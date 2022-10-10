AP News Summary at 2:30 p.m. EDT

Russia unleashes biggest attacks in Ukraine in months

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has retaliated for what it claimed was a Ukrainian terrorist attack on a critical bridge by unleashing its biggest and most widespread attacks against Ukraine in months. The lethal barrage Monday against multiple cities smashed civilian targets. It killed at least 11 people, knocked out power and water, and shattered cars and buildings. Ukraine’s Emergency Service said 64 people were wounded across the country in the morning attacks — the biggest and broadest since the early days of the war. One Russian missile hit a playground in downtown Kyiv and another struck a central building of a university. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks aimed to inflict the most damage on civilians.

Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Southwest Florida is looking ahead toward the long slog of recovering from a rare direct hit by a major hurricane. The major search for victims of Hurricane Ian ended over the weekend, and residents return to a decimated Fort Myers Beach. An army of 42,000 utility workers has restored electricity to more than 2.5 million businesses and homes. But having power isn't much use to people whose mobile homes were flooded and are likely a total loss. Gov. Ron DeSantis says at least some of the roadmap for a way forward may come from the Florida Panhandle, which was crushed by Hurricane Michael four years ago.

GOP makes push to weaken Democrats' grip on Texas border

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — Texas Democrats are embarking on another October blitz in pursuit of flipping America’s big red state. But Republicans are making an aggressive play to win races along Texas' mostly Hispanic southern border in November's midterms. The rare sight of contested races on the Texas border has widened cracks in an important Democratic stronghold after former President Donald Trump’s significant gains with Hispanic voters in the 2020 election. Republican Rep. Maya Flores’ victory in a special election this year reflected the shifting ground. She is running against Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene rises from GOP fringe to front

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene once was shunned as a political pariah for her extremist rhetoric. Now the Georgia Republican is being welcomed by House Republicans into the fold. Recently, Greene was front and center as Republican House leader Kevin McCarthy unveiled the House GOP's midterm campaign agenda in Pennsylvania. She joined Donald Trump at a rally in Michigan. Greene spent her first term stripped of committee assignments by Democrats over her rhetoric. But if Republicans win the House majority in the November election, Greene is poised to become an influential player. She tells The Associated Press that impeaching President Joe Biden tops her agenda.

Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s not just old people who will get what’s expected to be the largest cost-of-living adjustment in Social Security benefits in 40 years. About 4 million children receive benefits and an untold number of others will feel the impact because they’re being cared for by Social Security beneficiaries, sometimes their grandparents. The Social Security COLA will be announced Thursday, and analysts expect it to be around 9% or even higher. Coupled with a decline in the Medicare Part B premium, the Social Security boost will put more money in the hands of the 70 million Americans who receive benefits, including the growing number of grandparents caring for their grandchildren.

United Methodists are breaking up in a slow-motion schism

The United Methodist Church, long a mainstay of the American religious scene, is beginning to fracture. Hundreds of churches have already disaffiliated from the denomination this year, with hundreds more moving toward the exits. Many plan to join the newly created Global Methodist Church, formed by conservatives frustrated by continued defiance of denominational bans on same-sex marriages and the ordaining of openly LGBTQ pastors. So far the majority of congregations are staying, but several of the largest are planning to leave. The breakup comes amid mutual accusations of hardball tactics and spreading falsehoods.

A personal reckoning, and the truth comes out of the closet

As a journalist, his job is to report about the truth. But personally, for many years, he had been purposely hiding it to protect himself. His journey out of the closet has taken decades. Now 57, he is still sharing his truth about his sexuality. The journey hasn’t ended; indeed, it’s just beginning as he now lives his life as the man he believes he was meant to be.

Questionable roughing the passer calls raise more questions

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was on the wrong end of a disputed roughing the passer call after he sacked Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Atlanta’s 21-15 loss at Tampa Bay. The questionable penalty that benefited Brady and the Buccaneers raised more concerns about interpretations of the rule. It was the second straight week referee Jerome Boger made the critical call late in the game on a play that didn’t seem to warrant a flag. Last week, it helped the Buffalo Bills on a drive that ended with Tyler Bass kicking a 21-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. This time, it allowed the Buccaneers to extend the final drive and eventually run out the clock.

'Bucket list': White House garden tours prune a US divide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thirty-thousand people are estimated to have poured through the gates of the White House for an annual weekend fall garden tour. Saturday and Sunday's event offered the tour for anyone up for standing in line for a free ticket. The event is a throwback to the days when the White House and its grounds were more open to the public — like when Andrew Jackson threw open the doors in 1837 for anyone who wanted a hunk of a giant donated cheese. The National Park Service says the roughly 220-year-old White House gardens are the oldest continuously maintained landscape in the United States.

New this week: 'Halloween Ends,' 'Rosaline' and The 1975

This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from The 1975 and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some sort of conclusion to the Michael Myers saga with the arrival of the horror thriller “Halloween Ends” and a new TV spin-off from the “Supernatural” franchise. ”Booksmart” star Kaitlyn Dever lends her comedic skills to “Rosaline,” a cheeky twist on the “Romeo and Juliet” story focused on Romeo’s briefly mentioned ex. And “High School,” the 2019 memoir by indie pop duo and twins Tegan and Sara Quin has been adapted for an eponymously named series set in 1990s Canada for the Amazon Freevee service.