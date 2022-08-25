AP News Summary at 2:24 p.m. EDT

Ukrainian nuclear plant temporarily cut off from power grid

NIKOPOL, Ukraine (AP) — The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the middle of the fighting in Ukraine was temporarily cut off from the electrical grid because of fire damage. That caused a blackout in the region and heightened fears of a catastrophe in a country haunted by the Chernobyl disaster. The plant has been occupied by Russian forces since the early days of the war. The government in Kyiv alleges Russia is essentially holding the plant hostage, storing weapons there and launching attacks from around it. Moscow accuses Ukraine of recklessly firing on it. On Thursday, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said the plant was cut off from the grid after fires damaged a transmission line. The damaged line apparently carried outgoing electricity — and a Russian official said the region briefly lost power.

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be moving to replenish the depleted ranks of the Russian military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength by Jan. 1. Russian forces have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare in Ukraine and may be preparing for a long, grinding fight. On the battlefront, a Ukrainian official says the death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a train station and the surrounding area on Ukraine's Independence Day has risen to 25. Russia says it targeted a military train and claims to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists. At Europe's largest nuclear power plant, the last remaining outgoing power transmission line was damaged by fire. The Zaporizhzhia plant was temporarily cut off from the power grid.

Trump search: Judge given proposed redactions to affidavit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has submitted to a judge a redacted version of the affidavit it relied on when federal agents searched the Florida estate of former President Donald Trump to look for classified documents. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart will decide whether the sealed FBI affidavit, which presumably lays out a detailed factual basis for the search, will become public — and if so, how much is disclosed. Reinhart had given the department until Thursday at noon to propose to him the redactions to the affidavit it wanted to make before any portion of it was released. The Justice Department said it wouldn't comment while the judge considers the matter.

2 plead guilty in scheme to sell Biden's daughter's diary

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Florida residents have pleaded guilty in a scheme to peddle a diary and other items belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter to the conservative group Project Veritas. The U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan said Thursday that Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. While authorities didn’t identify Biden, the property stolen or the organization that paid, details of the investigation have been public for months. Harris’ lawyer says she has accepted responsibility. Kurlander’s lawyer declined to comment. A message seeking comment was sent to Project Veritas, which has not been charged with any crime.

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Court: Arkansas can't ban treatment of transgender kids

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed with a judge's ruling preventing the state from enforcing a ban on transgender children receiving gender affirming medical care. A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling temporarily blocking the state from enforcing the 2021 law. Arkansas was the first state to enact such a ban. The law also prohibits doctors from referring patients elsewhere for gender affirming care. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson vetoed the ban last year, but GOP lawmakers overrode him and enacted the measure. Multiple medical groups including the American Medical Association opposed the ban.

Oz's Senate bid could be a Muslim first but is 'complicated'

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — If Dr. Mehmet Oz is elected to the U.S. Senate this fall, he'll be the first Muslim to serve in the chamber. It’s hardly a conversation topic on the Pennsylvania campaign trail and Muslims say it’s barely a topic of conversation in their community. Many Muslims also may not identify with him politically. While Oz has said it's good for the U.S. to show it elects Muslims and it's good for Muslims to see a fellow Muslim achieve success, some say many in their community don't know he's Muslim — because he doesn't talk about it. Others suggest that faith doesn't matter “if you're not on the right side of the issues.”

Tweaked COVID boosters close but how much will they help?

COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today’s omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks but how much will they help? Also up in the air is who should get one -- and how soon. Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their vaccine to use as fall boosters. The shot is half the original recipe and half protection against the latest two versions of omicron. The Food and Drug Administration ordered that recipe at the end of June, and now has to decide if this combination is ready.

Plan for iconic California park pits housing against history

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — California's eclectic city of Berkeley is renowned for its tie-dyed hippies and high-brow intellectuals, and now it's experiencing a 1960s flashback triggered by People’s Park. The landmark has served as an emblem for counterculture, a political stepping stone for Ronald Reagan and a refuge for the homeless. The 3-acre site’s colorful history has been thrust back into the spotlight by the University of California's renewed effort to pave over People’s Park to build housing for about 1,000 students. Protests and a court ruling have stopped the project for now, but it hasn't muted the debate over a site that has been described as “a trace of anarchist heaven on Earth."

Scientists use stem cells to create synthetic mouse embryos

Scientists have created synthetic mouse embryos from stem cells without a dad's sperm or a mom's egg and womb. The lab-created embryos mirror natural mouse embryos up to 8 ½ days after fertilization, with structures including one like a beating heart. Research on the synthetic embryos was published Thursday in the journal Nature and is similar to research published earlier this month in the journal Cell. In the near term, researchers hope this will provide a model to do research without the need for as many lab animals. The feat could also lay the foundation for creating synthetic human embryos in the future.