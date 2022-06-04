AP News Summary at 2:38 p.m. EDT

Teachers after Texas attack: ‘None of us are built for this'

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — When graduation balloons popped inside a West Virginia high school, a teacher had to reassure students who ducked for cover that the noise did not come from gunfire. Their reaction showed how the world has changed in recent years — even for teachers who never experienced school shootings firsthand. The teacher was Jessica Salfia, whose mother is also a West Virginia teacher and found herself staring down a student with a gun in her own classroom seven years ago. She was hailed for her role in helping bring the incident to a peaceful end. Already asked to be guidance counselors, social workers and surrogate parents, teachers are sometimes called on to be protectors, too.

American spy agencies review their misses on Ukraine, Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence agencies have begun a review of how they judge the will and ability of foreign governments to fight. American spy services underestimated Ukraine's will to fight while overestimating Russia's ability to overrun its neighbor, even as those agencies accurately predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would order an invasion. The agencies now face bipartisan pressure to review what they got wrong beforehand, especially after their mistakes in judging Afghanistan last year. U.S. intelligence continues to have a critical role in Ukraine, and as the White House ramps up weapons deliveries to Ukraine, officials are trying to predict what Putin might see as escalatory and the U.S. is seeking to avoid a direct war with Russia.

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

ZHYTOMYR, Ukraine (AP) — President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

Two future kings set to honor Elizabeth at Jubilee concert

LONDON (AP) — Crowds are gathering outside Buckingham Palace for a special concert where two future monarchs will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II. Saturday is the third day of the Platinum Jubilee extravaganza marking Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen’s son and grandson, will address a live audience of 22,000 and millions more watching on television. The event featuring Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Queen and Adam Lambert will take place in a temporary amphitheater outside the palace. The 96-year-old monarch, who is having mobility problems, is expected to miss the evening outdoor event. She opted not to attend the Epsom Derby horse race on Saturday.

Abbott restarts baby formula plant linked to contamination

WASHINGTON (AP) — Abbott says it's restarted production at the Michigan factory that's tied to the ongoing baby formula shortage. The plant has been closed since February due to contamination, and that's led to nationwide supply problems for formulas needed to feed infants. The reopening isn't expected to have an immediate affect on availability. Abbott says it'll prioritize production of its specialty formulas for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems. The company says it'll take about three weeks before new formula from the plant begins showing up on store shelves. The plant’s reopening is one of several actions expected to improve supplies, including federal deliveries of imported formula from overseas.

Shootings expose divisions on gun issue in faith communities

The recent surge of mass shootings in America has led to debates in faith communities over what is “pro-life.” Those advocating for more gun regulation are challenging conservative Christians pushing to abolish abortion and grant unlimited access to guns. Those who disagree insist the nation doesn’t have a “gun problem” but a “sin problem.” The partisan divides on abortion and gun rights are even starker after the recent mass shootings in New York, California and Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court is also expected to issue a ruling that could overturn legal abortion at the federal level.

Online pro-gun extremism: 'Cool for active shooter stuff'

As Americans reel from mass shootings, law enforcement officials and experts on extremism are taking increasing notice of the sprawling online space devoted to guns and gun rights. That includes gun forums, tactical training videos, websites that sell unregistered gun kits and social media platforms where far-right gun owners swap practical tips and talk of dark plots to take their weapons. It’s an ecosystem rich with potential recruits for extremist groups exploiting the often blurry line separating traditional support for a Constitutional right from militant anti-government movements that embrace racism and violence.

Woman buoyed by support after viral pastor confrontation

An Indiana woman says she has felt "overwhelming support" from people all over the world after she confronted her pastor. She says he started a years-long sexual relationship with her when she was 16 and he was in his late 30s. The video of her May 22 confrontation has been viewed on Facebook nearly a million times. Pastor John B. Lowe II resigned from New Life Christian Church & World Outreach in Warsaw, Indiana. He had confessed to “adultery” at the May 22 service. She then took the microphone and said it began when she was a teen and that she carried the secret shame for years until now.

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to the Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Backed from frontlines, Ukraine tries to seal World Cup spot

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — The Ukrainian footballers exempted from military service are trying to complete the mission to lead their country to the World Cup. Hanging in their locker room in Cardiff will be a flag sent by soldiers to inspire them to victory in the playoff final against Wales on Sunday. Since Ukraine beat Scotland in the playoff semifinal on Wednesday, the players have continued to exchange messages with friends on the frontlines of a homeland at war for more than 100 days.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0