AP News Summary at 2:35 a.m. EST

China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities have eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed their severe “zero-COVID” strategy after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The protests are the most widespread display of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. The city of Beijing announced it would no longer set up gates to block access to apartment compounds. That followed a deadly fire last week that set off demonstrations following angry questions about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by locked doors or other controls. The ruling party newspaper People's Daily defended “zero COVID,” saying it has “withstood the test of practice.”

Surgeons work by flashlight as Ukraine power grid battered

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Devastating Russian strikes in Ukraine have cut off power to many hospitals. Power outages have strained and disrupted the country’s health care system, already battered by years of corruption, mismanagement, the COVID-19 pandemic and nine months of war. Scheduled operations are being postponed; patient records are unavailable because of internet outages; and paramedics have had to use flashlights to examine patients in darkened apartments. The World Health Organization said last week that Ukraine’s health system is facing “its darkest days in the war so far,” amid the growing energy crisis, the onset of cold winter weather and other challenges.

Arizona counties face deadline to certify 2022 election

PHOENIX (AP) — Six Arizona counties will decide Monday whether to certify 2022 election results. Some Republicans are pushing officials not to officially approve a vote count that had Democrats winning for U.S. Senate, governor and other statewide races. Election results have largely been certified without issue in jurisdictions across the country. That’s not been the case in Arizona, which was a hotbed for efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the the 2020 election and push false narratives of fraud. Two Republican-controlled Arizona counties have voted not to certify. They deferred a final decision until Monday, the last day it’s allowed under state law.

City to hold vigil honoring those killed in Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — The city of Chesapeake, Virginia, has scheduled a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a Walmart store. Monday evening's remembrance comes six days after the rampage that claimed six lives in the city of about 250,000 people near the Virginia coast. Six others were wounded. The rampage marked the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days after a person opened fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs. Police said the shooter at the Walmart was a supervisor. He left behind a note that claimed he was harassed and pushed to the brink by a perception his phone was hacked. He died at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Ronaldo gets rematch with Uruguay

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo gets his rematch four years after Uruguay knocked his Portugal team out of the World Cup. The match Monday gives Ronaldo a chance to avenge Portugal’s loss to Uruguay in Russia four years ago, even if it doesn’t carry the same stakes. Uruguay’s 2-1 win knocked Portugal out of the World Cup. The most Monday’s group stage match can do for Portugal is advance Ronaldo into the round of 16 for the fourth time in his career. Meanwhile, Brazil plays Switzerland without star Neymar, who injured his ankle in Brazil's opening match. Cameroon faces Serbia and Ghana can be eliminated if it loses to South Korea.

Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood is expected to plead guilty to killing 10 people and wounding three others. Payton Gendron is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court on Monday. Lawyers for the victims' families say that they were told weeks ago that Gendron plans to plead guilty to all counts in a 25-count grand jury indictment that includes a charge of domestic terrorism motivated by hate. That charge carries a life sentence upon conviction. The 19-year-old also faces separate federal hate crime charges that could carry a possible death sentence.

McCarthy's pursuit of speaker's gavel comes at a high cost

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is in the fight of his political life as he seeks enough GOP backing to become the next speaker of the House. The California congressman is grinding through the promises and proposals, cajoling and deal-making necessary to win over reluctant colleagues. He needs at least 218 votes to become Democrat Nancy Pelosi's successor. The overtures McCarthy is making include the symbolic and the substantive, but often come with a political cost. For example, he's promised to restore the committee assignments of a far-right Republican, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene, and take them away from some high-profile Democrats. McCarthy remains confident of garnering enough support, saying that “we'll get there.”

Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two people were extricated from a small plane early Monday in Maryland, several hours after they crashed into power lines, causing widespread outages in the surrounding county. Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane was secured to the tower at 12:16 a.m. and the first occupant was removed from the plane at 12:25 a.m. The second occupant was out at 12:36 a.m. He said both men suffered “serious injuries” from the crash and that hypothermia was also an issue. Both men were transported to local trauma centers with non-life threatening injuries, Goldstein said. The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine plane crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m.

What headline? 'Gaslighting' Merriam-Webster's word of 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Merriam-Webster has chosen “gaslighting” as its word of the year for 2022. Lookups for “gaslighting” on the dictionary company's website increased this year by 1,740% over 2021. Merriam-Webster's Peter Sokolowski tells The Associated Press exclusively ahead of Monday's unveiling that lookups were pervasive all year long. Typically there's a single event that drives searches. The word refers to a form of psychological coercion. Merriam-Webster, chooses its word of the year based solely on data. Sokolowski and his team weed out evergreen words most commonly looked up to gauge which word received a significant bump over the year before.

Sibling unease dogs Prince William's 'Earthshot' US trip

LONDON (AP) — Prince William and the Princess of Wales will make their first trip to the U.S. in eight years this week, hoping to focus attention on their Earthshot Prize for environmental innovators. But the trip will likely be dogged by tensions with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, who have criticized Britain’s royal family in the American media. William and his wife, Catherine, will travel to Boston on Wednesday for three days of public engagements before announcing the prize winners on Friday. Boston, birthplace of John F. Kennedy, was chosen to host the second annual prize ceremony because the late president’s 1962 “moonshot” speech inspired the prince and his partners to set a similar goal for finding solutions to climate change and other environmental problems by 2030.