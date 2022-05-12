AP News Summary at 2:23 p.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas McCarthy, four other GOP lawmakers

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators said Thursday that they have issued subpoenas to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, an extraordinary step that has little precedent and is certain to further inflame partisan tensions over the 2021 attack. The Jan. 6 panel’s subpoenas for McCarthy, R-Calif., and Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Andy Biggs of Arizona and Mo Brooks of Alabama come as the investigation is winding down and as the panel prepares for a series of public hearings this summer.

'This tears my soul apart': A Ukrainian boy and a killing

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — As he listened to his father die, the boy lay still on the asphalt. His elbow hurt where a bullet had pierced him. His thumb hurt from being grazed. Another killing was in progress on a lonely street in Bucha, the community on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, where bodies of civilians are still being discovered weeks after Russian soldiers withdrew. Many had been shot in the head. Fourteen-year-old Yura Nechyporenko was going to be next. But the boy survived when his hoodie was shot instead. Now the hoodie is the centerpiece of the family’s search for justice.

Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russian threats

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Finland’s leaders have come out in favor of applying to join NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days. That would amount to a historic realignment on the continent 2 1/2 months after Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine sent a shiver of fear through Moscow’s neighbors. The Kremlin has reacted to the move by Finland by warning it will be forced to take retaliatory “military-technical” steps.

EXPLAINER: Why Finland, Sweden joining NATO will be big deal

BRUSSELS (AP) — Finland appears on the cusp of joining NATO. Sweden could follow suit. By year's end, they could stand among the alliance's ranks. Russia's war in Ukraine has provoked a public about face on membership in the two Nordic countries. They are already NATO's closest partners, but should Russia respond to their membership moves they might soon need the organization's military support. The two are a perfect fit for NATO. Their armed forces, and political and legal systems, are in lock step with the alliance. They bring high-tech military equipment and high levels of defense spending with them. Their accession would double the length of NATO's borders with Russia. It's unclear exactly how Moscow will respond.

EXPLAINER: What's behind the baby formula shortage?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit the biggest U.S. brands. So what should you do if you can't find formula? Talk with your pediatrician or call a local food bank to see if they can help locate some options. Experts also recommend checking with smaller stores and pharmacies, which may still have supplies when larger stores run out. Most regular baby formulas contain the same basic ingredients and nutrients, so parents using those products shouldn’t hesitate to buy a different brand if they’re having trouble finding their regular one. Parents of infants requiring specialty formulas should talk to their doctor if they can’t find those products.

North Korea confirms 1st COVID outbreak, Kim orders lockdown

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has imposed a nationwide lockdown to control its first acknowledged COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic. It had held for more than two years to a widely doubted claim of a perfect record keeping out the virus that has spread to nearly every place in the world. The outbreak forced leader Kim Jong Un to wear a mask in public likely for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The size of the outbreak isn't immediately known but it could have serious consequences because the country has a poor health care system and its 26 million people are believed to be mostly unvaccinated. Some experts say the North, by its rare admission of an outbreak, may be seeking outside aid such as vaccines and COVID-19 treatment pills.

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike not running in Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness. Owner Rich Dawson made the stunning announcement Thursday, 10 days before the race in Maryland. It means there will not be a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year. Dawson said he and trainer Eric Reed agreed to stick with the initial plan for Rich Strike and rest him for five weeks. The plan now is to have Rich Strike ready to run in the Belmont Stakes on June 11.

Report: Trump officials, meat companies knew workers at risk

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new Congressional report says that at the height of the pandemic, the meat processing industry worked closely with political appointees in the Trump administration to stave off health restrictions and keep slaughterhouses open even as COVID-19 spread rapidly among workers. The report issued Thursday says meat companies pushed to keep their plants open even though they knew workers were at high risk. The lobbying led to health and labor officials watering down recommendations for the industry and culminated in an executive order from President Donald Trump designating meat plants as critical infrastructure that needed to remain open. The North American Meat Institute trade group says the report distorts the truth and ignores steps companies took to protect workers.

Scientists grow plants in lunar dirt, next stop moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists for the first time have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA’s Apollo astronauts. The University of Florida researchers had no idea if anything would grow in moon dirt. So they planted thale cress last year in lunar soil returned by Apollo 11's Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, and other moonwalkers. All the seeds sprouted. But the plants ended up stunted. Scientists plan to plant more thale cress before possibly moving on to other vegetation. NASA says the timing for such an experiment was finally right as the space agency looks to put astronauts back on the moon.

Army poised to revamp Alaska forces to prep for Arctic fight

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Army leaders say they are poised to revamp forces in Alaska to better prepare for future cold-weather conflicts. They are expected to replace the larger, heavily equipped Stryker Brigade in Alaska with a more mobile, infantry unit better suited for the frigid fight. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth says she expects to make a final decision soon about the Alaska troop change. The U.S. has long viewed the Arctic as a growing area of competition with Russia and China. Those concerns come as climate change brings warmer temperatures and opens the sea lanes for longer periods of time.

