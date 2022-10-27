AP News Summary at 2:22 p.m. EDT

Why election results may not be known right away

It’s the night of the election and polls have been closed for hours. Why don’t we know the winners? In 2020, President Donald Trump proclaimed that the lack of final results on election night was an indicator of something nefarious. He used it to assert without evidence that the election was stolen. In reality, results released on election night are unofficial and incomplete. They inevitably change as more ballots are counted, especially mail-ins. Unlike in other countries, elections in the U.S. are highly decentralized, complex and feature a long list of races, from president or Congress all the way down to local ballot measures or town council seats.

Ukraine attacks Russia's hold on southern city of Kherson

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces are attacking Russia’s hold on the southern city of Kherson while fighting intensifies in the country’s east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities in Kherson have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian forces were surrounding Kherson from the west and attacking Russia’s foothold on the west bank of the Dnieper River, which divides the region and the country. Elsewhere, Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to cast the conflict in Ukraine as part of efforts by the West to secure global domination.

FBI probing ex-CIA officer's spying for World Cup host Qatar

A former CIA officer who spied on Qatar’s rivals to help the tiny Arab country land this year’s World Cup is now under FBI scrutiny and newly obtained documents show he offered spy services that went beyond soccer to try to influence U.S. policy. That's according to an Associated Press investigation into the work Kevin Chalker and his company Global Risk Advisors did for Qatar. Two people familiar with the FBI probe say it is focused on whether Chalker broke laws related to foreign lobbying, surveillance and exporting sensitive technologies. Chalker’s lawyer says the company never engaged in any unlawful activity.

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney has endorsed and plans to campaign for Democratic congresswoman Elissa Slotkin of Michigan. Backing a Democrat is a first for Cheney, a harsh critic of Republican former President Donald Trump who lost her GOP primary in Wyoming last summer. Cheney announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a Thursday statement by the Slotkin campaign. The statement notes Cheney plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next week. Cheney calls Slotkin “a good and honorable public servant.” Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up.

Musk doesn't seek a “free-for-all hellscape” for Twitter

Elon Musk is telling Twitter advertisers he is buying the platform to “help humanity” and doesn’t want it to become a “free-for-all hellscape” where anything can be said with no consequences. The message to advertisers posted Thursday on Twitter came a day before Musk’s deadline for closing his $44 billion deal to buy the social-media company and take it private. He said in the post that he's buying the company because “it is important to the future of civilization to have a common digital town square.”

Battle of the Alps? Water woes loom amid climate change

BRIG, Switzerland (AP) — The crystal-clear waters issuing from the Alps in Europe could become increasingly contested as climate change and glacier melt become more apparent. Italy wants them for crop irrigation. Swiss authorities want to hold up flows to ensure their hydroelectric plants can rev up, when needed. Envoys from eight Alpine countries are meeting this week to discuss approaches to transportation, power generation, agriculture and tourism that preserve Alpine resources and protect the environment. Environmental groups say more steps need to start now to make sure Europeans in the mountains and downstream continue to benefit from a precious and increasingly threatened resource.

US economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6%

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6% annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of contraction and overcoming high inflation and interest rates just as voting begins in midterm elections in which the economy’s health has emerged as a paramount issue. The better-than-expected government estimate showed that the gross domestic product grew in the third quarter after having shrunk in the first half of 2022. Overall, though, the outlook for the economy has darkened. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times this year and is set to do so again next week and in December. Concern about the likelihood of a recession next year has been growing.

WHO: Tuberculosis cases rise for the first time in years

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of people infected with tuberculosis, including the kind resistant to drugs, rose globally for the first time in years in 2021. A report from the U.N. health agency issued on Thursday said more than 10 million people worldwide were sickened by tuberculosis last year, a 4.5% rise from 2020. About 1.6 million people died. WHO said about 450,000 cases involved people infected with drug-resistant TB, a 3% increase. After COVID-19, TB is the world’s deadliest infectious disease. According to the WHO report, the coronavirus pandemic caused many people with TB to go undiagnosed.

Fishermen face shutdowns as warming hurts species

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Fishing regulators and the seafood industry are coming to grips with the possibility some species that have declined with climate change might not come back. It's rare for regulators to completely shut down a fishery, but they're considering doing just that in at least one instance, and warming waters are the culprit. In New England, the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is now considering making a moratorium on shrimp fishing permanent, essentially ending the centuries-old harvest of the shrimp. It’s a stark siren for several species caught by U.S. fishermen that regulators say are on the brink. Others include softshell clams, Alaskan crab, winter flounder and Chinook salmon.

At San Francisco restaurant, pups chow on filet mignon

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco is a foodie heaven with plenty of Michelin-starred restaurants. And San Franciscans love dogs. So it might come as no surprise that an entrepreneur has decided to combine the two passions, creating what’s believed to be the first restaurant exclusively for man’s best friend. Dogue, which rhymes with vogue, just opened in the city’s trendy Mission District. For $75 dollars per pup, doggie diners get a multiple-course “bone appetite” meal featuring dishes like chicken skin waffles and filet mignon steak tartare with quail egg. It also includes a mimosa and a baked treat for the pup’s human.