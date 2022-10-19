AP News Summary at 2:19 a.m. EDT

AP-NORC poll: Many remain critical of state of US democracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows that many adults remain pessimistic about the state of U.S. democracy and the way elected officials are chosen. The results of the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey come nearly two years after a divisive presidential election spurred false claims of widespread fraud and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. The poll found that just 9% of U.S. adults think democracy is working “extremely” or “very well." In a reversal from two years ago, Republicans are now more likely than Democrats to say democracy is not working well.

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian competitive climber Elnaz Rekabi has received a hero’s welcome on her return to Tehran. Her arrival Tuesday comes after competing in an event in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic. Rekabi’s decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday comes as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing and her death has sparked women removing their mandatory hijabs in public. An Instagram post on an account attributed to Rekabi called her not wearing the hijab “unintentional," but fears for her safety have grown.

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. He will also say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

North Korea fires artillery shells near border with S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired artillery shells near the rivals’ sea boundary in its latest weapons test. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says North Korea fired about 100 shells off its west coast and 150 rounds off its east coast on Tuesday night. It says the shells fell inside maritime buffer zones the two Koreas established under a 2018 inter-Korean agreement aimed at reducing tensions. In recent weeks, North Korea has conducted a spate of missile and artillery launches in what some experts call an attempt to expand its weapons arsenal and boost its leverage in future negotiations with its rivals.

Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement saying they are “overcome with grief” over the deaths. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement Tuesday through a lawyer that acknowledged the pain caused by their son, Austin. They say they mourn for the five killed, including another son, James, who was among those slain. Witnesses described in 911 calls that the shooter opened fire with a shotgun in a neighborhood northeast of downtown Raleigh and also shot at least two people on a popular walking trail. They say they feel immeasurable pain and grief over what happened.

NYC opens emergency center for influx of bused migrants

NEW YORK (AP) — An emergency center to house some of the influx of migrants being sent to New York City is set to open, providing temporary shelter in giant tents on an island off Manhattan. The humanitarian relief center on Randall’s Island will start taking in single adult men on Wednesday, with facilities including laundry, regular meals and access to international calls. In recent months, New York City has seen an unexpected increase in migrants seeking asylum in the United States who have been sent to the city from other states including Texas and Arizona.

Children starve as Yemen teeters on a return to fighting

HAYS, Yemen (AP) — Starvation has threatened Yemen’s children for years. Now, as civil war threatens to escalate after months of a tenuous truce, there are fears that things could get worse. The United Nations estimates that 500,000 children are at risk of starvation in this impoverished Arabian Peninsula country. In the southern city of Hodeida, dozens show up every month at a clinic. The crisis has been brought on by the country’s civil war but also by skyrocketing food prices due to the conflict in Ukraine, from where Yemen used to get 40% of its wheat.

Race gap seen in US infant deaths after fertility treatment

Black-white disparities exist in fertility medicine and are reflected in life-and-death outcomes for babies. That's according to a large study of U.S. births published Wednesday in the journal Pediatrics. It's the broadest look yet at racial gaps for women who use in vitro fertilization and fertility drugs. Researchers found higher death rates for infants born to Black women who used fertility treatment compared with white women. Infant deaths are rare, and the reasons for poor outcomes are unclear. Experts are calling on health professionals to make sure Black women get the highest quality care throughout pregnancy and after childbirth.

Abortion access looms over medical residency applications

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Students in obstetrics-gynecology and family medicine are facing tough choices about where to advance their training in a landscape where legal access to abortion varies from state to state. Abortion training generally involves observing and assisting in the procedure. Many doctors and students now worry about nonexistent or subpar training in states where abortion laws were tightened after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In some cases, applicants who want to perform abortions as part of their career are pursuing residencies in states with more liberal reproductive laws. Meanwhile, students who oppose abortion may find more accommodation in less permissive states.