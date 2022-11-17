AP News Summary at 2:33 p.m. EST

Pelosi to step aside from Dem leadership, remain in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

'I thought I was going to die': Abuses widespread in Ukraine

KYSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — As violence escalates in Ukraine, human rights abuses have become widespread. The situation is particularly concerning in the southern region of Kherson, where villages were liberated from Russian occupation a week ago. The U.N. says it's trying to verify allegations of nearly 90 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detentions in Kherson and is trying to understand if the scale of abuse is even larger. A top Ukrainian official says there were at least four torture sites and seven places where people were detained in the Kherson region. Ukrainian officials have opened more than 430 war crimes cases in the Kherson region alone.

Exec who cleaned up Enron calls FTX mess 'unprecedented'

NEW YORK (AP) — The man who had to clean up the mess at Enron says the situation at FTX is even worse, describing what he calls a “complete failure” of corporate control. The filing by John Ray III, the new CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency firm, lays out a damning description of FTX’s operations under its founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a lack of security controls to business funds being used to buy employees homes and luxuries. Ray was named CEO of FTX less than a week ago when the company filed for bankruptcy protection and Bankman-Fried resigned.

The AP Interview: Whitmer has 'no interest in going to DC'

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will remain focused on her post and not on growing national speculation she could mount a future presidential run. Whitmer insisted she’s “never had interest in going to D.C.” Speaking on Thursday, a bit more than a week after winning her second term, the Democrat said, “I’ll be here for four more years.” A rising star in her party, the 51-year-old Whitmer has proven she can win tough races in a state that’s been among the most decisive in presidential elections since 2016. Whitmer has been frequently mentioned as a future presidential candidate, especially if President Joe Biden opts not to seek a second term, though he’s said he intends to.

Lake refuses to concede in Arizona governor's race she lost

PHOENIX (AP) — Defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she’s assembling lawyers and collecting evidence of voters who had trouble casting ballots as she considers her next move. The Republican did not concede Thursday in her most extensive public comments since losing the election. Before the election, she refused to say that she would concede if she lost the race to Democrat Katie Hobbs. She has pointed to long lines at some polling places and problems with ballot printers in Maricopa County. County officials say that all ballots were counted and that voters could go to any polling place in the county.

US agent, suspected smuggler killed off Puerto Rico coast

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. authorities say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and a suspected smuggler died during a shootout Thursday morning off the Puerto Rico coast. Other U.S. officers were injured. CBP spokesman Jeffrey Quiñones says Air and Marine Operations agents were on routine patrol when the shots were fired off the coast from Cabo Rojo, a major drug smuggling corridor for cocaine coming out of South America known as the Mona Passage. It lies between Puerto Rico’s western coastline and the Dominican Republic. CBP says one of two suspected smugglers died. The FBI is leading the investigation.

Poll: Religious Americans less worried about climate change

NEW YORK (AP) — A new Pew Research Center report explores how religion in the U.S. intersects with views on the environment and climate change. The survey also looks at how Americans with different levels of religious commitment and religious backgrounds express a sense of duty to protect the environment. The poll says that most U.S. adults consider the Earth sacred and believe God gave humans a duty to care for it. But highly religious Americans are far less likely than other U.S. adults to express concern about warming temperatures worldwide. The survey was published Thursday. It surveyed 10,156 U.S. adults from April 11 to April 17.

Scientists try to bolster Great Barrier Reef in warmer world

KONOMIE ISLAND, Australia (AP) — Below the turquoise waters off the coast of Australia is one of the world’s natural wonders, an underwater rainbow jungle teeming with life that scientists say is showing some of the clearest signs yet of climate change. The Great Barrier Reef, battered but not broken by climate change impacts, is inspiring hope and worry alike as researchers race to understand how it can survive a warming world. Authorities are trying to buy the reef time by combining ancient knowledge with new technology. They are studying coral reproduction in hopes to accelerate regrowth and adapt it to handle hotter and rougher seas.

Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, who played a prisoner of war in the TV sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. Clary sported a beret in his role as the feisty Corporal Louis LeBeau in “Hogan’s Heroes,” which aired from 1965 to 1971. The sitcom was about a band of Allied soldiers in a World War II POW camp run by clownish German Nazis. Clary was the last surviving original star of the comedy that included Bob Crane, Richard Dawson, Larry Hovis and Ivan Dixon. Clary was a survivor of the Nazi Holocaust that claimed the lives of many members of his large Jewish family. Clary was 96 when he died of natural causes.