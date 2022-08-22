AP News Summary at 2:59 p.m. EDT

Fauci to step down after decades as top US infection expert

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, is leaving the federal government in December. Fauci became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic. He's served the government for more than five decades. The 81-year-old Fauci is President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser as well as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He was a leader in the federal response to AIDS and other infectious diseases well before the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci told The Associated Press on Monday that walking away after 54 years was bittersweet.

Russia blames Ukraine for nationalist's car bombing death

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top counterintelligence agency has blamed Ukrainian spy agencies have organized the killing of the daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologue. Russia’s Federal Security Service said Monday that the killing of Darya Dugina has been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.” Dugina was the daughter of Alexander Dugin. He is a Russian nationalist ideologist who was described by some in the West as “Putin’s brain.” It charged that the killing was perpetrated by a Ukrainian citizen who left Russia for Estonia after the killing. Ukraine has previously denied any involvement in the killing.

Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have 'engaged in misconduct’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board has found enough information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license to potentially take action against the Republican governor. The Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action. Its procedures call for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself against the allegations. The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned airplanes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended, and state police launched an investigation after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a suspect while a third officer held him on the ground. Authorities said the officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma. The video shows one officer punching the suspect with a clenched fist, while another can be seen hitting the man with his knee and a third holds him against the pavement.

Trump's turbulent White House years culminate in Fla. search

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has had a lifelong habit of collecting things. That's been combined with more recent activities: disregarding the rules of government record keeping, careless handling of classified information, and fostering a chaotic transition as he refused to concede defeat in 2020. Now a federal investigation into Trump's handling of documents is posing extraordinary legal and political challenges for him. One of Trump's national security advisers, John Bolton, says that he and others often tried to explain the risks of exposing sensitive information but that it didn't sink in. Bolton says he thinks Trump probably considered the documents to be “souvenirs” worth collecting.

Kansas abortion vote: Why recount with such a large margin?

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ decisive statewide vote in favor of abortion rights has been affirmed through a partial hand recount, a move forced by two Republican activists. Voters earlier this month rejected a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to further restrict abortion or ban it. The measure failed by 18 percentage points or 165,000 votes statewide. But state law allows any registered voter to ask for a recount on a statewide ballot question, and the two GOP activists provided credit cards to cover the roughly $120,000 in costs. After the recount, the side that supported the measure gained six votes.

Palestinian striker held by Israel in critical condition

JERUSALEM (AP) — A doctor says a Palestinian prisoner held by Israel who has been on a hunger strike for months is in critical condition and could die at any moment. Dr. Lina Qasem-Haddad spoke Monday after the country’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal to release the man. Khalil Awadeh, 40, has been on a hunger strike since March to protest his so-called administrative detention, an Israeli policy in which suspected militants can be held without charge or trial for months or years at a time. A photo of Awawdeh taken by his lawyer on Saturday shows him appearing frail and lying in a hospital bed. Several Palestinian prisoners have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years to protest administrative detention.

Maya village's water, future threatened by Mexican train

VIDA Y ESPERANZA, Mexico (AP) — Mexico’s ambitious Maya Train project along the country’s Caribbean coast it is threatening the indigenous Maya people it was named for and dividing communities it was meant to help. The project is cutting a more than 68-mile (110 km) swath through the jungle between the resorts of Cancun and Tulum, over some of the most complex and fragile underground cave systems in the world, sparking protests from environmentalists, archaeologists and cave divers. But for the largely Maya inhabitants of the village of Vida y Esperanza fear it will pollute the caves that supply them with water, endanger their children and cut their road.

New space telescope shows Jupiter's auroras, tiny moons

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The world's newest and most powerful space telescope is showing Jupiter as never before, auroras and all. Scientists released new images of the solar system’s biggest planet Monday. The Webb Space Telescope took the photos in July, capturing unprecedented views of Jupiter's northern and southern lights. One wide-field picture also shows the faint rings around the planet, as well as two small moons with galaxies in the background. Astronomers say they didn't expect such good pictures. NASA and the European Space Agency launched the space telescope at the end of last year. It's been observing the cosmos in the infrared since summer.

Leon Vitali, Stanley Kubrick's right-hand man, dies at 74

Leon Vitali, the “Barry Lyndon” actor who became one of Stanley Kubrick’s closest associates, has died. He was 74. His family tells The Associated Press Sunday that Vitali died Friday in Los Angeles. Though Vitali was often described as Kubrick’s assistant, Tony Zierra’s 2017 documentary “Filmworker” shed light on Vitali’s enormous and largely unsung contributions to the work of one of cinema’s greatest figures from “The Shining” through “Eyes Wide Shut.” He did everything from casting and coaching actors to overseeing restorations. Vitali even once set up a video monitor so that Kubrick could keep an eye on his dying cat.