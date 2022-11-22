AP News Summary at 2:34 p.m. EST

'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An army veteran who helped subdue the gunman at a gay club in Colorado Springs credits his military training and instincts in helping him disarm the attacker. Rich Fierro told reporters Monday how he grabbed the gunman's body armor and began punching him. Authorities say Fierro and another man, Thomas James, stopped the shooter after he began spraying bullets inside Club Q on Saturday night. The rampage killed five people and wounded 17. His daughter's boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those fatally shot.

Indonesia quake survivor grieves 11 relatives as he rebuilds

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — Enjot was tending his cows in the hills around his home when the earth shook, toppling his home, badly hurting his sister-in-law and her two children and killing 11 other relatives. The 45-year-old is one of the thousands of Indonesians reeling from Monday’s 5.6 magnitude quake, which killed hundreds of people, hurt thousands and disrupted untold numbers of lives. Enjot, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, now spends his days rebuilding his life and visiting his sister-in-law and her kids in an overwhelmed hospital.

'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for horrific winter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say Ukraine could face rolling blackouts through March because Russian airstrikes have caused what they call “colossal” damage to the power grid. To cope in the harsh winter, authorities are urging Ukrainians to stock up on supplies and evacuate hard-hit areas. Russia has been pummeling Ukraine’s power grid and other infrastructure for weeks. That onslaught has caused widespread blackouts and deprived millions of Ukrainians of electricity, heat and water. The head of Ukraine's power grid operator says the attacks have damaged practically every thermal and hydroelectric power plant. In another development, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced $4.5 billion in aid to bolster Ukraine's economic stability and support core government services.

Ronaldo to leave Manchester United 'with immediate effect'

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Manchester United says Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Premier League club “with immediate effect.” The 37-year-old forward conducted an explosive interview on the eve of the World Cup. He criticized manager Erik ten Hag and the club’s owners. United said last week that it had “initiated appropriate steps” in response to Ronaldo’s comments. United says the club “thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.”

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years. But holding on to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in Georgia’s runoff next month could be crucial to their success. If Warnock wins the runoff against Republican Herschel Walker, Democrats will have 51 seats. That would make legislating a lot easier than in the current 50-50 Senate, the narrowest possible balance of power. For the last two years, Democrats have had to rely on Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. The seat would give Democrats the ability to pass bills while losing one vote and likely an extra member on committees.

A rail strike looms and impact on US economy could be broad

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — American consumers and nearly every industry will be affected if freight trains grind to a halt next month. One of the biggest rail unions rejected its deal Monday over concerns about demanding schedules and the lack of paid sick time. The U.S. hasn't seen an extended rail strike in a century. Many businesses only have a few days’ worth of raw materials and space for finished goods. If a strike goes past a few days, makers of food, fuel, cars and chemicals would all feel the squeeze, as would their customers. That’s not to mention the commuters who would be left stranded because many passenger railroads use tracks owned by the freight railroads.

Driver faces charges in connection with Apple store crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a man was arraigned Tuesday on charges that he crashed his SUV through the front window of an Apple store in Massachusetts. Monday's crash in Hingham, southeast of Boston, killed one person and injured many others. Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned Tuesday morning. Rein told police his right foot became stuck on the accelerator. The court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and reckless operation of a motor vehicle. The person who died has been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Apple says he was supporting recent construction at the store.

Bison's relocation to Native lands revives a spiritual bond

BULL HOLLOW, Okla. (AP) — Bison nearly vanished from the Great Plains. Decades later, there's a nationwide resurgence of Indigenous tribes seeking to reconnect with the humpbacked, shaggy-haired animals that occupy a crucial place in centuries-old tradition and belief. Since 1992 the federally chartered InterTribal Buffalo Council has helped relocate surplus bison. The come locations such as Badlands, Yellowstone and Grand Canyon National Parks to 82 member tribes in 20 states. Collectively, they are managing over 20,000 of the animals on their lands. One prominent Native leader says the goal is “to restore buffalo back to Indian country for that cultural and spiritual connection that Indigenous people have with the buffalo.”

Taylor Swift ticket trouble could drive political engagement

On the heels of a messy ticket rollout for Taylor Swift’s first tour in years, fans are angry. They’re also energized against Ticketmaster. While researchers agree that there’s no way to tell how long the energy could last, the outrage shows a way for young people to become more politically engaged through fan culture. This isn’t even the first time a fandom or an artist has targeted Ticketmaster. And Swifties say it's not just about getting a ticket. The ticket debacle has spurred broader conversations about economic inequality and political action.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.