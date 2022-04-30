AP News Summary at 2:25 a.m. EDT

Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances in south, east

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces fought to hold off Russian attempts to advance in the south and east, where the Kremlin is seeking to capture the country’s industrial Donbas region. Artillery fire, sirens and explosions were heard Friday in some cities. A senior U.S. defense official said Moscow’s offensive is going much slower than planned. Meanwhile, the United Nations sought to broker an evacuation of civilians from the increasingly hellish ruins of Mariupol. The mayor said the situation inside the steel plant that has become the southern port city’s last stronghold is dire.

GOP election-deniers elevate races for secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — Add one more group of contests to the white hot races for Congress and governor that will dominate this year’s midterm elections: secretaries of state. Former President Donald Trump’s attempts to reverse the results of the 2020 election and his subsequent endorsements of candidates for state election offices who are sympathetic to his view have elevated those races to top-tier status. At stake, say Democrats and others concerned about fair elections, is nothing less than American democracy. One group that has been tracking secretary of state races has identified nearly two dozen Republican candidates who deny the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Dems hone populist appeal with proposed stock trading ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Proposals to ban stock trading by lawmakers are gaining ground in Congress and on the campaign trail. Sixty-two House members have endorsed a bill from Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger that would ban such activity. A similar bill in the Senate has nine supporters. Lawmakers have looked to tighten the rules around trading since several members faced heavy scrutiny for their stock sales during the pandemic. Many Democratic lawmakers facing the toughest reelection races have embraced restrictions on stock trades. Other lawmakers are skeptical of a ban and question how it would be enforced.

EXPLAINER: How China is using metal barriers to fight COVID

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Several districts in Shanghai put up metal barriers last weekend as part of the city’s battle against a COVID-19 outbreak, in a move that drew protests and anger from some residents. Workers in white head-to-toe protective gear erected mesh wire fences and metal sheets to block off roads, residential communities and even the entrances of some apartment buildings. The barriers have been deployed to ensure control over movement and often leave only a small entrance that can be easily guarded. Some residents have protested the barriers, while many have accepted them.

Correspondents' gala offers political normalcy despite COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House press corps is ready to party like it's 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. After the pandemic nixed the 2021 and 2020 editions, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe Biden, the first sitting president to attend in six years. Comedy will also be back with “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah headlining. The event represents the return of a small measure of Washington normalcy. But COVID-19 remains a threat. Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive this week and Dr. Anthony Fauci is skipping the dinner.

Experts: Lawmaker rape case illustrates survivors' trauma

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Experts say the conviction of a former Idaho lawmaker who raped a legislative intern was a rare victory for prosecutors in a justice system that can be fraught with trauma for assault survivors. Aaron von Ehligner was convicted Friday of raping the 19-year-old last year. The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network says only about 2.8% of sexual assaults ever result in felony convictions. Elizabeth Jeglic is a professor of psychology with the City University of New York who studies sexual assault, public policy and the law. She says sex assault survivors can be further traumatized by the criminal justice process and preventing sexual assault is key.

More evacuations expected near dangerous Southwest wildfires

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are battling destructive wildfires in the Southwest as more residents are preparing to evacuate into the weekend in northern New Mexico. Strong winds in bone-dry conditions have made the blazes especially difficult to contain. The biggest fire in the U.S. grew Friday east of Santa Fe to more than 117 square miles. Gusty winds grounded aircraft and crews lost some of the containment they had established in recent days. About 1,000 firefighters on the lines, and officials say more air and ground support is on the way. Experts say some of the wildland timber is drier than kiln-dried wood.

Praise, few blemishes in file of cop who shot Patrick Lyoya

A Michigan police officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head had no complaints of excessive force against him, according to his personnel file. The file contains much praise for traffic stops that turned up drugs, guns and people wanted for crimes. Christopher Schurr's file was released to The Associated Press by the Grand Rapids police department. It’s possible that complaints against Schurr are no longer in his file. The police union's contract allows expungement of certain records if conditions are met. Schurr is being investigated for killing Lyoya, a Black man, on April 4 after a traffic stop and intense physical struggle.

Grizzlies rally again past Wolves 114-106 to reach 2nd round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks each scored 23 points to steer a third fourth-quarter comeback victory in the series by the Memphis Grizzlies, who eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 114-106 victory in Game 6. Brandon Clarke added 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for the Grizzlies. They withstood another quiet night by Ja Morant and another double-digit deficit entering the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies advanced in the playoffs for the first time in seven years, this time to meet Golden State. They’ll host Game 1 in Memphis.

2022 NFL Draft l Day 2 ends with yet another receiver picked

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The second day of the NFL draft ended appropriately with another wide receiver being selected. The San Francisco 49ers selected speedster Danny Gray from SMU with the last pick of the third round, No. 105 overall. Through three rounds, 17 receivers were selected, more than any other position. The third round also produced a mini-run on quarterbacks after none were selected in Round 2 and only one went off the board in the first round Thursday night.

