AP News Summary at 2:27 a.m. EDT

Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet to agree on a new government. The move comes a day after the country’s president and prime minister offered to resign in the country’s most chaotic day in months of political turmoil. Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the nation’s economic crisis. An opposition lawmaker said all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed to show a majority in Parliament, whereupon they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign. The parties hoped to reach consensus Sunday.

Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on handmade guns

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan. The 16-inch-long handmade gun confiscated from the suspect looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. A raid of his home turned up several such guns. Homemade weapons are more difficult to trace and rarely used in Japan, where most attacks involve stabbings, dousing a place with gasoline and setting it ablaze, or running haywire on the street in a vehicle. Police say strict gun control laws likely made the suspect choose a handcrafted weapon. Experts agree there were obvious lapses in Abe's security and say his guards were caught asleep while others say they became complacent in a generally peaceful nation.

Anxiety grows for Ukraine's grain farmers as harvest begins

ZHURIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — An estimated 22 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, and pressure is growing as the new harvest begins. The country usually delivers about 30% of its grain to Europe, 30% to North Africa and 40% to Asia. But with the ongoing Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, millions of tons of last year’s harvest still can’t reach their destinations. One local expert says that without opening the Black Sea ports, he doesn't see any solution for Ukrainian farmers to survive. That would lead to disruptions of the world's food supply, especially for developing countries in Africa.

4 days in January: Trump push for Capitol coda to 2020 vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — It would have been something never quite seen in America. The sight of a defeated president, Donald Trump, standing at the Capitol with a mob of supporters contesting the 2020 election outcome. The House hearings into the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, are providing dramatic new insight about Trump’s intentions on that day in history. Much of the account is coming from the testimony of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Her recollections suggest Trump’s demands weren't brash impulses but part of his last-ditch plan for stopping the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory. Trump disputes her account. The committee is set to focus this coming week on extremist groups and their role in the Capitol attack.

Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Native American tribal elders in Oklahoma delivered powerful testimony to federal officials about their experiences in government-backed Indian boarding schools. The stop Saturday at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, was the first visit by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. She has embarked on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to the schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities. Although most of the boarding schools closed long ago and none still exist to assimilate Native children into white society, some like Riverside still function as schools, albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.

Amid chaos, some at July 4 parade ran toward gunfire to help

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — People from every corner of the Highland Park community sprung into action on July 4 after a gunman opened fire on a parade route in the Chicago suburb. Bystanders tied tourniquets and administered CPR, and doctors and nurses ran to the scene to help. Nearly a dozen people, including off-duty doctors, nurses, a football coach and a tech salesman, were among the first to administer lifesaving assistance. They are relieved they could help, but wish they could have done more. And all are scarred by what they saw: broken bodies, awful injuries, and death.

Yosemite wildfire threatens grove of iconic sequoia trees

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park is still closed as firefighters battle a blaze that threatens the trees and has forced hundreds of campers to evacuate. Firefighters worked furiously Saturday to keep the flames from harming the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world's biggest trees by volume. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. A spokeswoman says firefighters are throwing “every tactic imaginable" at the flames. The rest of the park remains open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views.

Choose your reality: Trust wanes, conspiracy theories rise

As public trust in democratic institutions declines, conspiracy theories are filling the void. In some cases, that's leading believers to doubt even their own allies. Last weekend in Boston, about 100 masked men carrying fascist flags marched through the city and later posted vides and photos online. But some of their own allies second-guessed the event, insisting it must have been FBI agents in disguise. It's just one example of experts who study public trust say it will take extensive efforts by educators, government officials and technology companies to address the erosion of trust.

Production resumes at troubled Abbott baby formula factory

Abbott Nutrition says baby formula production has resumed at the Michigan plant whose February shutdown over contamination contributed to a national shortage. Damage from severe thunderstorms had halted Sturgis plant operations in mid-June after just two weeks of renewed production. Abbott says EleCare, a specialty formula, is being made at Sturgis following a July 1 reboot and that Similac production will resume as soon as possible. Abbott is one of just four companies that produce 90% of U.S. formula. Its recall in February of several leading brands squeezed supplies already strained by supply chain disruptions and stockpiling during COVID-19 shutdowns.

Elena Rybakina wins Wimbledon women's final for 1st Slam

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Elena Rybakina has defeated Ons Jabeur 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the Wimbledon final to become the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles championship. Rybakina is a 23-year-old who was born in Moscow and switched her nationality four years ago. She is ranked No. 23. This was the first women’s title match since 1962 at the All England Club between two players who were making their debuts in a major final. Rybakina used her big serve and powerful forehand to overcome Jabeur’s mix of spins and slices at Centre Court on Saturday. Rybakina ended Jabeur’s 12-match winning streak, which came entirely on grass courts.