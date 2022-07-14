AP News Summary at 2:35 a.m. EDT

Israeli politics a chaotic backdrop for Biden's visit

JERUSALEM (AP) — President Joe Biden will seek to bolster cooperation between the United States, Israel and other countries during his first full day in the Middle East. His schedule Thursday involves meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and a joint news conference. Lapid represents an interim government that was formed when the previous coalition collapsed, and he's seeking a full term in November, when Israel holds its fifth election in less than four years. Although Biden will likely be cautious about showing favoritism, his appearances with Lapid could burnish Lapid's image during a politically chaotic time in the country.

Sri Lanka waits in confusion, anger for president to resign

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Confused and angry, Sri Lankans are still waiting for their embattled president to resign after he fled the country amid an economic meltdown and political chaos. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives on Wednesday and made his prime minister acting president in his absence. That has further roiled passions among a public that blames Rajapaksa for the economic crisis and believes Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe protected him. Protesters have occupied the presidential palace and the prime minister's office to press their demands for a new government. Late on Wednesday night, crowds also gathered outside the Parliament.

In Ukraine war, a race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Never in the history of warfare have drones been used as intensively as in Ukraine, where they often play an outsized role in who lives and dies. Russians and Ukrainians alike depend heavily on unmanned aerial vehicles to pinpoint enemy positions and guide their hellish artillery strikes. But after months of fighting, the drone fleets of both sides are depleted. The demand for off-the-shelf consumer models remains intense in Ukraine, as do efforts to modify amateur drones to make them more resistant to jamming. Both sides are crowdfunding to replace battlefield losses. Drone footage has come to define much of the public view of the war in Ukraine.

Masks could return to Los Angeles as COVID surges nationwide

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New omicron variants are again driving hospital admissions and deaths higher in recent weeks, causing states and cities to rethink their responses to COVID-19 and the White House to step up efforts to alert the public. Some experts say the warnings are too little, too late. The highly transmissible variants have shown a remarkable ability to get around the protection offered by vaccination. Health officials say Los Angeles County, home to 10 million residents, is facing a return to a broad indoor mask mandate later this month if current trends in hospital admissions continue.

Capitol riot hearings raise questions of presidential power

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee's investigation of the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to the U.S. Capitol insurrection is raising questions about former President Donald Trump’s role and whether he committed crimes. The various schemes and talking points that witnesses have revealed also highlight what a president has the authority to do. Government and legal experts say the bigger question is whether further limits can be put on presidential authority to make sure there are no repeats of 2020.

Uvalde video raises more calls for police accountability

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Newly released video of a hallway outside classrooms at a Texas elementary school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers is renewing questions about police accountability. Nearly 80 minutes of surveillance video from Robb Elementary School on May 24 show heavily armed police officers lingering in the hallway for more than an hour before confronting the gunman. Some Uvalde residents at a City Council meeting Tuesday shouted questions about whether officers on the scene were still on the payroll after the video was made public. Local and state officials have urged to let investigations play out.

Trump, Hogan fight emerges in Maryland's GOP governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and Maryland's Republican governor, Larry Hogan, aren’t waiting until 2024 to fight over the future of the GOP. The term-limited governor is encouraging GOP voters to rally behind gubernatorial candidate Kelly Schulz, who served in his administration. Trump is backing a state legislator, Dan Cox, who has endorsed Trump's lies that the 2020 election was stolen. The dynamics have turned next week’s GOP primary for governor into a proxy battle between Trump and Hogan. The former president and the governor offer vastly different visions of the party’s future as they eye presidential runs in 2024.

Personal connections show lawyer Alex Murdaugh's downfall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The downfall of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh can be traced through people whose lives crossed his. There was his wife, found dead along with their youngest son in June 2021. That led to a half-dozen investigations into his finances. There is the 19-year-old woman killed in a boating crash. Prosecutors say Murdaugh's slain son was drunk and drove the boat into a bridge pier. A wrongful death lawsuit by the teen's family threatened to expose Murdaugh's schemes to steal money from his law firm and clients. There also was the Murdaugh housekeeper, who died in a fall, and the one-time client who prosecutors say ran a drug and money laundering scheme with the disbarred attorney.

AP PHOTOS: Did you see it? Supermoon graces skies worldwide

Did you catch the supermoon? There was a full moon Wednesday night, and at the same time, the moon was closer to Earth than usual. That combo is called a supermoon. The close proximity to Earth can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, if the skies are clear. One name for July's full moon is the “Buck moon." The name is a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks. The full moon last month was also considered a supermoon.