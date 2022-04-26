AP News Summary at 2:18 p.m. EDT

Putin gets what he didn't want: Ukraine army closer to West

WASHINGTON (AP) — The longer Ukraine’s army fends off the invading Russians, the more it absorbs the advantages of Western weaponry and training. Military experts say that's the transformation Russian President Vladimir Putin wanted to prevent by invading Ukraine in the first place. The list of arms flowing to Ukraine is long and growing longer. It includes the newest American battlefield aerial drones and the most modern U.S. and Canadian artillery. There are anti-tank weapons from Norway and others; armored vehicles and anti-ship missiles from Britain; Stinger counter-air missiles from the U.S., Denmark and other countries. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin convened a meeting Tuesday in Germany to work out ways to keep the military aid supply going.

Musk's 'free speech' push for Twitter: Repeating history?

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, seemingly intent on making the old new again, has successfully arranged to buy Twitter for about $44 billion. His stated aim is to turn it into a haven for free speech. But the social platform has been down this road before, and it didn’t end well last time. While Musk’s pitch may sound straightforward, neither tech giants and nor entrepreneurs have managed to make a free-for-all digital meeting ground work in practice. In past flirtations with light-touch moderation, harassment and misinformation have overwhelmed many, driving away users, advertisers or both.

Harris positive for COVID-19, Biden not 'close contact'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House says. It's a sharp new reminder of the persistence of the highly contagious virus even as the U.S. eases restrictions in a bid to revert to pre-pandemic normalcy. Neither President Joe Biden nor first lady Jill Biden was considered a “close contact” of Harris in recent days. The White House said Tuesday that Harris tested positive on both rapid and a PCR tests, and said she “has exhibited no symptoms.” Harris will isolate at her residence but continue to work remotely, and would only return to the White House once she tests negative for the virus.

Housing shortage, soaring rents squeeze US college students

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — College students squeezed by a massive housing shortage and rising rents are living in motels, commuting long distances or sleeping in their cars. Officials at some schools said the pandemic muddied projections for on-campus housing last fall. But the lack of affordable housing has been a longstanding problem at other colleges, including many in California. UC Berkeley is fighting homeowners who oppose the university's plans for more housing. The University of Tennessee announced a new housing lottery for the fall in order to accommodate a larger freshman class. Apartment List says rents in Knoxville have gone up 36% since March 2020.

Corgis and Cars: Queen's pageant to be parade of the people

LONDON (AP) — The British people will take center stage in at least one event during a long weekend of royal pageantry devoted to Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne. More than 10,000 performers are expecting to troop to Buckingham Palace on June 5 to cap four days of celebrations marking the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The event in London will feature pop star Ed Sheeran, acrobats, schoolchildren, military bands and depictions of the queen’s favorite corgis and horses in performances highlighting the changes in British society during Elizabeth's long reign. The show's director said Tuesday the goal is to illustrate" how we are all connected through time to each other, and to the queen.”

Nuclear chief: Russia's Chernobyl seizure risked accident

CHERNOBYL, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says Russian troops risked causing an accident with their “very, very dangerous” seizure of the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine. Thirty-six years after the world’s worst nuclear disaster, agency Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said that while radiation levels at the damaged plant are normal, the situation is still “not stable.” he said Tuesday that nuclear authorities have to “keep on alert.” Russian troops moved into the radiation-contaminated Chernobyl exclusion zone in February on their way toward the Ukrainian capital. They withdrew late last month as Russia pulled its forces from areas near Kyiv and switched its focus to fighting in eastern Ukraine.

High court could free Biden to end Trump asylum policy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is questioning lower-court orders that have blocked the Biden administration from ending a controversial Trump-era immigration program for asylum-seekers. Questions from conservative and liberal justices during nearly two hours of oral arguments on Tuesday suggested that the court could free the administration to end the “Remain in Mexico” policy that forces some people seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico for their hearings. President Joe Biden suspended the program on his first day in office. After Texas and Missouri sued, lower courts required immigration officials to reinstate it, though the current administration has sent far fewer people back to Mexico than its predecessor.

Activist's self-immolation stirs questions on faith, protest

Last Friday, on Earth Day, a 50-year-old photographer and climate-change activist named Wynn Bruce set himself on fire outside the U.S. Supreme Court. The act by the Colorado man — who was Buddhist — was reminiscent of a Vietnamese monk's self-immolation in 1963 protesting an oppressive regime. Experts say Buddhism doesn't condone self-sacrifice. But they say its position is more complex when the motivation is lofty or altruistic. One of Bruce's friends wrote an emotional post on Twitter stating his self-immolation was not suicide but a "deeply fearless act of compassion to bring attention to the climate crisis.”

Why was death row inmate Melissa Lucio's execution delayed?

HOUSTON (AP) — Nearly half of the jurors who sentenced a Texas woman to die for the 2007 death of one of her 14 children called for her execution to be halted and for her to get a new trial before the state’s top criminal court delayed her lethal injection. Fifty-two-year-old Melissa Lucio had been set to be executed Wednesday for the death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Monday granted her lawyers' request for a stay of execution so a lower court can review new evidence. The lawyers say the evidence shows Mariah was injured in a fall.

What do we know about the new omicron mutant?

A new omicron mutant that is a descendent of the earlier “stealth omicron” has quickly gained ground in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday that it was responsible for 29% of new COVID-19 infections nationally last week. In the New York region, it caused about 58% of reported new infections. It's also been detected in at least 13 other countries. Scientists say it spreads even faster than the super contagious stealth omicron and are now trying to figure out how effective vaccines are against it.

