest forces lifting the market. They rose ahead of a stock split scheduled for the end of the day. Treasury yields rose after a report showed orders for long-lasting goods were stronger in July than expected, after ignoring transportation.

Floods wreak havoc across Pakistan; 903 dead since mid-June

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say that recent heavy rains have wreaked havoc across Pakistan since mid-June, with 903 dead and about 50,000 people homeless. The National Disaster Management Authority said on Wednesday that 126 people were killed in flood-related incidents in the past 48 hours. It says most of the victims are women and children. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has issued an appeal, urging philanthropists to help provide relief to flood-affected areas. Flash floods have now started to affect also the southern Sindh province, after inundating many areas in southwestern Baluchistan province and also in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, in the country's east.

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

BEIJING (AP) — Twin giant pandas have been born at a breeding center in southwestern China, a sign of progress for the country’s unofficial national mascot as it struggles for survival amid climate change and loss of habitat. The male and female cubs are the second pair of twins born to their mother, Qin Qin. State media gave no word on the father, but Chinese veterinarians for years have been using artificial insemination to boost the population of the animals, which reproduce rarely in the wild and rely on a diet of bamboo in the mountains of western China. Encroachment on their land by farmers and industry has reduced the pandas’ space.

Heche will be laid to rest at historic Hollywood cemetery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Anne Heche will be laid to rest at a storied Los Angeles cemetery alongside many Hollywood luminaries. Heche's family said Tuesday that she was cremated and her ashes will be placed in a mausoleum at Hollywood Forever Cemetery at a later date. The cemetery is home to stars including Judy Garland, Douglas Fairbanks and Burt Reynolds. It's also a cultural hub that hosts movies and concerts, which Heche's sons say she would've loved. She died earlier this month at age 53 of injuries suffered when her car crashed into a Los Angeles home. Heche was an Emmy-winning actor who worked consistently in films and television for more than three decades.