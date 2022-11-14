AP News Summary at 2:36 p.m. EST

Across the US, a return to democratic order. Will it last?

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was no violence in the midterm elections last week, and many election deniers lost and quietly conceded. Few listened when former President Donald Trump tried to stoke baseless allegations of electoral fraud. For a moment, at least, a familiar sense of normalcy fell over a nation on edge as the extremism that consumed U.S. politics for much of the last two years was replaced by democratic order. The post-election narrative has instead been focused on each party’s electoral fate. Republicans are disappointed that a red wave did not materialize, while Democrats are bracing for the likelihood of a House Republican takeover. At least for now, the serious threats that loomed over democracy heading into Election Day have not materialized.

Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden says he doubts there are enough votes in Congress to codify abortion rights. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to abortion earlier this year. Although Democrats did better than expected in the midterm elections, they are still on track to lose control of the House, which would allow Republicans to block any such legislation. In addition, some Democrats are unwilling to sidestep filibuster rules to pass an abortion law.

Zelenskyy calls liberation of Kherson 'beginning of the end'

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made a triumphant visit to the newly liberated city of Kherson. He hailed the Russian withdrawal from the southern city as the “beginning of the end of the war” but also acknowledged the heavy price Ukrainian soldiers are paying in their grinding effort to push back the invaders. Retaking Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old war and delivered another stinging blow to the Kremlin. But large parts of eastern and southern Ukraine are still under Russian control, and the city of Kherson itself is without water, power and heat, and remains within reach of Moscow’s shells and missiles. Heavy fighting continued elsewhere in Ukraine.

Suspect caught in fatal shooting of 3 U.Va. football players

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Police have captured a University of Virginia student suspected of fatally shooting three members of the school’s football team as they returned to campus from a field trip. Two other students were wounded. The violence erupted near a parking garage and sent the campus into a lockdown that lasted overnight while police searched for the gunman. Officials got word during a mid-morning news briefing that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, had been taken into custody. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Sunday as a charter bus full of students returned from seeing a play in Washington.

DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he conspired with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of sportscars, jewels and paramours around the world. But as he used his final hours of freedom to tell his story to The Associated Press, Irizarry says he won't go down alone, accusing some long-trusted DEA colleagues of joining him in skimming millions from money laundering stings to fund a decade-long joyride of luxury travel, strip clubs, party boats and prostitutes. Now federal investigators are following Irizarry's confessional roadmap, questioning up to two-dozen agents and prosecutors.

Biden, Xi clash on Taiwan but try to ‘manage’ differences

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden has objected to what it says is China's “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions” toward Taiwan during the two leaders' first in-person meeting of their presidencies. Biden says the goal was to “manage” their differences in the competition for global influence. The nearly three-hour meeting was the highlight of Biden’s weeklong, round-the-world trip to Asia, and it came at a critical juncture for the two countries. The leaders met on the Indonesian island of Bali amid increasing economic and security tensions between the superpowers. Both men entered the highly anticipated meeting with bolstered political standing at home. White House aides have repeatedly sought to play down any notion of conflict with China.

'Too hyperbolic'? School board parental rights push falters

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican groups that sought to get hundreds of “parents’ rights” activists elected to local school boards largely fell short in Tuesday’s elections. The push has been boosted by Republican groups including the 1776 Project PAC, but just a third of its roughly 50 candidates won. Local school boards have became fiercely political amid battles over the teaching of race, history and sexuality. The mixed results raise doubts about the political strength of the parents’ right platform, which demands transparency around teaching but also includes a wide range of cultural stances, calling for the removal of certain books in schools and an end to history lessons that aren’t “patriotic.”

High court rules against Arizona GOP leader in records fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has cleared the way for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to get phone records belonging to the leader of the Arizona Republican Party. The high court on Monday rejected GOP state chair Kelli Ward’s request to halt the turnover of records while a lawsuit proceeds. The court lifted a temporary order that had been put in place by Justice Elena Kagan that had paused anything from happening while Ward’s appeal was at the Supreme Court. Ward has said her First Amendment rights would be chilled if investigators were able to learn whom she spoke with while trying to challenge former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

40 states settle Google location-tracking charges for $392M

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Google has agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with 40 states to resolve an investigation into how the company tracked users’ locations. State attorneys general announced the settlement Monday. They're calling it the largest multistate privacy settlement in U.S history. Officials say the investigation by the states was spurred by a 2018 Associated Press story. The officials say they found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking.

Dallas air show victims named; NTSB investigation underway

DALLAS (AP) — Officials have released the names of the six people killed in a collision between two vintage military aircraft at a Dallas air show. The Commemorative Air Force on Monday identified the victims as: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard “Len” Root, and Curt Rowe. They died Saturday when a World War II-era bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the air show that opened on Veterans’ Day. Several videos posted on social media show the fighter plane flying into the bomber.