AP News Summary at 2:26 a.m. EDT

GOP rallies around Trump following FBI search of his estate

NEW YORK (AP) — For much of the year, small cracks in Donald Trump’s political support have been growing. But the FBI's search of the former president’s Florida estate has unified Republicans behind Trump as almost never before. By Tuesday, the day after the unprecedented search, the overwhelming majority of Republican officials were accusing the Biden administration of “weaponizing” the Justice Department. And for a day, at least, Republican concerns about Trump’s past behavior and political shortcomings were forgotten. The FBI search also triggered a shift among Trump’s advisers, who had been privately urging him to wait until after the midterm elections to announce another presidential run. Suddenly, they were urging him to launch his campaign now.

Did Trump break the law? FBI search raises fresh questions

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whether an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence is a prelude to criminal charges is unknown — especially unclear since other investigations into mishandling of classified information have ended without prosecution or in misdemeanor plea deals. The search focuses new attention on the thicket of statutes that govern the handling of government records. Much remains uncertain about Monday’s search, including what precisely the FBI was looking for and why it acted when it did. The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of classified material in 15 boxes of White House records that the National Archives and Records Administration recovered from Mar-A-Lago earlier this year.

Trump says he's testifying Wednesday in NY investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump says he will be questioned under oath Wednesday in the New York attorney general’s long-running civil investigation into his dealings as a real estate mogul. Trump posted on his Truth Social account that he is in New York City for the deposition. The New York civil investigation is being led by Attorney General Letitia James and involves allegations that Trump’s company misstated the value of prized assets and misled lenders and tax authorities. FBI agents recently searched his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as part of an unrelated federal probe into whether he took classified records when he left the White House.

Takeaways: Trump tightens grip on GOP, narrow Squad victory

WASHINGTON (AP) — After an uneven start, Donald Trump’s tour of revenge ousted Republican members of Congress, unleashed an army of Trump-backed “America First” candidates to beat back the establishment and strengthened his grip on the party. Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection, will take on Wisconsin’s Democratic lieutenant governor in November in one of this year’s most closely watched Senate contests.Meanwhile, a member of the Squad of progressive lawmakers survived a tough primary challenge from a Democratic rival running on a pro-police platform, while voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state’s 231-year history.

China reaffirms threat of military force to annex Taiwan

BEIJING (AP) — China has reaffirmed its threat to use military force to bring self-governing Taiwan under its control. The statement issued by the Cabinet’s Taiwan Affairs Office and its news department Wednesday followed almost a week of threatening Chinese military exercises near the island that have disrupted flights and shipping in a region crucial to global supply chains. The Chinese statement said Beijing seeks “peaceful unification” with Taiwan but “does not pledge to relinquish the use of military force and retains all necessary options.” China says the threatening moves were prompted by a visit to Taiwan last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, but Taiwan says China used that merely as a pretext to up its threats.

China's youth face bleak job market as COVID slows economy

BEIJING (AP) — China’s 11 million university graduates are struggling in a bleak job market this summer as repeated shutdowns under China’s zero-COVID lockdowns forced companies to retrench and driven many restaurants and other small employers out of business. When Liu Qian entered the job market, she said she felt as if her future had been smashed and didn’t know if she could piece it together. The 26-year-old graduate sent out more than 100 job applications and saw two openings she had interviewed for eliminated before landing a job. Countless others are still looking. China’s job drought echoes the difficulties of young people worldwide to find work in depressed economies.

Afghan man charged in killings of Muslims in New Mexico

The ambush killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico shook the community but inspired a flood of information, including a tip that led to the arrest of a local Muslim man originally from Afghanistan. Authorities say Muhammad Syed was arrested on Monday. He's charged with killing two people and is considered the prime suspect in the other two slayings. One shooting occurred in November and the other three within days of each other, including one last Friday. Police say Syed knew the victims and may have had an interpersonal conflict but the motive for the killings remains under investigation. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Syed had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans may finally be catching a break from relentlessly surging prices — if just a slight one — even as inflation is expected to remain painfully high for months. Thanks largely to falling gas prices, the government’s inflation report for July, to be released Wednesday morning, is expected to show that prices jumped 8.7% from a year earlier — still a sizzling pace but a slowdown from the 9.1% year-over-year figure in June, which was the highest in four decades. The forecast by economists, if it proves correct, would raise hopes that inflation might have peaked and that the run of punishingly higher prices is beginning to ease.

'We're back, baby': New bill boosts US climate credibility

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has renewed credibility on global climate issues and will be able to inspire other nations in their own efforts, experts say, after the Democrats pushed their big economic bill through the Senate on Sunday. The legislation is the single biggest investment in climate change in U.S. history, putting about $375 billion towards climate change-fighting strategies such as investments in renewable energy production and tax rebates for consumers to buy new or used electric vehicles. The impending passage of the first ever significant climate legislation in the U.S. changes the outlook internationally, including in China, India and other high-emitting nations, several experts said.

Serena's Choice: Williams' tough call resonates with women

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams says she’s stepping away from tennis soon to focus on having a second child. And her lengthy explanation, in an essay for Vogue, is resonating with many women in sports and beyond, who say they can relate only too well to the trailblazing athlete’s words: “Something’s got to give.” Many say they agree with Williams, 41 next month, that it’s essentially unfair that women have to make such choices when male athletes don’t, and are recalling their own tough decisions in the struggle to “have it all.” Williams has strongly hinted she’ll retire after this month’s U.S. Open.