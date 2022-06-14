AP News Summary at 2:29 p.m. EDT

1/6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice Dept. officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol has postponed a hearing that was to feature Trump-era Justice Department officials. The hearing had been set for Wednesday, but the committee on Tuesday morning said that it had been postponed. It did not give a reason or a new date for the hearing. The witnesses at Wednesday’s hearing were to include Jeffrey Rosen, who was the acting attorney general at the time of the Capitol insurrection, as well as two other former top officials, Richard Donoghue and Steven Engel. Lawyers for all three men did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Abortion foes, accustomed to small wins, ready for a big one

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After decades of tiny steps and endless setbacks, America’s anti-abortion movement is poised for the possibility of a massive leap. The Supreme Court is due to deliver a landmark ruling expected to seriously curtail or completely overturn the constitutional right to abortion found in the 49-year-old Roe v. Wade decision. For many who’ve immersed their lives in the issue, being present outside clinics where abortions are offered has become a must, to protest, to try to change minds, or simply to pray. They say their work will continue even if Roe falls.

Wall Street wobbles a day after tumbling into bear market

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street is wobbling Tuesday in its first trading after tumbling into a bear market on worries central banks will clamp the brakes too hard on the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.4% lower in afternoon trading as investors brace for the Federal Reserve’s announcement on Wednesday about what it will do with interest rates. It was an unsteady move, though, and the index swung between an earlier loss of 0.5% and gain of 0.8%. Trading across markets was calmer, if still tentative, following Monday’s worldwide rout. A couple big companies flexed financial strength with stronger profits and payouts to shareholders.

2022 midterms: What to watch in S Carolina, Nevada and Maine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Primary voters on Tuesday will decide the fate of two South Carolina Republicans who are clinging to their seats in the U.S. House after defying Donald Trump. In Nevada, an establishment favorite with the former president’s endorsement is facing a tougher than expected challenge for a Senate seat. Meanwhile, in Maine, a bellicose former governor who once said he was “Trump before Trump” has come out of his retirement in Florida to challenge a nemesis for his old job. Primary contests in South Carolina, Nevada and Maine on Tuesday will offer the latest test of the Trump political brand.

Russians control 80% of key Ukraine city, cut escape routes

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — A governor says Russian forces control about 80% of the city of Sievierodonetsk — the main focus of the war now in eastern Ukraine. The Luhansk regional leader says Russian forces have destroyed all three bridges leading out of the city but Ukrainians were still trying to evacuate the wounded. He says a mass evacuation of civilians is “simply not possible” now due to the relentless shelling and fighting in the city. A Russian general says a humanitarian corridor will be opened Wednesday to evacuate civilians from the besieged Azot chemical plant in the city, but they will be taken to Russian-held territory. Russia, meanwhile, says it has banned dozens of British media and defense figures from entering the country.

US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban

The U.S. Open will allow tennis players from Russia and Belarus to compete this year despite the ongoing war in Ukraine. That war prompted Wimbledon to ban those athletes. U.S. Tennis Association CEO and Executive Director Lew Sherr tells The Associated Press that the USTA Board decided to let Russians and Belarusians enter the tournament because of “concern about holding the individual athletes accountable for the actions and decisions of their governments.” Sherr said athletes from Russia and Belarus will play at Flushing Meadows under a neutral flag. The U.S. Open starts on Aug. 29.

US failed to stop fraud in COVID loan program, Clyburn says

The head of a congressional panel says the U.S. government failed to take basic steps at the start of the coronavirus pandemic to prevent fraud in a federal aid program intended to help small businesses. Democratic Rep. James Clyburn on Tuesday blamed the Trump administration for problems in the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan program amid revelations tens of billions of dollars may have been awarded to fraudsters. The program is overseen by the U.S. Small Business Administration, whose inspector general says there was a struggle at the agency about the “need for speed versus the need for controls.” House Majority Whip Steve Scalise says Democrats are undermining the successes.

US-expelled Haitians fuel charter business to Latin America

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Thousands of Haitians in recent months have boarded charter flights to South America, according to flight tracking information and independent verification by The Associated Press in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. The AP and Berkeley partnered to look at the infrastructure of Haitian migration to Latin America that has reached the U.S.-Mexico border at record levels amid worsening conditions in Haiti. The reporting found a thriving, little-known shadow industry that is exploiting the U.S. government's decision to send people back to a country besieged by violence. Haitians are a lucrative market not only for the illegal, underground enterprises of migrant smugglers, but for legal, registered businesses such as travel agencies and low-budget airlines.

Flooding pummels Yellowstone region, leaves many stranded

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Raging floodwaters that pulled houses into rivers and forced rescues by air and boat across the Yellowstone region have begun to recede. But tourists and others were still stranded Tuesday after roads and bridges were knocked out by torrential rains that swelled waterways to record levels. The record floods in southern Montana and northern Wyoming forced the closure of all entrances to the park. There were no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities. Water levels were dropping but it was unclear when the park could reopen. National Park Service photos showed a landslide, washed-out bridges and roads undercut by floodwaters. Roads through the park's northern entrance are washed out and hundreds of tourists remained stuck in and around the town of Gardiner.

Label says BTS plan for solo projects plan is not a hiatus

K-pop sensation BTS announced plans for solo projects from the individual band members, but the company behind the global superstars say they are not taking a hiatus. The seven-member group talked about their future in a video celebrating the nine year anniversary of their debut release. But a statement from Hybe, the South Korean entertainment company behind BTS, says they will still be working on projects as a group as well as individually and they are not taking a hiatus. The band members opened up about the struggle to develop as individual artists as the band rose to international fame with hits like “Butter” and “Dynamite.”

