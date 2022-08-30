AP News Summary at 2:19 a.m. EDT

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

DAYTON, OHIO (AP) — With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis. Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15. Until then, in-clinic abortions are allowed until 13 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Most of the women the clinics see are desperate. Some have been raped or have ectopic pregnancies. For others, birth control failed. Many fear telling family and friends. Both clinics likely face closure next month. But staff say they'll work to help as many patients as possible until then.

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when a new bipartisan gun safety law made it more difficult for intimate partners convicted of domestic abuse to obtain firearms. Congress' move to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” was nearly a decade in the making. It makes it tougher for a convicted domestic abuser to obtain firearms even when the abuser is not married to or doesn't have a child with the victim. Advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the change will save countless lives and become a significant part of the law’s legacy.

EXPLAINER: Pakistan fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming

What's behind the flooding in Pakistan are all hallmarks of manmade climate change: Warmer temperatures, hotter air holding more moisture then dumping unrelenting rain, and melting glaciers. Add to that other human factors such as people building in areas that are in harm's way. That's how you get deadly flooding. It's happening in one of the nations most vulnerable to climate change. Pakistan didn't cause the problem but certainly is feeling it.

Clashes erupt after Iraqi Shiite cleric resigns, 15 dead

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Shiite cleric announced that he will resign from Iraqi politics, and hundreds of his angry followers responded by storming the government palace. The move sparked violent clashes with security forces in which at least 15 protesters were killed. Medical officials said dozens of protesters were wounded by gunfire more were injured by tear gas and physical altercations with riot police. The protests on Monday followed the announcement by Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Iraq’s government has been deadlocked since al-Sadr’s party won the largest share of seats in October parliamentary elections but not enough to secure a majority government.

Volunteer sniper embodies Ukraine’s versatile military

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Andriy scrambled back to Ukraine at the start of Russia's war after moving to Western Europe to work as an engineer. He underwent a conversion within weeks from civilian life to a sniper being trained by Ukraine's special forces. He spoke to The Associated Press while practicing alone at an informal firing range near Kyiv. Andriy is confident of victory after the winter. He is from the war-devastated town of Bucha. He described how the Ukrainian military employs flexibility to hold back the far larger Russian army. Andriy bought his own gear and sniper rifle and was encouraged to develop a variety of skills from flying drones to dealing with medical emergencies.

Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches

A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that's going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches. Monday's study looks at the edges of Greenland's ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead. It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution. That's because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland's ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow. Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.

Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 20-year-old who opened fire in a Bend, Oregon, supermarket, killing two before he turned the gun on himself, was a loner who was known for getting into fights at the high school where he graduated in 2020. A former classmate says shooting suspect Ethan Blair Miller “tried to fight quite literally everybody” at Mountain View High School and once threatened to shoot a student after a school fight. Police say they are investigating reports that the gunman posted his plans on social media before Sunday’s shooting and wanted to attack his alma mater next week but grew impatient.

Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will push for a new ban on assault-style weapons when he talks about his crime prevention plans in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The trip Tuesday comes as Democrats and Republicans look for leverage on law enforcement issues ahead of the midterm elections in November. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says Biden will focus his remarks on "the importance of making sure we protect our communities.” Crime is a particularly fraught issue in Pennsylvania, a key swing state where a U.S. Senate seat and the governor’s office are up for grabs.

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. (AP) — A border wall with Mexico isn’t the issue it was during Donald Trump's presidency but plans for more barriers in Yuma, Arizona, is a reminder of obstacles that the federal government always faces: difficulty working on tribal lands and private property. When the Biden administration announced plans to award a contract this fall to plug gaps in the Yuma border wall, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said he couldn't wait and last week finished installing 130 double-stacked shipping containers. So far, they've had no discernible impact. Hundreds of migrants have continued walking through tribal lands before dawn each day.

Serena Williams not done yet; wins 1st match at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she has been intentionally vague about whether the U.S. Open will be her last tournament — and wants to keep it that way. She will play again Wednesday in the second round of singles against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.