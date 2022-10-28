AP News Summary at 2:17 p.m. EDT

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, the House speaker’s husband, specifically targeted their San Francisco home, people familiar with the matter said Friday. The intruder shouted ‘Where is Nancy?' one person familiar with the situation said, a chilling echo of chants during the U.S. Capitol insurrection. Police said Paul Pelosi was severely beaten by an assailant with a hammer after wrestling it away him. Paul Pelosi, 82, suffered blunt force injuries to his head and body, according to authorities. He was being treated by doctors for bruising, severe swelling and other injuries. Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said he was expected to recover.

Elon Musk takes over Twitter but where will he go from here?

Elon Musk has taken control of Twitter after a protracted legal battle and months of uncertainty. The question now is what the billionaire Tesla CEO will actually do with the social media platform. The $44 billion takeover means Twitter is becoming a private company that everyday investors will no longer be able to buy shares in. The New York Stock Exchange suspended trading in the company’s stock on Friday. A filing with securities regulators shows the shares will be delisted on Nov. 8. Two people familiar with the deal said Musk ousted three top Twitter executives. Such a shakeup was widely expected, but Musk has otherwise made contradictory statements about his vision for the company.

Russia's hope for Ukraine win revealed in battle for Bakhmut

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer to a city in eastern Ukraine they have tried to seize for months. Bakhmut has remained in Ukrainian hands during the war despite Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia. While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following his troops' clear setbacks. Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward other Ukrainian strongholds in the east. Mercenaries from the shadowy Wagner Group are reported to be leading the charge.

Blackouts worsen in Ukraine; fighting rages on many fronts

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities have warned of longer blackouts around the country’s largest cities amid repeated Russian missile strikes on energy infrastructure. Ukrenergo, the sole operator of Ukraine’s high-voltage transmission lines, says emergency outages of four hours a day or more have resumed in the Kyiv region. The region’s governor says residents can expect tougher and longer power outages in the days ahead. Kyiv's mayor said the capital's power supply is down as much as 50% from pre-war levels. In Russia, President Vladimir Putin ordered his defense minister to make sure that recently mobilized reservists were trained and equipped for battle. Fighting continued Friday in Ukraine's south and east.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have announced their divorce. The superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football each posted statements to Instagram on Friday saying they had finalized the end of their 13-year marriage. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady’s 23rd NFL season and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind about retirement. Brady had long expressed a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children, but later said he had “unfinished business” with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Records show the couple filed to end their marriage Glades County, Florida, a rural location near Lake Okeechobee.

Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87

The untamable and often outrageous rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87. Spokesperson Zach Farnum said Lewis died Friday morning at his Mississippi home near Memphis. Of all the greats to emerge in the 1950s after Elvis Presley, no one personified every parent’s fear of the dangers of rock ’n roll more than Lewis, with his leering tenor and cocky sneer. His talent, energy and ego collided into piano-pumping perfection on hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.” Lewis' infamous private life included a marriage to his 13-year-old cousin who later alleged physical and mental cruelty.

Miami Beach condo building evacuated near deadly collapse

MIAMI BEACH (AP) — An evacuation order has forced out residents of a 14-story oceanfront building in Miami Beach, on the same avenue where a condominium collapse in Surfside killed nearly 100 people last year. The order came Thursday evening after engineers determined the Port Royale building is unsafe. They discovered that a main concrete beam supporting the 50-year-old building has shifted and a crack in the beam has grown bigger. Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier says a structural engineering report prompted the evacuation of all 164 units at the building, which is undergoing a required safety recertification.

Emmett Till images have multigenerational impact on artists

As the first-ever feature-length retelling of the lynching of Emmett Till goes into wide release, so does an art campaign meant to honor the power of images like those of his open casket that were printed by the Black press. The “Impact of Images” collection uplifts a multigenerational group of Black photographers and artists whose work reflects love, justice, hope and healing. A Black-owned gallery in Atlanta will open to the public Saturday and feature the work of civil rights-era photographers and artists from the Black Lives Matter generation alike.

As fentanyl drives overdose deaths, mistaken beliefs persist

Fentanyl and other potent synthetic opioids ingrained in the nation's illicit drug supply are killing more people in the U.S. than any other drug has. But mistaken beliefs persist about fentanyl, how it is trafficked and why so many people are dying. Heading into key elections, there have been assertions that the drug might be handed out like Halloween candy. That's something the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency's head has said isn't true. And some candidates for elected office frame the crisis as mostly a border-control issue, though experts say the key to reining in the crisis is reducing demand for the drugs.

Drought snarls Mississippi River transit in blow to farmers

ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER (AP) — Nearly the entire stretch of the Mississippi River has experienced below average rainfall over the past two months, reducing water levels on the river to near record lows. The drought has disrupted ship and barge traffic at a critical time for farmers harvesting soybeans and corn for export. Farmers are paying higher shipping costs. Tourists can see parts of the river that are usually inaccessible, including Tower Rock, a protruding landmark roughly 100 miles southeast of St. Louis. Although scientists say climate change is raising temperatures and making droughts more common and intense, a weather expert says this latest drought affecting the central United States is more likely a short-term weather phenomenon.