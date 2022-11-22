AP News Summary at 2:33 a.m. EST

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Rescuers are searching for bodies and survivors in the rubble of buildings that collapsed in an earthquake that killed at least 162 people on Indonesia’s main island of Java and injured hundreds more, overwhelming hospitals. Excavators, trucks and other heavy equipment sent overnight Tuesday reached the hardest-hit city of Cianjur, south of Jakarta. The city was near the epicenter of magnitude 5.6 temblor Monday afternoon, which sent terrified residents fleeing into the streets, some covered in blood and debris. One woman told The Associated Press when the earthquake hit, her home started “shaking like it was dancing” and she barely escaped with her family. More than 300 people were seriously hurt and at least 600 suffered minor injuries. It's not clear how many are missing.

Fire kills 38 at industrial wholesaler in central China

BEIJING (AP) — A fire has killed 38 people at an industrial wholesaler in central China's Henan province. A district government in the city of Anyang said two other people were injured. More than 200 rescuers and firefighters responded to the fire that took four hours to extinguish Monday evening. No word was given on the cause of the fire or how so many employees were killed. China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fueled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials. Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it wholesaled in a wide range of industrial goods including chemicals.

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

Ukraine to civilians: Leave liberated areas before winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are evacuating civilians from liberated areas in the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. They fear that infrastructure damage is too severe for people to endure the winter without power, heat and water. The World Health Organization warned that millions in Ukraine face a “life-threatening” winter. Also Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his wife made a rare joint public appearance to observe a moment of silence at a Kyiv memorial for those killed in Ukraine's pro-European Union protests in 2014. And the International Atomic Energy Agency reported that shelling of Europe's largest nuclear power planthad not damaged key equipment and identified no nuclear safety concerns.

Insurgency, neglect hurt flood relief in Pakistani province

GANDAKHA, Pakistan (AP) — Residents of Pakistan's poorest province, Baluchistan, say they are being neglected in recovery efforts after last summer's devastating floods. Around 75% of Baluchistan's population was affected by the flood, the highest proportion of any province in the country. Yet recovery has been slower. Fields remain underwater. Local volunteers are stepping in to help as outside relief lags. International aid groups have been struggled to get in, because of government red tape and security concerns amid a long-time insurgency, and much of the pre-flood infrastructure has been washed away, further hampering aid efforts.

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — For conflict-ravaged nations, climate change is an added disaster. In many Middle Eastern and African nations, climatic shocks killed hundreds and displaced thousands every year, causing worsening food shortages. With limited resources, they also are among the world’s poorest and most vulnerable to climate change impacts. But they have no or little access to climate financing. The United Nations’ climate conference, which wrapped up Sunday in Egypt, established a fund to help poor countries hit hard by climate change. But conflict-hit countries are unlikely to receive funds because they lack stable governments.

Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s spy agency has told lawmakers that the daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child. There's been intense speculation about Kim's motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world last week. On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” North Korea’s state media didn’t disclose the age, name and other details but it was the first time she was mentioned. According to one lawmaker, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service assessed she is Kim’s second child.

Wave of sex abuse lawsuits seen as NY opens door for victims

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Sexual assault victims in New York are getting a one-time opportunity to sue their abusers under a new law expected to bring a wave of litigation against prison guards, middle managers, doctors and prominent figures including former President Donald Trump. Starting Thursday, New York will waive the normal deadlines for lawsuits over sex crimes for one year. That will enable survivors to seek compensation for assaults that happened decades ago. A lawsuit against Trump is expected from E. Jean Carroll, a writer who says the Republican raped her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump denies the allegation.