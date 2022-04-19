AP News Summary at 2:14 p.m. EDT

Russia ratchets up battle for control of eastern Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland. It intensified assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long Tuesday in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war. After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the eastern Donbas region. Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces there for eight years. If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war.

For Russian diplomats, disinformation is part of the job

Governments and social media companies have moved to restrict the ability of Russia's state media to spread disinformation about the war in Ukraine. That has prompted the Kremlin's diplomats to step up to do the dirty work. Russian embassies around the world control hundreds of accounts on platforms including Facebook and Twitter. Those two companies have added labels to their posts and tried to limit their reach. But research shows these diplomatic accounts are still disseminating pro-Russian propaganda and conspiracy theories, including ones suggesting Russia has been framed for recent attacks that killed civilians. The Russian Embassy in the U.S. hasn't returned a message seeking comment.

Fliers, subway riders shed masks: 'Feel free to burn them'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Travelers cheered and stripped off their masks as pilots announced over the loudspeaker that a federal judge in Florida had struck down a national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The judge’s decision Monday freed airlines, airports and mass transit systems to make their own decisions about mask requirements, resulting in a mix of responses. Major airlines and airports in places like Dallas, Atlanta and Los Angeles quickly switched to a mask optional policy. New York City was one of the few holdouts to continue requiring masks in its airports and on its public transit system.

'Not my life': An apartment block reflects the new Ukraine

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Soviet-era apartment blocks at the end of a tram line in this western Ukrainian city show an indifferent face to the world, blank and gray. But behind every lighted window is a story, never so much as now. Lviv on the surface looks calm, too. But the city is uniquely representative of the 10 million people displaced inside Ukraine since Russia’s invasion, absorbing at least 500,000 new residents. The Associated Press visited one apartment building that holds families from some of Ukraine’s most devastated communities. The families don’t know each other, but they can recognize displaced people like themselves on sight, without exchanging a word.

Autopsy shows Patrick Lyoya shot in head by Michigan cop

DETROIT (AP) — Lawyers for the family of Patrick Lyoya say an independent autopsy confirms that the Black man was fatally shot in the back of the head by a Michigan police officer. The result was released at a news conference Tuesday. It confirms what seems clear on video: The 26-year-old Lyoya was shot in the back of his head by a Grand Rapids officer while on the ground on April 4. Lyoya was unarmed. Attorney Ben Crump says the officer failed to ease up after a foot chase and physical struggle following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. The autopsy was performed by Dr. Werner Spitz, a former Detroit-area medical examiner who has worked on many high-profile cases. Results of the official autopsy haven’t been publicly released.

Gun safety activists decry inaction as US shootings surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats have spent years pledging to address the gun violence that plagues communities across the U.S. But a surge of mass shootings over the weekend served as a reminder of how little has been accomplished. The struggle for the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress to enact meaningful legislation to enhance gun safety reflects how the party’s ambitious agenda has been frustratingly stunted. The almost complete Republican opposition to Democratic priorities has hobbled a party with razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate. But that’s little solace to gun safety advocates and tens of thousands of shooting victims who were told Democrats would reduce gun violence if given the chance to govern.

Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall

Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine the original vaccine with protection against the latest variant. Now it's reporting a hint that such an approach might work. Before omicron struck, Moderna began testing a shot combining the original vaccine with protection against an earlier variant named beta. The company says people given that test combo shot developed more antibodies capable of fighting newer variants — including omicron — than today's regular booster. Studies are underway to see if a combination shot that adds omicron-specific protection works better.

Johnson says sorry for partygate as critics prep censure bid

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered a ”wholehearted” apology for attending illegal party during lockdown. But Johnson said Tuesday that he didn't knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament. Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons that it simply “did not occur" to him that the gathering was a party. Last week Johnson was fined 50 pounds ($66) for attending his own surprise birthday party in 10 Downing St. in June 2020. Police are still investigating several other parties in government buildings that Johnson is alleged to have attended.

Latest apps promise fast service but can they deliver?

NEW YORK (AP) — Venture capitalists have poured billions into the latest pandemic delivery craze: companies that promise to get you a bottle of Tylenol, an iced coffee, hummus, a cucumber and a roll of paper towels. In 30 minutes or less — or even 15 minutes or less. Experts say they're unprofitable. Bigger companies are muscling in. And officials in European cities and in New York, which has become the U.S. launching pad, have already started complaining about how they operate, saying it’s bad for employees and residents. Services are already shutting down, cutting workers or scaling back their fast-delivery promises.

Johnny Depp takes stand in suit against ex-wife Amber Heard

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Actor Johnny Depp is testifying in his libel lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard. Depp says Heard falsely accused him of domestic abuse when she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post back in 2018. The trial in Fairfax, Virginia, began last week but prior to Tuesday the jury had only seen Depp sitting silently with his team of lawyers. Both sides have sought to introduce embarrassing details about the other during testimony. And both sides accuse the other of being the aggressor in acts of physical violence during their brief marriage. Heard is scheduled to take the stand later in the six-week trial.

