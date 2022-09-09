AP News Summary at 2:56 a.m. EDT

After a lifetime of preparation, Charles takes the throne

LONDON (AP) — Prince Charles has been preparing to be king his entire life. Now his moment has arrived. Following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles is now the oldest person to take the British throne. No date has been set for the coronation of King Charles III. But Charles faces the enormous challenge of building the same sort of affection that characterized the relationship between his mother and the British public. Will Charles be loved by his subjects, like his mother was? It’s a question that has overshadowed his entire life.

Live updates: Queen Elizabeth II dies, Charles becomes king

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, whose 50-year reign is now Europe’s longest, called Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II “a towering figure among European monarchs and a great inspiration to us all.” Elizabeth died Thursday at 96 after 70 years on the British throne. Margrethe said, “We shall miss her terribly." Sweden's King Carl XVI Gustaf said the British monarch had “an outstanding devotion and sense of duty” and Norway’s King Harald said Elizabeth “accompanied the British people through joys and sorrows.”

'A constant in my life': World mourns Queen Elizabeth II

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II was much more than Britain’s monarch. She was sovereign to another 14 nations and a rare figure who was almost universally admired through hemispheres, generations, social divisions and politics. Tributes to her came from other monarchs, leaders, dignitaries and rock stars. Even in places where the relationship with British monarchy is complicated, the tributes flowed. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Elizabeth “personified dignity and decency in public life.” Caribbean leaders from Jamaica to Bermuda and beyond mourned her death, which occurred as several British territories in the Caribbean seek to replace the monarch with their own heads of state amid demands that Britain apologize for colonial-era abuses and award reparations.

Biden is 13th and final US president to meet Queen Elizabeth

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has the distinction of being the 13th and final American president to meet with Queen Elizabeth II. Biden first met the queen in 1982. He was a U.S. senator and visiting the United Kingdom with a congressional delegation. Their third and final meeting happened in 2021. Biden, as president, was in southwestern England for a summit of world leaders. He and his wife, Jill, later had a private audience with the queen at Windsor Castle near London. The queen had met every U.S. president since Dwight Eisenhower, except Lyndon Johnson, since ascending to the throne in 1952. Johnson did not visit Britain when he was president.

UN chief appeals to world to help badly flood-hit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is appealing to the world to help Pakistan after arriving in the country to see deadly flood damage. The record floods have killed hundreds and left more than half a million people homeless and living in tents under the open sky. His trip comes less than two weeks after Guterres appealed for $160 million in emergency funding to help those affected by the floods that have caused at least $10 billion in damages and 1,391 deaths. He posted on Twitter before dawn that he had arrived to “express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods.” Last week, he sternly warned that the world should “stop sleepwalking toward the destruction of our planet by climate change.”

N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is stressing his country will never abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles it needs to counter hostilities from the United States. He accuses the U.S. of pushing a pressure campaign aimed at weakening the North’s defenses and eventually collapsing his government. State media said Friday that North Korea’s rubber-stamp parliament also passed a law that requires North Korea’s military to “automatically” execute nuclear strikes against enemy forces if its leadership comes under attack. Kim also addressed domestic issues in his speech, saying North Korea would begin its long-delayed rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in November. He didn’t give specifics.

Biden to tell Ohioans his policies will revive manufacturing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to put the spotlight on a rare bipartisan down payment on U.S. manufacturing. He visits Ohio on Friday for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip facility. Biden heads to suburban Columbus just as voters in the state are starting to tune in to a closely contested Senate race between Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan and Republican author and venture capital executive JD Vance. They’re competing in a former swing state that has trended Republican over the last decade. Intel had delayed groundbreaking on the $20 billion plant until Congress passed the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act.

Slain Las Vegas reporter spent career chasing corruption

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Investigative reporter Jeff German took on the powerful in four decades of writing about the Las Vegas underworld and government corruption. But police say it was one of his latest targets, a county administrator, who fatally stabbed German last weekend. The killing came months after German had written about bullying, favoritism and an inappropriate relationship within an obscure public office. Authorities said Thursday that DNA at the crime scene linked Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles to the killing. Police arrested him Wednesday after a brief standoff at his home. Telles was the focus of German’s reporting in the Las Vegas Review-Journal as he sought reelection.

Shaken and stirred: Ukraine war hits James Bond's glassmaker

LA CHAPELLE-SAINT-MESMIN, France (AP) — Iconic French tableware brand Duralex is joining a growing array of European firms that are reducing and halting production because of soaring energy costs provoked by Russia's war in Ukraine. At the glassmakers' plant in central France, workers are preparing to put the furnace into a slumber for at least four months. The 77-year-old company counts generations of French schoolchildren, Mongolian yak herders and Afghan diners among worldwide users of its glasses, bowls and plates. Actor Daniel Craig drank from one its “Picardie” tumblers when playing James Bond in “Skyfall.” Duralex's thunderous machines that turn incandescent blobs of molten glass into hundreds of thousands of tableware items each day will fall silent on Nov. 1.

Queen Elizabeth II, a monarch bound by duty, dies at 96

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died at 96. Elizabeth spent seven decades on the throne — since Feb. 6, 1952 — as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union. Upon the queen’s death, her 73-year-old son Charles automatically became monarch. He will be known as King Charles III, even though his coronation might not happen for months. Elizabeth was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known. Her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world. But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma.