AP News Summary at 2:22 a.m. EST

Suspect in killing of 5 at Colorado club held without bail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The alleged shooter facing possible hate crime charges in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado Springs gay nightclub has been ordered held without bail in an initial court appearance. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich appeared by video from jail Wednesday and could be seen slumped over in a chair with injuries visible on their face and head. Aldrich appeared to need prompting by defense attorneys when asked to state their name by the judge. Police say 17 people were injured by gunshots in last weekend's attack. The suspect faces possible murder and hate crime charges. Aldrich's attorneys say in court filings that the suspect is nonbinary but didn't elaborate.

Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass slaying

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police and witnesses say a manager at a Virginia Walmart pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly in the break room, killing six people and injuring at least six others. It was the country’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days. Police in Chesapeake say the gunman, who apparently shot himself, was dead when they found him. He was identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, an overnight team lead who had been with Walmart since 2010. There was no clear motive for Tuesday night's shooting. Employee Briana Tyler says the stocking team gathered in the break room when Bing turned around and opened fire on the staff.

China expands lockdowns as COVID-19 cases hit daily record

BEIJING (AP) — China is expanding pandemic lockdowns, including in a city where factory workers clashed with police this week, as its number of COVID-19 cases hits a daily record. Across China, the number of new cases reported Thursday was 31,444, the highest since the virus was first detected in late 2019. People in parts of Zhengzhou with a total of 6.6 million residents were told to stay home for five days except to buy food, get tested or get medical treatment. The daily number of cases is increasing, though China’s caseload remains low compared to other countries. The ruling Communist Party remains committed to its “zero-COVID” strategy, aiming to isolate every case and stamp out the virus.

Reformist leader Anwar named prime minister of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king has named reformist opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim as the country’s next prime minister, ending days of uncertainty after divisive general elections produced a hung Parliament. Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Anwar will be sworn in at 5 p.m. (0900 GMT) at the palace. Anwar’s multiethnic alliance has 82 parliamentary seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority. Former Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s Malay-centric bloc won 73 seats. The United Malays National Organization said it will now support a unity government that is not led by Muhyiddin. If all 30 lawmakers from UMNO's alliance support Anwar, he will secure a majority to form a government.

GOP's Lisa Murkowski wins reelection in Alaska Senate race

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski has won reelection, defeating a fellow Republican who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Murkowski beat Kelly Tshibaka in the Nov. 8 ranked choice election. The race also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the primary and endorsed Tshibaka. Murkowski was the only Senate Republican who voted to convict Trump at his impeachment trial last year who was on the ballot this year. Trump was not convicted. But her vote was a sore point raised by Trump, who had vowed to campaign against her.

Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The head of Brazil’s electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro's Liberal Party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election. He also ordered the suspension of government funds for the Liberal Party’s coalition until a fine of 23 million reais ($4.3 million) for bad faith litigation is paid. De Moraes had issued a prior ruling that conditioned analysis of the request on the presentation of an amended report to include results from the first electoral round on Oct. 2, in which Bolsonaro's won more seats in both congressional houses than any other, and he established a 24-hour deadline.

Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean Carroll’s lawyer filed the legal papers electronically as the Adult Survivor’s Act temporarily lifted the state’s usual deadlines for suing over sexual assault. Carroll previously sued Trump for denying that he raped her. But she previously had been barred from suing over the alleged rape because too many years had passed. Trump says Carroll's claims are a hoax.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict catches up with Qatar World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has become the latest political flash point at the first World Cup in the Arab world — never mind that neither Israeli or Palestinian national teams are competing in the tournament. Thousands of Israeli soccer fans are expected to descend on Doha for the World Cup, even though Israel has no diplomatic ties with Qatar. Israelis have made themselves at home in Doha with an informal consular presence and studio for the Israeli national public broadcaster. Palestinians from the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Hamas-ruled Gaza have taken a different route, flying from Jordan and Egypt, respectively. Some hope to make a political statement at the world's biggest sporting event.

Most Ukrainians left without power after new Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A punishing new barrage of Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure has caused power outages across large parts of the country as well as neighboring Moldova, piling more damage onto Ukraine’s already battered power network and adding to the misery for civilians as winter begins. Multiple regions reported attacks in quick succession on Wednesday and Ukraine’s Energy Ministry said that “the vast majority of electricity consumers were cut off.” Authorities said three people were killed and 11 wounded in a strike in Kyiv and another four people were killed and 35 wounded in the wider Kyiv region.

Teen Gavi leads Spain to 7-0 rout of Costa Rica at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Spain’s young squad got off to a high-scoring start at the World Cup by routing Costa Rica 7-0. Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and Ferran Torres scored a goal each in the first 31 minutes. Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Álvaro Morata added to the lead in the second half. Olmo’s goal was the 100th at World Cups for Spain. The country became the sixth nation to score more than 100 times in the tournament. It was the first time Spain has scored seven goals in a World Cup match.