AP News Summary at 2:35 p.m. EDT

Trump executive pleads guilty in tax case, agrees to testify

NEW YORK (AP) — A top executive at former President Donald Trump’s family business has pleaded guilty to evading taxes. The deal could potentially make him a star witness against the company at a trial this fall. Longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg admitted at a court hearing Thursday that he dodged taxes on lavish fringe benefits he got from the company. Weisselberg, who was removed from the CFO role after his arrest last year, is the only person to face criminal charges so far in the Manhattan district attorney’s long-running investigation of the company’s business practices. It is accused of helping some employees avoid income taxes by failing to report their full compensation. Trump is not charged in the case.

Vance's anti-drug charity enlisted doctor echoing Big Pharma

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — When bestselling author JD Vance founded “Our Ohio Renewal” a day after the 2016 presidential election, he promoted the charity as a vehicle for helping solve the scourge of opioid addiction he’d lamented in his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” But Vance shuttered the nonprofit last year and closed its foundation in May, shortly after he clinched the Republican nomination for Senate in Ohio. An Associated Press review finds that the charity’s most notable accomplishment — sending an addiction specialist to Ohio’s Appalachian region for a yearlong residency — was tainted by ties among the doctor, the institute that employed her and Purdue Pharma, the manufacturer of OxyContin. Vance’s campaign says the nonprofit is on temporary hold during Vance’s Senate run.

Breathing room for Biden: Big summer wins ease 2024 doubts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden insists he intends to seek reelection in 2024. A series of legislative and policy wins have lately made it easier to believe him — or at least have temporarily quieted questions on the topic. That’s a departure from mere weeks ago, when some top Democrats were struggling with questions about whether the oldest president in American history trying for four more years in office would help or hurt his party. Biden himself insists there’s clamor for him to run despite polling and poor approval ratings suggesting the opposite. But, for a few weeks this summer, the president and Democrats seem to have some political breathing room.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy hosts talks with UN chief, Turkey leader

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met the U.N. chief and Turkey’s leader in Lviv near Ukraine’s border with Poland. Thursday's talks focused on the recent deal to resume Ukraine’s grain exports, the volatile situation at a Russian-occupied nuclear power plant and efforts to help end the war. But little progress was reported. It was Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's first visit to Ukraine since the outbreak of the war, and the second by U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. Erdogan has positioned himself as a go-between in efforts to stop the fighting. While Turkey is a NATO member, its economy is reliant on Russia for trade, and it has tried to steer a middle course between the two combatants.

Mideast's Jordan River: Rich in holiness, poor in water

ALONG THE JORDAN RIVER (AP) — Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River in the Middle East is of mighty significance to many as where the Bible says Jesus got baptized. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is a lot more meager than mighty. Environmentalists have for years been warning that the Lower Jordan River, which runs south from the Sea of Galilee, is particularly threatened by decades of water diversions and by pollution. Only a tiny fraction of its historical water flow now reaches its terminus in the Dead Sea. The transboundary river's history and water have been as politically fraught as holy, intertwined with the entanglements of the decades-old Arab-Israeli conflict. This has fueled its decline and complicates efforts to save it.

Probe of top secret docs at Trump estate in 'early stages'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A top Justice Department prosecutor says the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump illegally stored classified records at his Florida estate and potentially violated the Espionage Act is still “in its early stages.” The revelation by Jay Bratt, a top national security prosecutor, was the clearest indication yet that the Justice Department is directly scrutinizing Trump’s conduct and is forging forward in its criminal investigation after the FBI seized classified and top secret information during a search at Mar-a-Lago last week. A federal judge is weighing whether to make public the affidavit supporting the warrant that allowed FBI agents to carry out the search.

Climate bill's unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Renewable energy incentives in the climate bill signed by President Joe Biden are expected to drastically reduce overall U.S. emissions. But some analysts say the legislation will also boost oil and gas companies, offsetting at least some of the emissions reductions. The legislation mandates several oil and gas lease sales. It also locks renewables and fossil fuel together for 10 years. So if the Biden administration wants solar and wind, it must first offer new oil and gas leases. Economists project the measure could result in more planet-warming carbon dioxide from U.S.-produced oil and gas by 2030, even as more of that fuel gets exported.

Woman describes frequent sex with R Kelly before she was 18

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who has been central to R. Kelly’s legal troubles for more than two decades has testified that the R&B singer had sex with her “hundreds” of times before she turned 18 years old, starting when she was just 15. Jane — the pseudonym for the 37-year-old woman at Kelly’s trial on child pornography and obstruction of justice charges — told jurors Thursday that in the late 1990s when she was 13, she asked Kelly to be her godfather because she saw him as an inspiration and mentor. She said within weeks, Kelly would call her and say sexual things. She said he first touched her touched her breasts when she was 14 and that they first had sex when she was 15.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson settles for 11-game suspension

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has reached a settlement with the NFL and will serve an 11-game unpaid suspension and pay a $5 million fine rather than risk missing his first season as quarterback of the Cleveland Browns following accusations of sexual misconduct. Watson was accused of sexually harassing and coercing the women during massage therapy sessions while he played for the Houston Texans. The league had sought to ban him for at least one year for violating its personal conduct policy. As part of the settlement, Watson must undergo professional evaluation and treatment. He won’t be allowed at the team’s facility during the suspension. He may return for the Browns’ game on Dec. 4 in Houston.

Stars Coffee, anyone? Starbucks successor opening in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian fans of Starbucks coffee shops are getting the chance to see if a homegrown successor can measure up. After the U.S. company left Russia in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, entrepreneurs who bought the assets are opening shops in former Starbucks locations this week. They have the nearly identical name of Stars Coffee and a logo almost indistinguishable from its predecessor's. The venture follows the strategy of reviving closed McDonald's outlets under a new name but with fundamentally the same menu. Russian entrepreneurs saw opportunity in suddenly unoccupied stores after Western companies exited the country.