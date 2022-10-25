AP News Summary at 2:29 p.m. EDT

Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts

SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Races for the positions that oversee elections at the local level are being targeted by those peddling election conspiracies and falsely claiming that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. As many as 1,700 of those offices are up for election this year, creating a dizzying patchwork of places where election conspiracy theorists can penetrate the country’s voting system. Those positions administer local elections and oversee the people who actually hand out ballots, tally votes and report results. A race for auditor in Mason County, Washington, provides a sharp contrast between candidates. Democratic incumbent Paddy McGuire defends election integrity while Republican challenger Steve Duenkel calls mail voting inherently risky and questions election results.

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator says Russian forces have performed secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant. The activity could shed light on Russia’s unsubstantiated claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device. Ukrainian nuclear operator Energoatom said Tuesday it “assumes" the Russians are preparing "a terrorist act using nuclear materials and radioactive waste" stored at the plant. It says the destruction of containers of spent nuclear fuel would lead to a radiation accident and the contamination of several hundred square kilometers (miles) of adjacent territory. Ukraine has dismissed Moscow’s claim as an attempt to distract attention from the Kremlin’s own alleged plans to detonate a dirty bomb.

School gunman had AR-15-style weapon, 600 rounds of ammo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say the 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a St. Louis high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Tenth-grader Alexandria Bell and 61-year-old physical education teacher Jean Kuczka died and seven students were wounded. The attack forced students to barricade doors and huddle in classroom corners, jump from windows and run out of the building to seek safety. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire.

Sunak takes over as UK prime minister amid economic crisis

LONDON (AP) — Rishi Sunak has become Britain’s third prime minister this year. He is tasked with taming an economic crisis that has left the country’s finances in a precarious state and millions struggling to pay their food and energy bills. Sunak is the U.K.’s first leader of color. He met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, and the monarch officially asked the new leader of the governing Conservative Party to form a government. Sunak clinched the leadership position Monday. He is seen by his party as a safe pair of hands. The party hopes he will stabilize an economy sliding toward recession and stem its own plunging popularity. That's after the brief, disastrous term of Liz Truss.

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at a Moscow airport. Reflecting pressure on the U.S. administration to do more to bring Griner home, the U.S. secretary of state revealed in July that Washington had made a proposal to get Griner home, along with Paul Whelan, an American serving a 16-year sentence in Russia for espionage.

Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation, less than a week before they pick their next leader. Baseless rumors are whipping through social media in Latin America’s largest democracy, roiling Brazilian politics much as U.S. politics has been roiled. The rumors helped prompt Brazil last week to enact the strictest limits in years on the country’s otherwise free-flowing democracy. It’s a conundrum posed by social media across the world, especially in countries wrangling with the intersection between modern technology and centuries-old liberties like free speech. The Superior Electoral Court, the country’s top electoral authority, announced Thursday that it would be banning “false or seriously decontextualized” content that “affects the integrity of the process.”

'They took my big love': Ukraine woman searches for answers

OZERA, Ukraine (AP) — Tetiana Boikiv watched from the cellar doorway as the Russian soldiers questioned the man she called her big, big love. They took him away, and she never saw him again. While it is Bucha that has captured the world’s attention, the atrocities there are part of a trail of violence that has spread far and wide. Much of the violence was systemic, not random, conceived and implemented within the command structures of the Russian military, an investigation by The Associated Press and Frontline found. Ukrainian prosecutors say they will address every crime committed in this war, but they are scrambling to triage more than 40,000 war crimes investigations. That left Boikiv on her own to find her husband.

Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking frustration

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall of sleep apnea machines is expected to drag into next year. That's caused frustration for U.S. patients and led federal officials to consider rare legal steps to speed the replacement effort. Dutch manufacturer Philips has recalled more than 5 million machines worldwide due to foam that can deteriorate, releasing potentially harmful byproducts. While customers were supposed to receive new machines within a year, the company says shipments will continue into 2023. That's left many U.S. patients to choose between using a recalled device or trying other risky remedies. U.S. regulators have warned they may take the unprecedented step of ordering Philips to step up its effort.

Review: 'Wendell & Wild' is a dark and cold animated ride

Just in time for Halloween comes a film that isn’t afraid to lean into the darkness, one frame at a time. In the first five minutes of “Wendell & Wild,” our teen heroine loses her parents in a car accident, her town is economically gutted and she ends up in the back of a prison bus, her legs shackled and her hands cuffed. This is cold stuff, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy. Director Henry Selick’s return to stop-motion animation is icy and his script with Jordan Peele is equally chilly, a place where alienation, backstabbing and plots abound. The PG-13 film hits Netflix on Friday.

Boston, Clark headline AP women's hoops All-America team

Aliyah Boston of South Carolina and Caitlin Clark of Iowa are unanimous choices for The Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-America team. Both were selected on every ballot by the 30-member national media panel that chooses the Top 25 each week. Seniors Haley Jones of Stanford, Ashley Joens of Iowa State and Elizabeth Kitley of Virginia Tech were also selected as well as sophomore Aneesah Morrow of DePaul.