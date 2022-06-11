AP News Summary at 2:30 a.m. EDT

1/6 panel: Told repeatedly he lost, Trump refused to go

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump was told over and over again: There was no voting fraud that could have tipped the 2020 presidential election. But in the eight weeks after losing to Joe Biden, the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged 2020 election. When that failed, he called the mob to the Capitol on Jan. 6. The House panel investigating the attack is expected to flesh out Trump's scheme to overturn Biden’s victory when its hearings resume Monday. Biden called the attack “one of the darkest chapters in our nation's history."

Salvadoran women jailed for abortion warn US of total ban

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador has one of the world’s strictest abortion laws, banning the procedure in all circumstances including cases of rape, incest, fetal malformation and risk to a pregnant woman's life. The country is particularly set apart by its aggressive prosecutions — often women who merely miscarry are accused of killing their fetuses and locked up for years or even decades for murder. Overwhelmingly, women who suffer that fate are young, poor and live in rural areas. Abortion rights activists say El Salvador should be a cautionary tale for what could happen in the United States if its Supreme Court overturns the constitutional right to abortion.

Kavanaugh incident could lead to more security for judges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man armed with a machete once broke into Stephen Breyer’s vacation home in the Caribbean and took $1,000. Ruth Bader Ginsburg had her purse snatched on a Washington street. David Souter was assaulted by several men while jogging. Supreme Court justices have not been immune to violent crime. But this week’s incident at Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s suburban Washington home, where authorities said a man armed with a gun and knife threatened to kill the justice, reflects a heightened level of potential danger. One proposal pending in Congress would provide additional security measures for the justices. Another would offer more privacy and protection for all federal judges.

Key moments from the Jan. 6 committee's video of the riot

In launching its case to the American public, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection made a central argument: Look at the tape. The centerpiece of Thursday night’s hearing was a video reconstruction of the attack on the Capitol. Over 10 minutes, it went point by point, showing the rioters overwhelming and beating police officers as the mob broke into the building to stop the certification of Donald Trump’s election loss. The video had a powerful impact inside the hearing room and among Democrats. Meanwhile, many Republicans downplayed the new footage or didn’t watch it at all.

Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve to help the country push back Moscow’s aggression. The U.S. and its allies have given billions of dollars in weaponry to Ukraine. Europe has taken in millions of people displaced by the war. And there has been unprecedented unity in post-World War II Europe in imposing sanctions on President Vladimir Putin and his country. But as the shock of the Feb. 24 invasion subsides, analysts say the Kremlin could exploit a dragged-out, entrenched conflict and possible waning interest by the West that might lead to pressuring Ukraine into a settlement.

Thousands rally for gun reform after surge in mass shootings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of protestors are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., Saturday and in separate demonstrations around the country as part of a renewed push for nationwide gun control. Motivated by a fresh surge in mass shootings, protestors say lawmakers must take note of shifting public opinion and finally enact sweeping reforms. The second March for Our Lives rally is expected to draw around 50,000 demonstrators to the Washington Monument. That’s far less than the original 2018 march, which filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people. This time, organizers are focusing on holding smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

Survivor of abusive facility searches for lost Korean roots

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Joo-Rei Mathieson was one of the lucky kids, escaping a brutal South Korean facility where thousands of children and adults — mostly grabbed off the streets — were enslaved and often killed, raped and beaten in the 1970s and 1980s. But she then slipped into an international adoption system that separated thousands of Korean children from their families as a way to enrich military leaders. Nearly four decades after her adoption by Canadian parents in 1984, Mathieson is now on a mission to discover her biological roots and find her Korean parents if they are alive.

US: China's military activity around Taiwan threatens region

SINGAPORE (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has stressed American support for Taiwan, suggesting at Asia’s premier defense forum that recent Chinese military activity around the self-governing island threatens to change the status quo. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on Saturday, Austin noted a “steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan,” including almost daily military flights near the island by the People’s Republic of China. “Our policy hasn’t changed, but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be true for the PRC,” he said. Austin said Washington remains committed to the “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei.

Judge blocks Texas investigating families of trans youth

A Texas judge has temporarily blocked the state from investigating families of transgender children who have received gender confirming care. The judge on Friday issued a temporary restraining order halting the state's investigations of three families who sued. The order also prevents the state from opening any similar investigations against members of the LGBTQ advocacy group PFLAG Inc. The ruling comes about a month after the Texas Supreme Court allowed the state to investigate parents of transgender youth for child abuse while blocking the investigation of one family that had sued.

Curry scores 43 to beat Boston, Warriors tie NBA Finals 2-2

BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 43 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The series returns to San Francisco knotted at two games apiece. Curry added 10 rebounds and made a pair of baskets during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run that turned a four-point Boston edge into a 100-94 Golden State lead. The Celtics missed six straight shots during that span. Andrew Wiggins had 17 points and 16 boards for the Warriors, who will host Game 5 on Monday night. Jayson Tatum had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Boston.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0