AP News Summary at 2:14 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 hearing focuses on Trump: 'None of this is normal'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is declaring at its final hearing of the year that Donald Trump orchestrated a plan to stay in power that led to the Capitol attack. Republican Vice Chairman Liz Cheney said of Trump's actions that “None of this is normal..” Panel Chairman Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Thursday's session was focusing on Trump's state of mind during and before the attack. It's the last hearing before midterm congressional elections next month. The panel planned to include new evidence from the U.S. Secret Service about Trump from that January 2021 day. The committee says Trump, after he lost the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented lattempt to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory.

Parkland school shooter to get life sentence for killing 17

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life without parole for the 2018 massacre of 17 people at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. That sentence comes after the jury announced Thursday that it could not unanimously agree that Cruz should be executed. The decision ends a three-month trial that included graphic videos and photos, and heart-wrenching testimony from victims’ family members. Many family members shook their heads, looked angry or covered their eyes as the jury's decision was read. Some parents sobbed as they left court. A judge will formally sentence Cruz on Nov. 1.

Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7% next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living. that means the average recipient will receive more than $140 a month extra beginning in January. The cost-of living adjustment is meant to help cover the higher cost of food, fuel and other goods and services. But a separate government report Thursday showed prices accelerating again.

Ukraine gets more air defense pledges as Russia hits cities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s allies have committed to providing advanced air defense systems to protect against Russia’s missile intensifying missile attacs. Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskky said Thursday such systems would “protect our sky from the terror of Russia” and help end the war. Responding to Zelenskyy’s daily pleas, Britain announced it would provide missiles for advanced NASAM anti-aircraft systems that the Pentagon plans to send to Ukraine in the coming weeks. The U.K. is also providing hundreds of aerial drones. Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region with Iran-made kamikaze drones and fired missiles at civilian targets Thursday as payback for the bombing of a strategic bridge linking Russia with annexed Crimea.

How Moscow grabs Ukrainian kids and makes them Russians

An Associated Press investigation has found that Russia’s strategy to take Ukrainian orphans and bring them up as Russian is well underway. It’s one of the war’s most explosive issues. The investigation drew on dozens of interviews with parents, officials and children in Ukraine and Russia. It found that officials deported thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories without consent, lied to them that they were not wanted by their parents and gave them Russian families and citizenship. Experts say it is a strategy that can be traced up to senior Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin. They add that raising children of war in another country and culture can be a marker of genocide.

N. Korea fires another missile, flies warplanes near border

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch happened early Friday but gave no further details. It’s the latest in a spate of missile launches by North Korea in recent days. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea also flew warplanes near the rivals’ border late Thursday and early Friday, prompting South Korea to scramble fighter jets. There have been no reports of clashes between the two Koreas. North Korea’s military also issued a statement accusing South Korea of carrying out artillery fire for about 10 hours near the border Thursday.

In Milwaukee, Latinos fed up with crime weigh GOP appeal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — On Milwaukee’s largely Hispanic, working-class south side, voters are fed up with rampant lawlessness. Food and gas prices are creeping beyond their paychecks’ reach. Those bread-and-butter issues, combined with strong Christian values, appear to be making this traditionally Democratic voting bloc more receptive to Republican candidates. And the GOP has been courting Latinos here with unprecedented outreach efforts. Wisconsin delivered minuscule margins for Trump in 2016 and for Biden in 2020. Swinging even a few thousands votes here for the midterms could impact national politics, because U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is locked in a close re-election race with Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Michigan State U. leader, hired after Nassar scandal, quits

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The president of Michigan State University says he is resigning, three years after he was hired in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual assault scandal. Samuel Stanley Jr. says he has lost confidence in the school’s governing board and can no longer serve. Since summer, Stanley has been under fire by some trustees, namely for the departure of a business school dean. Stanley was president of Stony Brook University in New York when he was hired three years ago at 50,000-student Michigan State. The school was trying to recover from a scandal involving Nassar, a campus sports doctor, who was accused of sexually assaulting hundreds of women and girls at Michigan State and elsewhere.

Trial: Trump tweet about 'wild' protest energized extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury has seen evidence of how a tweet by then-President Donald Trump from December 2020 energized members of the far-right Oath Keepers before some of its members joined in the attack on the U.S. Capitol a few weeks later. Online messages show that Oath Keepers members were ecstatic when Trump invited supporters to a protest in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, when Congress was to certify the election results. On Thursday, jurors saw messages in which Oath Keepers members discussed plans to be in the city. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates are the first Jan. 6 defendants to be tried on seditious conspiracy charges.

People with disabilities left out of climate planning

Over a billion people in the world are living with a disability, according to the World Health Organization. Despite this, advocates and researchers, some living with disabilities, say not enough is being done to include people in climate action planning and policy, or disaster relief and recovery. This results in people with disabilities being left behind, and in some case, left to die when climate-related disaster strikes. Efforts to address these shortcomings may be gaining ground.