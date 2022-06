AP News Summary at 2:15 p.m. EDT

Russia may be in Ukraine to stay after 100 days of war

When Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in late February, the Russian president vowed his forces would not occupy the neighboring country. But as the invasion reached its 100th day on Friday, Russia seemed increasingly unlikely to relinquish the territory it has taken in the war. The ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region. Residents there and in Russia-controlled parts of a neighboring region are getting offered Russian passports. The Kremlin-installed administrations in both regions have talked about plans to become part of Russia. In a video marking the first 100 days of fighting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that his country would not submit easily to Russian control.

Former Trump aide Navarro indicted for defying Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been indicted on contempt charges after defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Navarro is the second former aide to former President Donald Trump to be charged with contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6, 2021, investigation. Navarro was charged with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee. The second charge is for failing to produce documents the committee requested. Navarro is expected to appear in court in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Navarro claims the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack is unlawful.

Stocks sink as Wall Street eyes downside of solid jobs data

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling on Wall Street Friday as markets consider the downside of the still-strong U.S. jobs market. The S&P 500 was 1.1% lower in afternoon trading, and bond prices were also falling. A report showing stronger hiring last month than expected is good news for the economy amid worries about a possible recession. But many investors saw it keeping the Federal Reserve on its path to hiking interest rates aggressively. The jobs report did offer some possibly encouraging signs about pressures on inflation in the future, which could lead to more swings in markets through Friday.

Cops fatally shoot Texas escapee who killed 4 kids, granddad

Officials say a convicted murderer on the run since escaping a prison bus after stabbing its driver last month was fatally shot by law enforcement in Texas after he killed five members of the same family, including four children. Authorities say the escaped prisoner also stole a truck from the family's rural weekend cabin. Texas prison system spokesman Jason Clark says 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez died in a shootout in Jourdanton with police late Thursday. He says Lopez had driven the stolen pickup more than 200 miles. Lopez was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a pistol when he was killed. He had been the subject of an intensive search since his May 12 escape.

Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Electronic warfare is a vital, mostly invisible element in Russia’s war on Ukraine. The Kremlin barely tapped its advantage in the domain early in the war. But that edge could be more decisive now that fighting is raging on a more static front in the eastern Donbas region. Shorter, more secure supply lines favor Russia’s ability to deploy electronic war units, which use jamming and other technologies to outwit the enemy. The Ukrainians report intense Russian jamming in the region but have scored some successes including the seizure of important pieces of hardware and destruction of at least two multi-vehicle mobile electronic warfare units.

Former U.S. ambassador points finger in Qatar lobbying probe

A former high-ranking U.S. ambassador is demanding federal prosecutors explain why he’s facing criminal charges for illegal foreign lobbying on behalf of Qatar while a retired four-star general who worked on the same effort with him is not. Richard Olson, former ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, is scheduled to attend a plea hearing on federal charges that include improperly helping the Persian Gulf country influence U.S. policy. But Olson has argued he’s entitled to learn why prosecutors aren’t bringing charges for similar conduct by former Marine Gen. John Allen, who led U.S. forces in Afghanistan before being tapped to lead the Brookings Institution. Allen has denied wrongdoing.

AP-NORC poll details rift between lay Catholics and bishops

The hardline stances of many conservative Catholic bishops in the U.S. are not shared by most lay Catholics. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Most U.S. Catholics say abortion should be legal, favor greater inclusion of LGBT people, and oppose the denial of Communion for politicians who support abortion rights. The poll was conducted in mid-May, shortly after a leaked draft opinion indicated the Supreme Court might end the constitutional right to abortion by reversing its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Leading bishops are praying for that result. But according to the new poll, 68% of Catholic adults say Roe should be left as is.

Queen Elizabeth II skips Platinum Jubilee church service

LONDON (AP) — Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, have joined other members of Britain’s royal family for a church service honoring Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. It is their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping back from royal duties two years ago. The queen skipped Friday's event at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, which came on the second of four days of festivities marking her Platinum Jubilee. The 96-year-old monarch has had difficulty moving around in recent months and experienced “some discomfort” after smiling and waving to throngs of supporters from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon.

Report: Musk seeks to cut 10% of Tesla workforce

Tesla shares tumbled more than 7% Friday on a report that CEO Elon Musk is considering laying off 10% of the company’s workers, as well as new questions from U.S. regulators over complaints of vehicles braking for no reason. In an email Thursday to Tesla executives titled “pause all hiring worldwide,” Musk wrote that he had a “super bad feeling” about the economy and that the company needed to cut staff, Reuters reported. Also Friday, government regulators are asking questions about Tesla's reliability after more than 750 Tesla owners complained that cars operating on the automaker’s partially automated driving systems have suddenly stopped on roadways for no apparent reason.

Special Olympics drops vaccine rule after $27M fine threat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Special Olympics has dropped a coronavirus vaccine mandate for its games in Orlando after Florida moved to fine the organization $27.5 million for violating a state law against such requirements. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced the organization had removed the requirement for its competition in the state, which is scheduled to run June 5 to June 12. The Florida health department notified the Special Olympics of the fine in a letter Thursday that said the organization would be fined $27.5 million for 5,500 violations of state law for requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination for attendees or participants.

