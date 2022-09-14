AP News Summary at 2:26 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian troops keep up pressure on fleeing Russian forces

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian troops are piling pressure on retreating Russian forces, pressing deeper into occupied territory and sending more Kremlin troops fleeing ahead of their counteroffensive. The advance has inflicted a stunning blow on Moscow’s military prestige. As the push continued Tuesday, Ukraine’s border guard services said the army took control of Vovchansk — a town just 3 kilometers (2 miles) from Russia seized on the first day of the war. Russian troops were also pulling out of the southern city of Melitopol and heading toward Moscow-annexed Crimea. That's according to the city’s pre-occupation mayor. His claim could not be verified. Melitopol is the second-largest city in Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has returned to Buckingham Palace, moving through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her farewell. People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed. Thousands outside the palace shouted “God save the queen!” and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen’s residence and through the wrought iron gates. King Charles III and other immediate family members waited inside.

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession. Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening. And the ongoing evolution of the forces behind an inflation rate that’s near a four-decade high has made it harder for the Fed to wrestle it under control.

Asian shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data

Asian markets have skidded lower after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.8% in early trading Wednesday, while Seoul's Kospi declined 2.5%. On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. The hotter-than-expected report on inflation Tuesday has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates still more, adding to risks for the economy. Still, the drop didn't quite knock out the market's gains over the past four days.

Under COVID lockdown, Xinjiang residents complain of hunger

BEIJING (AP) — Residents of a city in China’s far west Xinjiang region say they are experiencing hunger, forced quarantines and dwindling supplies of medicine and daily necessities after more than 40 days in a virus lockdown. Hundreds of posts from Ghulja riveted users of Chinese social media last week, with residents sharing videos of empty fridges, feverish children, and people screaming from their windows. The dire conditions and food shortages are reminiscent of the situation this spring in cosmopolitan Shanghai. But the harsh lockdowns in small cities have received far less attention. And more infectious variants of the coronavirus are making flare-ups more common.

Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remains a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tests the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for swing voters. Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Car guy Biden to tout electric vehicles at Detroit auto show

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will showcase his administration’s efforts to promote electric vehicles during a visit to the Detroit auto show. Biden is a self-proclaimed gearhead who owns a 1967 Corvette Stingray. He may get the chance to slide behind the wheel of a snazzy new vehicle when he visits the auto show on Wednesday. But he’s mostly going there to talk shop -- to highlight the new climate, tax and health care law that offers tax incentives for buying electric vehicles. Most of the recent electric vehicle battery and assembly plant announcements were in the works long before Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act last month.

Package explodes on Boston campus; 1 injured, FBI involved

BOSTON (AP) — A package has exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston, and the college says a staff member suffered minor injuries. Authorities say another suspicious package was found near a prominent art museum Tuesday evening, and the FBI was assisting with the investigation. Boston’s bomb squad is at the scene of the second package near the city’s prestigious Museum of Fine Arts, on the outskirts of the Northeastern campus. NBC Boston reports that the package that exploded went off as it was being opened near the university’s Holmes Hall, which is home to the university’s creative writing program. The FBI is assisting the investigation.

Pandemic, labor shortage keep hurricane victims in limbo

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nearly six years after extreme rainfall and flooding from Hurricane Matthew damaged many North Carolina homes, some homeowners are still left waiting on repairs. Some residents have spent years in motels or other temporary housing accommodations while a North Carolina agency makes slow progress spending federal funds for long-term hurricane recovery. A new bipartisan General Assembly committee investigating the delays holds its first meeting Wednesday on the four-year anniversary of when Hurricane Florence made landfall in North Carolina. Co-Chair Rep. John Bell's district along the Neuse River incurred some of the worst flooding damage statewide. He said he’s seeking accountability on behalf of his displaced constituents.

Iowa teen who killed rapist sentenced, ordered to pay $150K

A teenage human trafficking victim who was initially charged with first-degree murder after she stabbed her accused rapist to death has been sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to the man's family. Seventeen-year-old Pieper Lewis was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter and willful injury in the June 2020 killing of 37-year-old Zachary Brooks. Lewis was 15 when she stabbed Brooks more than 30 times in a Des Moines apartment. Lewis has maintained that she was trafficked against her will to Brooks for sex multiple times and stabbed him in a fit of rage after he had raped her yet again. Police and prosecutors have not disputed that Lewis was sexually assaulted and trafficked.