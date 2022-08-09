AP News Summary at 2:33 p.m. EDT

FBI's search of Trump's Florida estate: Why now?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI’s unprecedented search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence is ricocheting around government, politics and a polarized country. Trump and his allies are complaining, and others are wondering Tuesday why the Justice Department — notably cautious under Attorney General Merrick Garland — decided to take such a drastic step. The FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records there from the White House. That’s according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation. Trump says agents opened a safe at his home, and he likens their search to “prosecutorial misconduct.”

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Powerful explosions have rocked a Russian air base in Crimea, and authorities say at least one person was killed and several others wounded. Russia’s Defense Ministry says that munitions blew up at the Saki base and that the installation was not shelled. It said no warplanes were damaged. But Ukrainian social networks are abuzz with speculation that it was hit by Ukrainian-fired long-range missiles. Ukrainian authorities have not commented. It the base was, in fact, struck by the Ukrainians, it would mark the first known major attack on a Russian military site on the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Serena Williams says 'countdown has begun' to retirement

Serena Williams says she is preparing to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine. Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.” Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open. The year’s last Grand Slam event begins in New York on Aug. 29.

Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing. The measure is part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. The Tuesday morning signing ceremony in the Rose Garden ceremony comes as Biden looks to highlight a new law that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry. The aim is to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods. The White House says Micron is announcing a $40 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing of memory chips. Qualcomm and GlobalFoundries are announcing a $4.2 billion expansion of an upstate New York chip plant.

Ilhan Omar faces centrist rival; open House seat in Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the biggest stars of the left, congresswoman Ilhan Omar, is facing a challenge from the center in her primary in Minnesota on Tuesday. In Vermont, Democrats will choose a nominee for an open U.S. House seat who will likely make history as the first woman to represent the state in Congress. In Wisconsin, Democratic Rep. Ron Kind's retirement opens up a congressional seat in a district that has been trending Republican. Minnesota is holding a special election to fill the remaining months of the term of Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died of cancer in February. Voters will also be picking nominees for a full term representing Hagedorn's district.

'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy

The birds no longer sing. The cows die. And if the people in this northern Myanmar forest complain, they too face the threat of death from militias. This forest is the source of key metallic elements known as rare earths, often called the vitamins of the modern world. Rare earths turn up in everything from hard drives to elevators, and are vital to the fast-growing field of green energy. But an AP investigation found their cost is environmental destruction, the theft of land and the funneling of money to brutal militias. The AP tied rare earths from Myanmar to the supply chains of 78 companies. Nearly all who responded said they took environmental protection and human rights seriously.

Taiwan warns China drills show ambitions beyond island

PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan has warned that Chinese military drills aren’t just a rehearsal for an invasion of the self-governing island but also reflect ambitions to control large swaths of the western Pacific. The warning came as Taipei conducted its own exercises Tuesday to underscore it’s ready to defend itself. Angered by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit to Taiwan, China has sent military ships and planes across the midline that separates the two sides in the Taiwan Strait. It has also launched missiles into waters surrounding the island. The drills began Thursday. They have disrupted flights and shipping in one of the busiest zones for global trade.

Vatican cardinal honors Jewish convert, tells his own story

ROME (AP) — A Vatican cardinal has marked the 80th anniversary of the gas chamber killing of the Jewish-born Catholic convert Edith Stein. Cardinal Michael Czerny celebrated a Mass near the former Auschwitz death camp. He also told the story of his own family’s Jewish origins in the former Czechoslovakia and their fate under the Nazis. Czerny is one of cardinals most closely associated with Pope Francis’ pontificate. A Jesuit who ministered in El Salvador, Czerny heads the Vatican office responsible for Francis’ priority portfolios of migration, the environment, development and social justice. He said in his homily Tuesday that the anniversary of Stein's killing forces the world to not forget.

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday's news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and a newly revealed memoir by the woman. Leflore County District Attorney Dewayne Richardson says the grand jury determined that there was not sufficient evidence to indict Carolyn Bryant Donham. Charges of both kidnaping and manslaughter were considered. The news that the grand jury had declined to charge Donham makes it increasingly unlikely that she will ever be prosecuted for her role in the events that led to Till’s death.

Kenan Thompson of 'SNL' to host Sept. 12 Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Veteran “Saturday Night Live” cast member Kenan Thompson will host next month’s Emmy Awards. Thompson calls it “ridiculously exciting” to be part of the ceremony honoring TV's best. Thompson has been with NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” since 2003, earning a trio of Emmy supporting acting nods. He won a trophy in 2018 as co-writer of the lyrics for “Come Back, Barack,” featured on “SNL.” Last year, Thompson earned a lead acting nomination for his sitcom “Kenan,” which NBC canceled in May after two seasons. The Emmy ceremony will air live on NBC on Sept. 12. Top nominees include “Succession,” “Squid Game” and “Ted Lasso.”