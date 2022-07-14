AP News Summary at 2:28 p.m. EDT

Biden, Lapid agree to stop Iran nuke program, differ on how

JERUSALEM (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid stood side-by-side and declared they would not allow Iran to become a nuclear power. But they diverged on how to reach that outcome. Biden says he still wants to give diplomacy a chance while Lapid insists that tough words alone won’t thwart Tehran nuclear ambitions. Even as he suggested at a news conference with Lapid on Thursday that his patience is running low, Biden held out hope that Iran can be persuaded to rejoin the agreement. Lapid said threat of force is the only thing that will stop Iran.

Long lines are back at US food banks as inflation hits high

PHOENIX (AP) — Long lines are back at outside food banks around the U.S. as working Americans overwhelmed by inflation increasingly seek handouts to feed their families. Many people are coming for the first time amid the skyrocketing grocery and gas prices. The food banks struggle to help even as federal programs provide less food, grocery store donations wane and cash gifts don't go nearly as far while U.S. inflation hits a 40-year high. Charitable food distribution has remained far above amounts given away before the coronavirus pandemic, even though demand tapered off somewhat late last year.

Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious 2021 deaths of his wife and son. The charges were announced Thursday. Murdaugh’s 52-year-old wife, Maggie, and 22-year-old son, Paul, were shot to death outside their home on June 7, 2021. The indictments say Murdaugh killed his wife with a rifle and his son with a shotgun. They released no details on how police linked Murdaugh to the deaths after 13 months of investigation. Murdaugh is already jailed and facing dozens of other criminal charges from money laundering to stealing from clients to lying to police who say he tried to arrange his own death last September.

Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — People in the Mexican mountain town of San Marcos Atexquilapan (Ah-tex-ki-LAH-pahn) spent days preparing and collecting donations to cover the funeral costs of three teenage cousins who were among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in Texas. The bodies have now arrived and on Thursday, townsfolk are mourning brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, as well as their cousin Misael Olivares. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on military flights and then sent out to their hometowns.

Russian missiles kill at least 23 in Ukraine, wound over 100

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles that struck a city in central Ukraine killed at least 23 people and wounded more than 100 others, including children. Ukraine’s national police said three missiles hit an office building and damaged residential buildings in Vinnytsia on Thursday. The city is 268 kilometers (167 miles) southwest of Kyiv, the capital. The missile strike ignited a fire that engulfed 50 cars. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attack “an open act of terrorism” against civilians in locations without military value. One military analyst says he thinks Thursday's attack mirrors previous ones on residential areas that Moscow launched “to try to pressure Kyiv to make some concessions.”

Italian Premier Draghi says he will resign after losing ally

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has told his Cabinet he will offer his resignation to the president following the refusal of a coalition ally to support a government bill helping Italians pay high energy bills. Draghi said Thursday that “the majority of national unity that has sustained this government from its creation doesn’t exist any more." It will be up to President Sergio Mattarella to accept or reject the resignation. The president could also ask Draghi to seek a formal confidence vote on his government. But if the political crisis can’t be resolved quickly, the president could pull the plug on the Italian Parliament, setting the stage for an early election as soon as September.

The AP Interview: Khashoggi fiancee criticizes Biden visit

ISTANBUL (AP) — Hatice Cengiz, the fiancee of murdered Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi, is describing Joe Biden’s decision to visit Saudi Arabia as “heartbreaking,” accusing the U.S. president of backing down from his pledge of prioritizing human rights. In an interview with The Associated Press in Istanbul a day before Biden travels to Saudi Arabia Friday to meet with the crown prince, Cengiz says Biden should press Saudi Arabia to embrace a human rights agenda. She also wants Biden to seek more answers from Saudi authorities over what happened to Khashoggi’s remains. The prince has long denied any knowledge or involvement in Khashoggi’s killing, which was carried out inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

Outbreaks from animals in Africa surge by 60% in last decade

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says that the number of outbreaks of diseases that jumped from animals to humans in Africa has increased by more than 60% in the last decade, a worrying sign the planet could face increased animal-borne diseases like monkeypox, Ebola and coronavirus in the future. The U.N. health agency said Thursday that there has been a 63% rise in the number of animal diseases breaching the species barrier from 2012 to 2022, as compared to the decade before. WHO said that diseases like Ebola and other hemorrhagic fevers were responsible for 70% of those outbreaks, in addition to illnesses like monkeypox, dengue, anthrax and plague.

Wildfire threat becomes tool to fight home builders

Environmental groups have been arguing in California courts that developers are not fully considering the risks of wildfire and choked evacuation routes when they plan their housing developments near fire-prone areas. And they've been winning. The lawsuits center on housing at the edge of forests and brush, called the wildland-urban interface. Experts say such litigation could become more common. But builders say the concern about evacuation routes is a cover for anti-sprawl activists.

Congress honors WWII hero of Iwo Jima with ultimate salute

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress has given its ultimate salute to Hershel W. “Woody” Williams, the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, who died at age 98. Williams lay in honor Thursday at the U.S. Capitol, a tribute reserved for the nation’s most distinguished citizens. As a young Marine corporal fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima, Williams went ahead of his unit and eliminated a series of Japanese machine gun positions. He joins civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Rev. Billy Graham and four U.S. Capitol police officers who in the nation’s history have lain in honor in the Capitol Rotunda.