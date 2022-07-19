AP News Summary at 2:14 p.m. EDT

UK breaks record for highest temperature as Europe sizzles

LONDON (AP) — Britain shattered its record for highest temperature ever registered amid a heat wave that has seared swaths of Europe. The national weather forecaster predicted it would get hotter still in a country ill prepared for such extremes. The typically temperate nation is the latest to be walloped by unusually hot, dry weather that has triggered wildfires from Portugal to the Balkans and led to hundreds of heat-related deaths. Images of flames racing toward a French beach and Britons sweltering have driven home concerns about climate change. The U.K. Met Office weather agency registered a provisional reading of 40.3 degrees at Coningsby in eastern England.

AP source: Biden holds off on climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change. But a person familiar with the president's plans says he will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue. Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. Biden has been trying to signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress. Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House hasn't released details.

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans. Matthew Pottinger and Sarah Matthews are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser and Matthews is a former press aide. Both resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Putin holds talks in Tehran with leaders of Iran, Turkey

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin is in Iran on a trip intended to deepen ties with regional heavyweights as part of Moscow’s challenge to the United States and Europe during its grinding campaign in Ukraine. It is only his second trip abroad since Russian tanks rolled into its neighboring country in February. Putin is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan about some of the most pressing issues facing the region. That includes the conflict in Syria and a U.N.-backed proposal to resume exports of Ukrainian grain to ease the global food crisis.

Twitter-Musk takeover dispute heading for an October trial

Elon Musk lost his fight to delay Twitter’s lawsuit against him as a Delaware judge on Tuesday set an October trial, citing the “cloud of uncertainty” over the social media company after the billionaire backed out of a deal to buy it. “Delay threatens irreparable harm,” said Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, the head judge of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, which handles many high-profile business disputes. Twitter wants the billionaire to make good on his April promise to buy the social media giant for $44 billion. Musk, the world’s richest man, pledged to pay $54.20 a share for Twitter but now wants to back out of the agreement.

Methanol in blood of teens who died in South African tavern

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The toxic chemical methanol has been identified as a possible cause of the deaths of 21 teenagers at a bar in the South African city of East London last month. Methanol was found in all of their bodies and investigations are continuing to determine whether the levels of the toxic chemical were enough to have killed them. Dr. Litha Matiwane, Eastern Cape provincial deputy director for clinical service, said at press conference in East London Tuesday that authorities are still awaiting the conclusive results which are being conducted at a laboratory in the city of Cape Town. Methanol is a toxic form of alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide or an alternative source of fuel.

Jurors see gruesome video of Florida school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the penalty trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz are being shown graphic video of him murdering 17 people inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Many held their hands to their faces as they saw the 15-minute recording. Some squirmed. One juror looked up at Cruz with his eyes wide. The video was shown despite defense objections that it could inflame the jury against Cruz. The judge said it accurately reflects what happened, and doesn't unfairly prejudice his case. Cruz has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder, and 17 more of attempted murder. The jury must decide on death or life in prison.

Scars of COVID persist for sickest survivors, their families

While more than 1 million people in the United States died of COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays that have left them with a host of health issues. One survivor is Freddy Fernandez, who was hospitalized for five months and nearly died several times. He's home with his family, but still can't go back to work, and relies on oxygen to breathe. His family says that as the world moves on and mask mandates fall away, COVID-19 is not gone for them. They're left dealing with the long-term consequences.

House to vote on same-sex marriage, responding to high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is ready to vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. Tuesday's vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy. While the Respect for Marriage Act is expected to pass the House, it is almost certain to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it. But it's part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats, to go on the record with their views on the high-profile social issue.

Gun violence leads community groups to take bolder action

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle doesn't often make national news for gun violence, but in 2021, more shots were fired there than in any of the previous five years. Last summer, a local group that intervenes to try to prevent gun violence took the unusual step of paying 16 young men who were likely to be involved in shootings to leave the city for 30 days. The founder of Community Passageways, Dominique Davis, said all but three of those young people have not faced additional charges since. Community violence intervention is not new but interest in the approach is growing. The Biden administration is backing it and urging states and cities to invest in groups doing this work.