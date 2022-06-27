AP News Summary at 2:18 a.m. EDT

G-7 leaders to commit to Ukraine, US sending anti-air system

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the Group of Seven economic powers are set to commit themselves to the long haul in supporting Ukraine, as President Joe Biden is set to announce that the U.S. is providing an advanced surface-to-air missile system and more artillery support. A person familiar with the matter described the latest U.S. assistance meant to help Ukraine defend against Russia’s four-month invasion. The G-7 leaders are in the German Alps for meetings and planning to confer by video link with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The new tranche of assistance comes as leaders professed unity and warned against “fatigue.”

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has shattered weeks of relative calm in Ukraine's capital with a missile attack as Western leaders meeting in Europe prepared to reaffirm their support for Ukraine and condemnation of Russia. President Volodymr Zelenskyy said a 37-year-old man was killed and his daughter and wife injured when missiles hit an apartment building. A railroad worker was also reported killed. Kyiv's mayor speculated the airstrikes were “a symbolic attack” before a NATO summit starting Tuesday. A former U.S. commander in Europe said they also were a signal to Group of Seven leaders meeting Sunday. The Ukrainian air force says planes launched the missiles from over the Caspian Sea, more than 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) away.

Roe ruling shows complex relationship between court, public

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruling to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision is unpopular with a majority of Americans — but did that matter? The short answer: it’s complicated. The relationship between the two has been studied and debated by legal and political scholars. There’s evidence that the public has an indirect role in the judiciary, but that might be changing. And researchers acknowledge a relationship between the two, but it’s probably not a direct link. Scholars point to judicial appointments and court legitimacy as potential ways that the public has indirect influence over the court, but recent political trends may be undermining that influence.

A ‘sucker punch’: Some women fear setback to hard-won rights

Reproductive freedom was one of the key goals of the feminism of the 1960s and 1970s. The women who fought for those rights recall an astonishing decade of progress from about 1963 to 1973. It included the right to equal pay, the right to use birth control, Title IX in 1972, and then Roe v. Wade, guaranteeing a right to abortion. Now they are not only shocked at the rollback of that right, but worried that if a right so central to the overall fight for women’s equality can be revoked, what does this mean for the progress women have made in public life in the intervening 50 years?

Tale of 2 summits: 'America's back' to America's backsliding

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — One year ago, Joe Biden strode into his first Group of Seven summit as president and confidently told the closest U.S. allies that “America is Back.” Now, there are worries that America is backsliding. As Biden meets this week with the heads of G-7 leading democratic economies in the Bavarian Alps, he brings with him the baggage of domestic turmoil. The U.S. is grappling with political unrest, shocking mass shootings and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to end constitutional protections for abortion. Biden says other world leaders at the summit haven't been asking him about the abortion ruling. But the domestic unrest is no doubt troubling to his European allies.

No reruns: Committee tries new approach to break through

NEW YORK (AP) — Many observers expected the Jan. 6 committee hearings would be nothing more than reruns, but they've proven much more. They've revealed a storyteller's eye, with focus and clarity, an understanding of how news is digested these days and strong character development. The Republican House leadership's decision to walk away from the examination into former President Donald Trump's effort to stay in office essentially allowed the committee to structure it the way it wanted. The committee has kept a tight grip on the message, and the myriad ways that it is delivered after the hearings are concluded each day.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Tokyo warned of power crunch as Japan endures heat wave

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government has warned of possible power shortages in the Tokyo region, asking people to conserve energy as the country endures an unusually intense heat wave. Weather officials announced the earliest end to the annual summer rainy season in decades. The rains usually temper summer heat well into July. The economy and industry ministry urged people living in the region serviced by the Tokyo Electric Power Co. to conserve power in the afternoon, especially when demand peaks at 4-5 p.m. The power supply is relatively tight after Japan idled most of its nuclear reactors after 2011 meltdowns in Fukushima. It also has been closing down old coal plants to meet promises for reducing carbon emissions.

Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for 3rd time

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon. Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL's first three-peat champion since the early 1980s. Colorado's core led by MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Mark got the job done after years of playoff disappointments. It's the franchise's third championship and first since 2001.

