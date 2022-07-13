AP News Summary at 2:15 p.m. EDT

Wildfires scorch parts of Europe amid extreme heat wave

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Firefighters from Portugal and Spain to southern France are battling a spate of wildfires scorching Europe amid an unusual heat wave that authorities link to climate change. Portuguese authorities say more than 600 people have been evacuated and about 120 have needed medical attention. Water-dumping planes helped 1,300 firefighters combat the worst of the blazes in the nation’s central area. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in the region outside Bordeaux in southwest France. Spain's weather service warn that unusually high temperatures combined with a lack of rainfall have created ideal conditions for destructive fires.

US inflation surges again in June, raising risks for economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surging prices for gas, food and rent catapulted U.S. inflation to a new four-decade peak in June, further pressuring households and likely sealing the case for another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Consumer prices soared 9.1% compared with a year earlier, the biggest yearly increase since 1981. The persistent price acceleration underscores the brutal impact inflation has inflicted on Americans, with the costs of necessities, in particular, rising much faster than average incomes. Lower-income and Black and Hispanic American have been hit especially hard. As consumers’ confidence in the economy declines, so have President Joe Biden’s approval ratings.

In Mideast, Biden cites 'bone deep' bond between US, Israel

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting Israel for the first time since taking office. It's a whirlwind four-day trip to the Middle East in which he will hold talks with Israeli, Palestinian and Saudi Arabian officials. Biden received a formal welcome at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport and was briefed on Israel’s Iron Dome and Iron Beam air defense systems. He also laid a wreath at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. Biden is spending two days in Jerusalem for talks with Israeli leaders before meeting Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday in the West Bank. He then heads to Saudi Arabia.

Sri Lanka in crisis: President flees and ire turns to PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s president has fled the country, plunging a country already reeling from economic chaos into more political turmoil. Protesters demanding a change in leadership trained their ire Wednesday on the prime minister and stormed his office. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his wife left aboard an air force plane bound for the Maldives. He made his prime minister the acting president in his absence. That appeared to only further roil passions in the island nation. Sri Lanka has been gripped for months by an economic disaster that has triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.

Jan. 6 probe: Trump sets rally after 'unhinged' WH meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a heated, “unhinged” dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

Minister: Ukraine needs assurances to resume grain exports

Kyiv, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian foreign minister says grain exports from his country’s ports won’t resume without security guarantees for ship owners, cargo owners and Ukraine as an independent nation. Military officials from Russia and Ukraine are set to hold their governments’ first face-to-face talks in months Wednesday. Speaking to The Associated Press ahead of the meeting in Turkey, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said any agreement needs to ensure Russia “will respect these corridors, they will not sneak into the harbor and attack ports." Kuleba also told the AP that Ukraine’s military is “planning and preparing for full liberation” of Russian-occupied cities and towns near the country’s Black Sea coast.

Uvalde's new anguish: Video shows police waiting in school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Surveillance footage captured the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting enter the building with an AR-15 style rifle and later shows officers in body armor milling in the hallway outside the fourth-grade classrooms where 19 children and two teachers were killed. The video was published Tuesday by the Austin American-Statesman. It shows parts of the nearly 80 minutes that passed between the gunman walking into Robb Elementary through an unlocked door and the time when his death put an stop to America’s deadliest shooting in decades. The edited footage was published as Texas lawmakers investigating the massacre are preparing to release their findings.

EXPLAINER: What's the impact of euro parity with the dollar?

The euro is hovering close to parity with the dollar, falling to its lowest level in 20 years and even briefly touching a one-to-one exchange rate with the U.S. currency this week. That's the market's verdict on Europe's economic prospects. The euro is falling as fears of a recession grow due to Russia restricting natural gas supplies. European officials say it's retaliation for the bloc's support for Ukraine amid Russia's war. Moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve are strengthening the dollar with higher interest rates. U.S. tourists may get a break on some of their travel bills, but Europeans will pay more for imported oil because it's priced in dollars.

LGBTQ harassment, slurs abound on social media, report says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report says social media platforms including Facebook and TikTok are failing to stop hate and threats against LGBTQ users. Wednesday's report comes from the advocacy group GLAAD. A majority of LGBTQ people says they’ve faced menacing posts or comments while scrolling online. GLAAD says the tech companies aren't sharing enough information about how they respond to those attacks and reveal few details about posts or accounts that push hate speech or harass LGBTQ users. Social media platforms have outlined policies designed to prevent LGBTQ users from being harassed, threatened or discriminated against by other users because of their identity.

Cost-of-living crisis to hit women hardest, report says

GENEVA (AP) — The World Economic Forum reports that a cost-of-living crisis sparked in part by higher fuel and food prices is expected to hit women the hardest. The think tank behind the annual gathering of elites in the Swiss Alpine town of Davos says a hoped-for recovery from a ballooning gender gap hasn’t materialized as expected as the COVID-19 crisis has eased. The forum defines the goal of “gender parity” around four main factors: salaries and economic opportunity, education, health and political empowerment. Iceland, Nordic countries, New Zealand, Rwanda and Nicaragua got top marks in the forum's ranking of gender parity.