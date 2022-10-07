AP News Summary at 2:22 a.m. EDT

Biden: Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis

NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden says the risk of nuclear “Armageddon” is at the highest level since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, as Russian officials speak of the possibility of using tactical nuclear weapons after suffering massive setbacks in the eight-month invasion of Ukraine. Speaking at a fundraiser Thursday for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin was “not joking when he talks about the use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons.” Biden added, “We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis.”

Thailand mourns children, others slain by ex-police officer

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — Friends hugged sobbing family members struggling with staggering loss in a rural Thailand community mourning the children and other victims slain by a fired police officer in the nation’s deadliest shooting rampage. At least 24 of the 36 people killed in the assault Thursday were children. On Friday morning, royal and government representatives and weeping family members laid white flowers at the child care center where most were killed. The husband of a slain teacher said, “I cried until I had no more tears coming out of my eyes." Thailand’s king and queen and the prime minister were expected to visit the community later Friday.

A bump and a miss: Saudi oil cut slaps down Biden's outreach

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is effectively acknowledging the failure of one of his biggest foreign policy gambles: a fist-bump with the de facto leader of Saudi Arabia, the crown prince associated with human rights abuses. Biden’s awkward encounter with Mohammed bin Salman in July was a humbling attempt to mend relations as the US. was seeking the kingdom's help in opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in oil prices. That fist bump was followed this week by a big oil production cut that threatens to drive inflation even higher and push gas prices back toward voter-angering levels just before U.S. midterms. Asked about Saudi Arabia’s action, Biden told reporters Thursday it was “a disappointment."

US carrier, S Korea warships start new drills amid tensions

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The nuclear-powered U.S. aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan has begun a new round of naval drills with South Korean warships. The two-day training that began Friday came a day after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea and flew 12 warplanes near the border in an escalation of its weapons tests. The Reagan and its battle group returned to the waters near the Korean Peninsula after North Korea earlier this week launched a nuclear-capable missile over Japan in response to the carrier group’s earlier training with South Korean navy ships. North Korea views U.S.-South Korean military exercises as an invasion rehearsal. South Korea's military says the latest drills occur off the peninsula's east coast.

Macron at Europe's center stage with new summit initiative

PRAGUE (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and over 40 European leaders have sought to show the unity of the continent faced with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The symbolic image made the inaugural summit of the European Political Community a success for Macron. The forum aimed at boosting security and prosperity across the continent brought together existing EU members, aspiring partners in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as well as Britain and Turkey. Russia was the one major European power not invited, along with its neighbor and supporter in the war, Belarus. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said via videoconference that “we have received not just another format of cooperation in Europe, but an extremely powerful opportunity to restore peace in Europe.”

Judge delays Twitter trial, gives Musk time to seal buyout

A judge has delayed a looming trial between Twitter and Elon Musk. The move gives the Tesla CEO more time to close his $44 billion deal to buy the social media company after months spent fighting to get out of it. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick, head of the Delaware Chancery Court, said Thursday that Musk and Twitter have until Oct. 28 to close the deal. She said that a trial set for Oct. 17 will happen in November if they don't. Musk renewed his offer Monday and asked to halt the trial to get the financing in order. Twitter objected because he'd already backed out once.

Ian evacuees return to mud, rubble as death toll hits 101

SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian’s death toll has climbed into the triple digits. The number of recorded storm-related deaths rose Thursday to at least 101 in the eight days since the storm made landfall in southwest Florida. Of the total deaths, 92 were in Florida, according to reports from the Florida Medical Examiners Commission. Other storm deaths include five in North Carolina, three in Cuba and one in Virginia. Ian is the second-deadliest storm to hit the mainland United States in the 21st century behind Hurricane Katrina, which left more than 1,800 people dead in 2005. The deadliest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. was the Great Galveston Hurricane in 1900 that killed as many as 8,000 people.

10 days later, Cubans still recovering from Hurricane Ian

LA COLOMA, Cuba (AP) — Cuban soldiers fix roofs and raise power poles under a blazing sun. Teachers salvage school supplies, and residents dry mattresses and cook over wood fires. Much needs to be done in La Coloma, a fishing and industrial town on Cuba’s coast that took the brunt of Hurricane Ian. Ten days after the storm left still unquantified devastation across western Cuba, and knocked out the power grid nationwide, many Cubans are still without electricity, water or many basic goods. The destruction from Ian has piled onto the hardship of people who had already been suffering through scarcity and shortages in recent years.

Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say the suspect in the kidnapping and killing of a central California family was a former employee who had a longstanding dispute with them. Relatives of the slain family told investigators that Jesus Salgado had sent angry text messages or emails about a year ago after working with their trucking business. Authorities say Salgado kidnapped an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle on Monday. Their bodies were found in an almond orchard on Wednesday. Authorities say Salgado also tried to kill himself. He released from the hospital and booked into the county jail Thursday night on suspicion of kidnapping and murder.

Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man has pleaded guilty to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election. Jeremy Joseph Bertino is the first Proud Boys member to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Bertino also pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of unlawfully possessing firearms. Bertino has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Former Proud Boys national chairman Henry “Ënrique” Tarrio and four other group members also have been charged with seditious conspiracy.