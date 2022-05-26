AP News Summary at 2:17 a.m. EDT

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman’s rampage killed 19 children and two teachers. That's what a witness said Wednesday as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a Border Patrol team. Juan Carranza saw the scene from outside his house, across the street from Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde. Carranza said the officers did not go in. Minutes earlier, Carranza had watched as Salvador Ramos crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people.

States divided on gun controls, even as mass shootings rise

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in Congress, and they have also become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, most states have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights. That’s because the vast majority of states are either controlled by Republicans who oppose gun restrictions or are politically split, leading to stalemate. Gun control legislation has even stalled in a few states controlled by Democrats, illustrating the challenge of getting consensus around the frequency of mass shootings in the U.S.

China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-strong delegation have arrived in the Solomon Islands at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Australia is scrambling to counter the move by sending its own Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Fiji. Meanwhile, the Media Association of Solomon Islands was calling on its members to boycott a news conference being held by Wang and the Solomon Islands' secretary of foreign affairs due to a lack of access and questions. China signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands last month in a move that sent shock waves around the world.

Scars of war seem to be everywhere in Ukraine after 3 months

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — No matter where Ukrainians live, the 3-month-old war never seems to be far away. Those in towns and villages near the front lines hide in basements from constant shelling, struggling to survive with no electricity or gas — and often no running water. But even in regions out of the range of the big guns, frequent air raid sirens wail in a constant reminder that a Russian missile can strike at any time, even for those walking their dogs, riding bicycles or taking their children to parks in cities like Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv. Curfews, checkpoints and fortifications are commonplace. So are fresh cemeteries, uprooted villagers and war-scarred landscapes, as Moscow intensifies its attacks in the east and south.

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Misinformation and conspiracy theories about Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, began to spread online only hours after the carnage. Some social media users falsely speculated that the gunman was an immigrant in the country illegally, even though Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed he was a U.S. citizen. Others claimed the gunman was transgender and posted photos of innocent people that they claimed were him. Different conspiracy theories claimed the shooting didn't even happen. Similar waves of misinformation have erupted following past school shootings too, as social media users eager for information spread bogus rumors and wild theories. Tuesday's shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

'Precious individuals' taken in Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — One student was an avid runner, so fast she swept all the races at field day. Another was learning football plays from his grandfather. One girl sensed something was wrong and wanted to skip school. On Wednesday, stories began to emerge about the lives of the 19 grade schoolers — described by the school district superintendent as “precious individuals” — and their teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in the southwestern Texas town of Uvalde. Superintendent Hal Harrell says it was obvious by "their angelic smiles that they were loved.”

Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed into law the nation’s strictest abortion ban. The ban, passed by state lawmakers last week, prohibits all abortions with few exceptions. Stitt signed the bill on Wednesday. Providers have said they will stop performing the procedure as soon as the bill is signed. The law is part of an aggressive push in Republican-led states to scale back abortion rights. The only exceptions included in the law are to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.

Dispute over mosque becomes religious flashpoint in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — For nearly three centuries, Muslims and Hindus in India’s Varanasi city have prayed to their gods in a mosque and a temple that are separated by one wall. But that religious coexistence is under threat. Hindus say the Gyanvapi mosque sits on top of the ruins of a medieval-era temple and that the complex still houses Hindu idols and motifs. Muslims contest this claim. The dispute has now turned into a legal battle, the latest in many court cases where Hindu groups have claimed sites of mosques as their rightful property. Critics say such cases spark fears over the status of religious places for India’s Muslims, a minority community that is reeling from attacks by Hindu nationalists.

Housekeepers struggle as US hotels ditch daily room cleaning

HONOLULU (AP) — Many hotels across the United States have done away with daily housekeeping service, making what was already one of the toughest jobs in the hospitality industry even more grueling. The move away from daily cleaning gained traction during the pandemic, and industry insiders say it's driven by customer preferences. But others say it has more to do with profit and has allowed hotels to cut their number of housekeepers. The change comes at a time when many of the mostly immigrant women who take these jobs are still reeling from lost work during coronavirus shutdowns.

In Lebanon, a nascent reform movement faces tough road

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon's elections brought into parliament 13 new independent lawmakers who hail from the movement of protests against the country's traditional political factions. The strong showing by civil society activists has restored some hope among Lebanese that change is possible. But the reform movement is fragmented and faces enormous challenges in fighting an entrenched, sectarian-based ruling clique. Reformers are divided over many issues, including how to tackle Lebanon's economic meltdown and how to deal with the militant Hezbollah group, which dominates the country's politics. The new parliament, sharply divided with no clear-cut majority, could bring further polarization and paralysis.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0