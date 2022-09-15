AP News Summary at 2:31 p.m. EDT

Griner, Whelan families to meet Biden amid US-Russia talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden plans to meet at the White House on Friday with the families of WNBA star Brittney Griner and Michigan corporate security executive Paul Whelan, both of whom remain jailed in Russia. The meetings are to be the first in-person encounter between Biden and the families and come amid sustained but so far unsuccessful efforts by the administration to secure the two Americans' release. The administration said in July that it had made a “substantial proposal” to get them home, but Russia has not yet settled on a deal with the U.S.

Rail workers win key concessions in deal to prevent strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Railroad workers secured a deal that will deliver 24% raises and $5,000 bonuses over five years, but it will also address some of their concerns about strict attendance rules and time off. The deal that’s retroactive to 2020 will give railroaders the biggest raises they’ve seen in more than four decades with 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses over five years. But the concessions related to working conditions may prove more important. Railroad workers will now be able to take unpaid days off for doctor’s appointments without being penalized. The 12 unions that had been bargaining with the nation's biggest railroads represent some 115,000 workers. A rail strike could have been devastating to the economy.

Biden approval rises sharply ahead of midterms: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.

2 busloads of migrants dropped off near VP Harris' residence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he sent the two buses of migrants from the U.S.-Mexico border who were dropped off near Vice President Kamala Harris’ home in residential Washington. It's part of a political battle over the Biden administration’s immigration policies. Abbott tweeted Thursday he sent the buses to call on the Biden administration to "secure the border.” The men and women who were dropped off stood outside Harris' official residence, the U.S. Naval Observatory, clutching bags of their belongings before moving to a nearby church. Republicans say President Joe Biden's policies encourage migrants to vanish into the U.S. Democrats criticize the Trump-era policy of forcing migrants to wait out their asylum cases in Mexico.

London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of mourners are waiting for up to nine hours in line to file past the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state at Westminster Hall. The queue to pay respects to the late monarch stretched for 4.4 miles (7 kilometers) past Tower Bridge on Thursday. But those in it said the nine-hour wait was worth it and authorities provided amenities like portable toilets to ease their wait. King Charles III is spending the day in “private reflection” a week after his mother died a week ago at age 96. Buckingham Palace also released details of plans for the queen’s funeral on Monday. It will be the first state funeral held in Britain since the 1965 death of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

'Torment of hell:' Ukraine medic describes Russian torture

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Ukrainian volunteer medic captured by Russian forces during their deadly siege of the port city of Mariupol has told U.S. lawmakers how Russians routinely tortured her and other prisoners, killing many. Yuliia Paievska spoke Thursday to the Helsinki Commission, which promotes international compliance with human rights. Paievska told of fellow Ukrainian prisoners screaming in pain for weeks from the torture before dying. She said a 7-year-old boy died in her lap because she had none of the medical gear needed to treat him. Her care of the wounded during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war drew global attention after her bodycam footage was provided to The Associated Press.

Putin thanks China's Xi for his 'balanced' stand on Ukraine

SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for his “balanced” approach to the Ukrainian crisis and blasted Washington’s “ugly” policies at a meeting that followed a major setback for Moscow in the war. Putin and Xi met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Speaking at the start of talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said he was ready to discuss unspecified “concerns” by China about Ukraine. A Chinese government statement after the meeting didn’t specifically mention Ukraine, but said Xi promised “strong support” to Russia’s “core interests.” Beijing uses “core interests” to describe issues such as national sovereignty and the ruling Communist Party’s claim to Taiwan.

State of unease: Colorado basin tribes without water rights

PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (AP) — Hualapai tribal land in northwestern Arizona borders 100 miles of the Colorado River, but the tribe can't draw from it. The water that serves the tribe's major tourist center at Grand Canyon West is pumped from the ground, hauled over rough roads and sent through a pipeline. One hundred years after the signing of the Colorado River Compact, many Native American tribes still struggle to fully secure rights in river's basin. Many tribes have found their best option is to reach settlements for water with states. But even with settlements, building out the infrastructure to deliver the water takes years. And the river that supplies millions across the U.S. West is dwindling.

Declassified report shows US predictions of IS group threat

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly declassified U.S. intelligence report predicted in 2020 that the Islamic State group was likely to regain much of its former strength and global influence, particularly if American and Western forces reduced their role in countering the extremist movement. The Islamic State group is no longer controlling huge swaths of territory or staging attacks in the United States as it did several years ago before a major U.S.-led offensive. But analysts said Thursday many of the judgments in the 2-year-old report appear prescient today, particularly as the group is resurgent in Afghanistan following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of American forces last year.

Infowars sales spiked as Jones talked about Sandy Hook

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Infowars revenues and website viewership spiked around the time of one of Alex Jones’ shows in 2014 when he talked about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting being a hoax. That's according to documents shown to a Connecticut jury on Thursday. Jones and his Free Speech Systems company are on trial in a lawsuit brought by several Sandy Hook families over his spreading the hoax lies. The jury will be deciding how much in damages Jones and his company should pay the families. The shooting in December 2012 in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 20 first- graders and six educators.